VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1145

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP") ("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Miscellaneous, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Good Natured Products Inc. (the "Company") announced on April 11, 2024, that it intends to amend the terms of the Company's listed 7.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures in the principal amount of $17,250,000 (the "Debentures"). In anticipation of possible amendments, TSX Venture Exchange implements the following mandatory trading and settlement rules on the Debentures (symbol: GDNP.DB). There are no changes to the trading and settlement rules for listed common shares (symbol: GDNP) of the Company.

Mandatory Trading and

Settlement Rules:

Trade Date Settlement Date April 25, 2024 April 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 April 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 April 29, 2024

Halt ("GDNP.DB" only)

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, trading in the Debentures will be halted.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 11, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1146

FIRST ANDES SILVER LTD. ("FAS")

[Formerly Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. ("MNTR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on February 27, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the common shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company

Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

33,179,372 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 103,342 shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: FAS (NEW) CUSIP Number: 31866G102 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1147

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2024 and March 26, 2024, regarding the proposed equity investment by arm's length investors of $20,000,000 in the Company in exchange for 50,000,000 multiple voting shares, proposed rights offering, proposed securities consolidation, and the Company's proposed acquisition of additional shares of Fortress Insurance Company (the 'Change of Business'), the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation to resume trading.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Change of Business, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Change of Business within 75 days of the issuance of the news release. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1148

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, April 22, 2024, the common shares of Think Research Corporation ("Think") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Think shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated February 15, 2024 with Beedie Investments Ltd. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Think (not already owned by the Buyer or held by continuing shareholders).

The Arrangement was approved by Think's shareholders on April 4, 2024 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on April 9, 2024. Under the terms of the Arrangement, each of the outstanding Shares (other than those held by the Buyer or continuing shareholders) will be acquired by the Buyer for cash consideration of C$0.32 per Share.

For further details, please refer to Think's Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2024 and news releases dated February 16, 2024, March 5, 2024, April 5, 2024 and April 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1149

VENERABLE VENTURES LTD. ("VLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the securities of Venerable Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 10, 2021, a news release was issued on February 20, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1150

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 20, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a fifteen (15) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post-Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,045,702 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TEST.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 34388D 20 1 (NEW)

_______________________________________

24/04/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1151

APOGEE MINERALS LTD. ("APMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement, dated March 15, 2024, (the "Amending Agreement") amending the terms of an option agreement, dated May 11, 2021, and as amended on September 17, 2021, February 18, 2022, January 24, 2023 and July 12, 2023 (the "Option Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company will make the following amendments to the Option Agreement:

(i) The $50,000 cash payment due on December 31, 2023 shall be extended to December 31, 2025. (ii) The $50,000 cash payment due on June 30, 2024 shall be extended to December 31, 2024. (iii) The Exploration Expenditures on the Property of $500,000 due on June 30, 2024 shall be extended to June 30, 2025. (iv) The Exploration Expenditures on the Property of $800,000 due on June 30, 2024 shall be extended to December 31, 2025. (v) The Exploration Expenditures on the Property of $1,200,000 due on June 30, 2025 shall be extended to December 31, 2025.

As consideration for the aforementioned extensions, the Company will issue 50,000 shares to the Optionor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1152

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 14,460,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share Warrants: 14,460,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 14,460,000 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of three (3) years Number of Placees: 31 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $65,610 433,800 433,800

The aggregate cash commission of $65,610 includes a corporate finance fee of $15,000.

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 8, 2024 and on March 27, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1153

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 384,614 common shares at a deemed price of $0.065 per share, to settle outstanding debt of $25,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: Nil

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 15, 2024.

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 384 614 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,065 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 25 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 2 créanciers Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 avril 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1154

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 50,636,363 subordinate voting shares Purchase Price: $0.055 per share Warrants: 50,636,363 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,636,363 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a three-year period, subject to accelerated expiry Number of Placees: 3 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1155

RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 255,425 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,880.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $6,000 $0.07 85,714 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $1,500 $0.07 21,428

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1156

TOKENS.COM CORP. ("COIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Simulacra Corporation. The consideration paid is 75,000,000 common shares and 7,500,000 stock options with an exercise price of US$0.15 and expiry date of 10 years from the closing date. Additionally, pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company may issue 10,000,000 common shares if revenue targets of US$8 million are achieved within any 12-month period during the first 24 months following the closing date, and additional 10,000,000 common shares if revenue targets of US$10 million are achieved within any 12 month period between months 24 and 48 following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 5, 2024 and April 18, 2024.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]