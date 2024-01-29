VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -

JUST KITCHEN HOLDINGS CORP. ("JK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amended and restated arrangement agreement dated June 27, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and certain non-arm's length third parties (collectively, the "Acquiror") pursuant to which the Acquiror acquired the Company. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Business Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

The Company's securityholders approved the Arrangement at a special meeting held on September 1, 2023. The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on September 7, 2023. The Arrangement closed on January 26, 2024, with shareholders of the Company electing to receive either (i) $0.09 or (ii) following the receipt of the Taiwanese Investment Commission's approval, a security of the Acquiror, for each common share of the Company held.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 23, 2023, June 27, 2023, August 23, 2023, September 5, 2023, September 11, 2023, September 20, 2023 and January 26, 2024 and the information circular dated August 1, 2023, each of which is available on SEDAR+.

Delist

In connection with the Arrangement and effective at the close of business on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

24/01/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0302

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,500,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2024 (as to 2,700,000 warrants)

April 29, 2024 (as to 800,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2026 (as to 2,700,000 warrants)

April 29, 2026 (as to 800,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,500,000 shares with 3,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 5, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-0303

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,240,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $148,800.

Number of Creditors : 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 1 $114,000 $0.12 950,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-0304

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,623,155 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 4,623,155 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,623,155 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 5 1,609,619 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued news releases on January 26, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0305

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 11, 2023 in respect of a New Listing-IPO-Shares, the Exchange has accepted the following amendment to the Agent's Warrants:

Original Agent's Warrants: 561,472 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.45 per share up to 24 months.



New Agent's Warrants: 720,708 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.45 per share up to 24 months.

All other details of the original bulletin remain unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-0306

RELEVANT GOLD CORP. ("RGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase agreement dated January 9, 2024, with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 88 mineral claims (700 hectares) located in Wyoming, USA. The claims were previously held under a lease agreement with the vendor. In order to purchase the claims, the Company is required to pay 1,500,000 common shares and potentially up to three milestone payments totaling up to $11,000,000 and 500,000 common shares. The vendor will retain a 3% NSR, with the Company having the right to purchase 2% of the NSR at any time for US$5,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 15, 2024.

