VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Tuesday, November 22, 2021 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, November 25, 2022 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Company Name Security US Dollar Symbol Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. USD Units ALPS.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares, Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus US USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD USD Units SURF.U

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Directors resolution dated November 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday November 22, 2022, the common shares of Quadro Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a ''Mineral Exploration and Development" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,844,925 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: QRO UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 74733P301 NEW

VANADIAN ENERGY CORP. ("VEC.H")

[formerly Vanadian Energy Corp. ("VEC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 22, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VEC to VEC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

NEX COMPANY:

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

[formerly Rome Resources Ltd. ("RMR.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

NEX Company

REINSTATED FOR TRADING

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated April 4, 2016, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated April 1, 2016 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday November 22, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (CUSIP 775901101).

PRIVATE PLACEMENT – NON-BROKERED

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 26, 2022, August 22, 2022 and November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000

The Company issued a news release on November 18, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PROPERTY-ASSET OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition, via option agreements, of options to acquire direct and indirect interests (collectively, the "Interests") in two tin exploration permits in Walikale district of the North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), together comprising the Bisie North tin project. The options to acquire the Interests are exercisable in two stages.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION (FIRST OPTION) $Nil 12,000,000 Common Shares $500,000







CONSIDERATION (SECOND OPTION) $Nil 36,000,000 Common Shares $3,500,000

Common shares of the Company issuable as consideration to acquire the Interests will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement upon issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2022, August 22, 2022, September 23, 2022, November 15, 2022 and November 18, 2022.

GRADUATION FROM NEX, SYMBOL CHANGE

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on November 22, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday November 22, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from RMR.H to RMR. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

65,865,939 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 12,000,000 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

up to 36,000,000 additional common shares to become subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow upon issuance

22/11/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG") ("ACOG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 6,071,875 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 3,035,938 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,035,938 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share until September 21, 2023



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 259,375 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 0 N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,160 0 N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 28, 2022 and November 18, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (« BGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 6 071 875 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,08 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 035 938 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 035 938 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 21 septembre 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 20 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés: 1 259 375 Participation total de Groupe Pro: 0 S/O



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bon de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 8 160 $ 0 S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 28 mars 2022 et 18 novembre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 6, 2022, as amended on October 30, 2022, among the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all shares of Management X Pty Ltd., which holds a 100% undivided interest in the West Newcastle Range, Teddy Mountain and Ardmore East Projects (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $200,000 in cash and issue up to 598,843 common shares at a deemed price of $2.296 per share on closing and up to 400,000 common shares within eight years from the date of the Agreement and when certain triggering events occur.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 6, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:

Number of Units: 5,060,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit



Warrants: 2,530,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,530,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Insider Involvement Y 2,250,000 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $1,800.00 in cash payments and 18,000 Finder's Warrants payable to certain arm's length Finders.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated October 7, 2022 and November 16, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,111,119 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per common share



Warrants: 6,555,558 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,555,558 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 60 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [2 Placees] Y 4,055,557 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 676,673

Broker/Finder's Fee: The eligible brokers have received an aggregate of $369,000 cash payment and 820,000 broker's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.45 per share for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 8, 2022, August 11, 2022, August 30, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non- Brokered Private Placement announced on November 07, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,049,470 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.095 per share



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placee] P 2,365,263 Shares





Finder's Fee: $24,499.98 payable to BMO.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 17, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 30, 2022 and October 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 11, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 03, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,097,000 Units



Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit



Warrants: 3,048,500 Warrants



Warrant Exercise price: $0.50 for a 3-year period



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 83,333 Units





Aggregate Insider Involvement [1 Placee] Y 150,000 Units

Finder's Fee: $ 2,550 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$ 13,020 payable to PI Financial

$ 4,200 payable to Cormel Capital SARL

$ 5,670 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 21, 2022, and November 14, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Option Agreement dated November 2, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company, and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in 1 mineral tenure comprising 125 units in the Roger Lake gold property, located near Lepreau, New Brunswick (the "Property"). As consideration the Company will make an aggregate payment of $200,000 cash and issue 1,000,000 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.035 per share over a 4 year period.

The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Property. The Company has the right to buy back one-half of the royalty equal to 1.0% NSR for $1,000,000 at any time and the further right to buy back the remaining royalty equal to 1.0% NSR for $2,000,000 at any time.

The Share Consideration will be subject to a four month hold period following closing of this transaction.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 2, 2022 and November 17, 2022.

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option to Purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated October 13, 2022 ("Signing Date"), between the Company and multiple arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive option to purchase up to a 100% interest in and to 100 mineral claims located in Timmins, ON, known as the CNC West Property ("Property"). As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendors with payments of cash and common shares of the Company ("Shares") as outlined in the schedule below. The Company has also committed to minimum work expenditures on the Property ("Work Commitment").

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Work Commitment Upon Signing Date $ 50,000 NIL NIL Upon Exchange Approval NIL 9,000,000 NIL 6 months from Signing Date $ 100,000 NIL NIL 12 months from Signing Date $ 100,000 NIL $ 50,000 18 months from Signing Date $ 100,000 NIL NIL 24 months from Signing Date $ 100,000 NIL $ 500,000

Up to a maximum of $400,000 of Work Commitment expenditures may be satisfied through payments of cash or Shares at the election of the Company (subject to prior Exchange approval), with the deemed price of the Shares issued determined by the 10-day VWAP at the time of issuance.

The Vendor will retain a 3% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on all mineral products sold from the Property. At any time, the Company may purchase one-third of the Original Royalty by payment to the NSR holder of $1,000,000.

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2022 and November 17, 2022.

ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 1, 2022 ("Bulletin"), the following details have been corrected by the Company as follows:





Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [6 Finders]

$43,496

N/A

291,972



Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.22 per Finder's Warrant until October 28, 2025.

The remainder of the Bulletin remains unchanged.

For further details on the correction, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 18, 2022.

