VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0915

FLORENCE ONE CAPITAL INC. ("FONC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday April 1, 2024, the securities of Florence Once Capital Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 5, 2023, a news release was issued on January 17, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

BULLETIN V2024-0916

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Special Dividend – Due-bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Return of Capital Special Distribution:

Distribution per Common Share: US$1.50

Payable Date: April 10, 2024

Record Date: April 03, 2024

Due-bill Period: April 02, 2024 to April 10, 2024 inclusively

Ex-distribution Date: April 11, 2024

Due-bill Redemption Date: April 12, 2024

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0917

GSTAAD CAPITAL CORP. ("GTD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, April 1, 2024, the securities of Gstaad Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 15, 2021, a news release was issued on January 22, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

24/03/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0918

AERO ENERGY LIMITED ("AERO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2024 and March 6, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,274,724 charity flow-through shares, 11,332,244 flow-through shares and 18,112,381 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.2275 per charity flow-through share, $0.175 per flow-through share and $0.15 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 17,359,669 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,359,669 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 96 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 143,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 2,066,333



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $290,201.99 N/A 1,703,955 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on March 6, 2024 and March 8, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0919

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,801,365 common shares at $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $190,068.25.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $19,030.00 0.05 380,600

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 15, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0920

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 843,039 shares at a deemed issue price of $0.6439 per Share to settle outstanding debt for US$400,731.77.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0921

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 26, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,350,727 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period April 2, 2024 to April 1, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-0922

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 609,439 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $134,076.75.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2024 for further details.

BULLETIN V2024-0923

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of 583,000 bonus shares, in consideration for 6 subscribers participating in a $583,000 non-brokered unsecured non-convertible debenture financing. Each debenture unit consists of (a) one $1,000 face value debenture and (b) 1,000 common shares bonus of the Company. The debentures will mature 2 years from the date of issuance and will bear an interest rate of 14% per annum, payable quarterly in cash starting after the 3rd quarter.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate $ Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 $503,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $23,310 N/A 211,909

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant (non-transferable) entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.13 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2023, November 1, 2023, November 9, 2023 and December 5, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0924

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED ("TSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2024:

Number of Shares: 621,660 common shares Purchase Price: CAD 0.20 per common share Warrants: 621,660 common share purchase warrants to purchase 621,660 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: USD 0.20 (CAD 0.27066) for a period of two (2) years Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0925

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.01 per Share, to settle accrued management fees and certain accrued management expenses for an aggregate debt of $56,000, as announced in the press release dated March 14, 2024.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $56,000 $0.01 5,600,000

The Company will issue a news release to announce that the shares have been issued and the debts have been extinguished.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]