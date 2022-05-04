VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening May 10, 2022, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire May 12, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 12, 2022.

TRADE DATES

May 10, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 12, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

__________________________

CAVALRY CAPITAL CORP. ("CVY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated May 2, 2022, effective at market open on May 6, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on May 4, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $396,250 (3,962,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 15, 2022.

________________________________________

22/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 34,390,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 34,390,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 34,390,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 56 placees



Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. - $5,250 cash and 105,000 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,400 cash and 28,000 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 28, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,731,116 shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per shares







Warrants: 1,731,116 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,731,116 shares.







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 9 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares Tracy Allin Moore.

Y 250,000





Mark Peters

Y 82,500





Finder's Fee: None









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 03, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 24, 2022 and March 30, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $2,000,000 in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.







Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at $0.40 per share of principal outstanding.







Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of issuance.







Interest rate: 10% per annum calculated and compounding annually, payable in arrears.







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Insider=Y / Amount of Name

ProGroup=P Debentures



Y $2,000,000





Finder's Fee: None









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,274,400 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $1.02 per flow-through share







Number of Placees: 26 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares











Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 539,533 [6 placees]











Finder's Fee:

An aggregate of $689,993.28 in cash payable to Eventus Capital Corp., Gravitas Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Hecla Canada Ltd. exercising its pro rata rights under the ancillary rights agreement dated September 4, 2012 as further announced March 7, 2022 by the Company:

Number of Shares: 1,742,472 shares





Purchase Price: $0.86 per share





Number of Shares: 46,027 shares





Purchase Price: $0.5896 per share





Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Hecla Canada Ltd. Y 1,788,499







Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced:

Number of Shares: 9,925,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 9,925,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,925,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a six-month period







Number of Placees: 15 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Kraven Geological Inc.



(Dean Pekeski)

Y 525,000





Lions Bay Capital Inc.



(John Byrne)

Y 3,500,000





John Joseph Byrne & Maritza Ivonne Byrne ATF



John Byrne Private Pension Fund



(John Byrne)

Y 720,000







Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 12, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE INC. ("HMRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Qualifying Transaction:





# of Warrants: 1,060,987



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 11, 2022



New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 11, 2023



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.54





These warrants were issued as replacement warrants with a qualifying transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on November 15, 2021.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated May 3, 2022

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 04, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated April 11, 2022 (as amended on April 20, 2022) (the "Agreement"), between Pelangio Exploration Inc. (the "Company"), DSB Capital Corp. (the "Vendor"), am arm's length party, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendor fourteen (14) mining claims located in Kenogaming Township, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario (the "Property").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will: (i) grant 1% Net Smelter Returns (NSR) on the Property to the Vendor; and (ii) issue 350,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor.

Further, the Company will assume the underlying 3% NSR on the Property from the Vendor. The Company will have the option to buy-back 1% of such NSR for CDN$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 28, 2022.

________________________________________

PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, May 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 04, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an option agreement dated March 31, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Arthur Hamilton (the "Optionor") whereby the Company will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in 18 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook Cobalt), located approximately 75 kms west of Bathurst and 55 kms east of the town of Saint Quentin in northern New Brunswick (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue 150,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to the Optionor upon signing. Payments to the Optionor over the next 4 year-period will be an aggregate of $64,000. Cash payments and share issuance may be accelerated at the Company's option. The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required cash payments to be made by way of issuance of common shares of the Company, with the deemed price to be determined using the prior 30-day value weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance.

The Agreement contains a performance payment provision for one-time cash payments to be paid to the Optionor upon the Company completing certain milestones: $25,000 upon a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment; $50,000 upon a Positive Feasibility Study; and $100,000 upon Commercial Production. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022.

_______________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an option agreement dated March 3, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and David O'Neil (the "Optionor") whereby the Company will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in 10 mineral claim units (Tardiff Lake South), located approximately 80 kms west of Bathurst and 50 kms east of Saint Quentin in northern New Brunswick (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will pay $10,000 and issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to the Optionor upon signing. Payments to the Optionor over the next 5 year-period will be an aggregate of $40,000 and issuance of 400,000 common shares. Cash payments and share issuances may be accelerated at the Company's option.

The Agreement contains a performance payment provision for one-time cash payments to be paid to the Optionor upon the Company completing certain milestones: $25,000 upon a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment; $50,000 upon a Positive Feasibility Study; and $100,000 upon Commercial Production. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an option agreement dated April 4, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and each of, Norman Pitre, Roland Lovesey and Richard Mann (collectively the "Optionors") whereby the Company will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in 6 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook Cobalt), and 1 mineral claim unit (Ramsay Cobalt East), located approximately 75 kms west of Bathurst and 55 kms east of the town of Saint Quentin in northern New Brunswick (collectively the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue 51,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to the Optionors upon signing. Payments to the Optionors over the next 4 year-period will be an aggregate of $26,000. Cash payments and share issuance may be accelerated at the Company's option. The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required cash payments to be made by way of issuance of common shares of the Company, with the deemed price to be determined using the prior 30-day value weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance.

The Agreement contains a performance payment provision for one-time cash payments to be paid to the Optionors upon the Company completing certain milestones: $25,000 upon a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment; $50,000 upon a Positive Feasibility Study; and $100,000 upon Commercial Production. The Optionors will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an option agreement dated April 6, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and each of, Prospect Or Corp. (Tim Lavoie) and Quebec Inc. 9248-7792 (Stephane Leblanc) (collectively the "Optionors") whereby the Company will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in 24 mineral claim units (Greys Gulch), located approximately 75 kms west of Bathurst and 55 kms east of the town of Saint Quentin in northern New Brunswick (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to the Optionors upon signing. Payments to the Optionors over the next 4 year-period will be an aggregate of $84,000. Cash payments and share issuance may be accelerated at the Company's option. The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required cash payments to be made by way of issuance of common shares of the Company, with the deemed price to be determined using the prior 30-day value weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance.

The Agreement contains a performance payment provision for one-time cash payments to be paid to the Optionors upon the Company completing certain milestones: $25,000 upon a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment; $50,000 upon a Positive Feasibility Study; and $100,000 upon Commercial Production. The Optionors will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an option agreement dated April 2, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and each of, Roland Lovesey and Jan Lovesey (collectively the "Optionors") whereby the Company will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in 11 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook West), 5 minerals claim units (Ramsay Brook North), 25 mineral claim units (West Portage Brook), 20 mineral claim units (West Branch Portage Brook) and 10 mineral claim units (First Portage Brook), all located approximately 75 kms west of Bathurst and 55 kms east of the town of Saint Quentin in northern New Brunswick (collectively the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to the Optionors upon signing. Payments to the Optionors over the next 4 year-period will be an aggregate of $245,000. Cash payments and share issuance may be accelerated at the Company's option. The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required cash payments to be made by way of issuance of common shares of the Company, with the deemed price to be determined using the prior 30-day value weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance.

The Agreement contains a performance payment provision for one-time cash payments to be paid to the Optionors upon the Company completing certain milestones: $25,000 upon a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment; $50,000 upon a Positive Feasibility Study; and $100,000 upon Commercial Production. The Optionors will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an option agreement dated March 29, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Barry Hachey (the "Optionor") whereby the Company will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook Central), located approximately 75 kms west of Bathurst and 55 kms east of the town of Saint Quentin in northern New Brunswick (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue 60,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to the Optionor upon signing. Payments to the Optionor over the next 4 year-period will be an aggregate of $16,000. Cash payments and share issuance may be accelerated at the Company's option. The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required cash payments to be made by way of issuance of common shares of the Company, with the deemed price to be determined using the prior 30-day value weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance.

The Agreement contains a performance payment provision for one-time cash payments to be paid to the Optionor upon the Company completing certain milestones: $25,000 upon a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment; $50,000 upon a Positive Feasibility Study; and $100,000 upon Commercial Production. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022.

_______________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an option agreement dated March 29, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and SLAM Exploration Ltd. (the "Optionor") whereby the Company will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in 50 mineral claim units (Portage Lakes), 10 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook North), 45 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook NW), 4 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook NE), 1 mineral claim unit (Ramsay Brook 21W), 11 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook), 4 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook West) and 8 mineral claim units (Rogers Brook), all located approximately 75 kms west of Bathurst and 55 kms east of Saint Quentin in northern New Brunswick (collectively the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue 700,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to the Optionor upon signing. Payments to the Optionor over the next 4 year-period will be an aggregate of $470,000. Cash payments and share issuance may be accelerated at the Company's option. The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required cash payments to be made by way of issuance of common shares of the Company, with the deemed price to be determined using the prior 30-day value weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance.

The Agreement contains a performance payment provision for one-time cash payments to be paid to the Optionor upon the Company completing certain milestones: $25,000 upon a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment; $50,000 upon a Positive Feasibility Study; and $100,000 upon Commercial Production. Other than the 4 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook West) and 8 mineral claim units (Rogers Brook), the Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the remaining property. With respect to the 4 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook West) and 8 mineral claim units (Rogers Brook) property, the Optionor will retain a 1.0% NSR. The Company may repurchase up to 1.0% of all NSRs (being 100% of the 1% NSR on the 4 mineral claim units (Ramsay Brook West) and 8 mineral claim units (Rogers Brook), plus 50% of the 2% NSR on the remaining claims), in consideration for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022.

________________________________________

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,518,764 shares



Purchase Price: $0.2718 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Debt Settlement Agreement made as of August 31, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Mint Corporation (the "Company"), Mobile Telecommunications Group LLC ("MTG"), Global Business Services for Multimedia (together with MTG, the "Creditors"), Mint Middle East LLC ("MME") and Mint Gateway for Electronic Payment Services ("MGEPS"). Under the Agreement, in connection with the settlement of C$42,000,000 owing to the Company pursuant to non-interest bearing inter-company transfers that were previously provided to MME and MGEPS, the Company will receive a payment of US$11,000,000 from MME and MGEPS in the following manner: two unsecured three-year non-interest bearing promissory notes in the aggregate principal amount US$4,220,000 (the "Promissory Notes"); cash payment of US$5,710,000; residual intercompany receivable of US$80,000, and the transfer of real estate assets located in Dubai (the "Real Estate Assets") and valued at US$990,000. The Company will use the above proceeds to eliminate C$30,000,000 of debt owing to the Creditors by making a US$10,000,000 payment to the Creditors in the following manner: (i) a one-time cash payment of US$4,790,000; (ii) assignment of the Promissory Notes and (iii) the transfer of the Real Estate Assets.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on September 16, 2021, and news releases dated May 6, 2021, July 21, 2021, September 8, 2021, September 24, 2021, December 8, 2021 and April 22, 2022.

_______________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 617,341 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding earn-out payments for $576,403.89 USD ($734,308.98 CAD).

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors











Insider / Pro Group Participation: None







Deemed Price

Creditor Amount Owing per Share # of Shares AtlasMind Inc. dba (Brax.io) US$ 149,332.73 / CA$ 189,921.37 CA$ 1.2102 156,933 Pouyan Salehi US$ 213,535.58 / CA$ 272,193.80 CA$ 1.1824 230,204 Cyrus Karbassiyoon US$ 213,535.58 / CA$ 272,193.80 CA$ 1.1824 230,204









For more information, please refer to the news releases on January 12, 2021; August 27, 2021; and May 30, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 9, 2022; March 18, 2022 and May 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 30,903,770 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 6,500,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one transferrable flow-through warrant ("FT Warrant").





Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit and $0.05 per FT Unit.





Warrants: 30,903,700 Warrants to purchase 30,903,700 shares. 6,500,000 FT Warrants to purchase 6,500,000 FT Shares.





Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance.





Number of Placees: 30 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider= Y /

Name

ProGroup= P Number of Units James Hirst

Y 100,000 Dwayne Yaretz

Y 150,000 Aberdeen International Inc.







Y 7,142,857 Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.



(Stan Bharti)

Y 7,142,857 Stan Bharti

Y 6,250,000





Finder's Fees: $1,396.50 cash and 19,950 Finder's Warrants (defined herein) paid to Research

Capital Corporation.

$17,499.65 cash and 249,995 Finder's Warrants paid to GloRes Securities Inc.

Finder's Warrants may be exercised into one Share at an exercise price of $0.10

per Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

$189,017.99 cash and 2,911,000 Broker's Warrants (defined herein) paid to IBK

Capital Corp. Broker's Warrants may be exercised into a Unit at $0.07 per Unit

for a period of three years from the date of issuance.







Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 3, 2022.

__________________________________

