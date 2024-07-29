VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2297

FALCON ENERGY MATERIALS PLC ("FLCN")

[formerly SRG Mining Inc. ("SRG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 17, 2024, the Company has changed its name from SRG Mining Inc. to Falcon Energy Materials plc, as part of the continuance of the Company out of the federal jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the ordinary shares of Falcon Energy Materials plc will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of SRG Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction" company (NAICS Number: 21).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Abu Dhabi Global Market (NEW)



Capitalization: Unlimited number of ordinary shares and an unlimited number of class 1 preferred shares, of which 117,385,961 ordinary shares and nil class 1 preferred shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: FLCN (NEW) CUSIP Number: M4R68K103 (NEW)

FALCON ENERGY MATERIALS PLC (« FLCN »)

[Anciennement SRG Mining inc. (« SRG »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 17 mai 2024, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de SRG Mining inc. à Falcon Energy Materials plc., dans le cadre de la modification des statuts de la société hors de la juridiction fédérale canadienne sous la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions à la juridiction d'Abu Dhabi Global Market. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Falcon Energy Materials plc seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mercredi le 31 juillet 2024 et les actions ordinaires de SRG Mining inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction minière, exploitation en carrière, et extraction de pétrole et de gaz » (numéro de SCIAN : 21).

Juridiction de la société : Abu Dhabi Global Market (NOUVEAU)



Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires et un nombre illimité d'actions privilégiées de catégorie 1, dont 117 385 961 actions ordinaires et aucune action privilégiée de catégorie 1 sont émises en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : FLCN (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : M4R68K103 (NOUVEAU)

24/07/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2298

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $6,300,000 Offering: 42,000,000 Listed Shares with 42,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.23 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,759,420





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.23 for a 3-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 5, 2024, June 11, 2024, June 27, 2024, July 17, 2024, and July 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2299

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,723,250.36 Offering: 22,693,753 Subordinate Voting Shares with 11,346,869 warrants attached







Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.24 per Listed Share for a two year period, subject to an acceleration right



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 8, 2024 and July 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2300

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2024:

Convertible Debenture $450,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,500,000 common shares at $0.18 per share.



Maturity date: 12 months from the Convertible Debenture issuance date.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 19, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-2301

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, July 29, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2302

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2303

RELEVANT GOLD CORP. ("RGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,445,325 Offering: 5,781,300 Listed Shares with 2,891,650 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 172,165





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 2, 2024, June 6, 2024, July 4, 2024 and July 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2304

RELEVANT GOLD CORP. ("RGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,530,000 Offering: 5,100,000 Listed Shares with 2,550,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 4, 2024 and July 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2305

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, July 29, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2306

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2307

SILVER NORTH RESOURCES LTD. ("SNAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $827,380



Offering: 2,500,000 Charity Flow-through Listed Shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.225 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a 4-year period.



Offering: 1,655,500 Non Flow-through Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.16 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a 4-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 126,437



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a 1-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 6, 2024, June 21, 2024, June 28, 2024 and July 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2308

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $160,000 Offering: 3,200,000 Listed Shares with 3,200,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a eighteen (18) - month period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 98,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a eighteen (18)-month period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated July 23, 2024.

Regional Office Change

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

BULLETIN V2024-2309

Venerable Ventures Ltd. ("VLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $300,000.00



Offering: 6,000,000 Common Share Units with 6,000,000 Warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Common Share Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.065 per Warrant for a 5-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 4, 2024 and July 23, 2024.

