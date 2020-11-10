TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 10, 2020, 20:19 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ATE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on November 12, 2020, under the symbol "ATE".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ATE" on TSX Venture Exchange after November 11, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
_________________________________
EXGEN RESOURCES INC. ("EXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors on October 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, November 13, 2020, the common shares of ExGen Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
35,093,008
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EXG
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
30204R 20 0
|
(new)
________________________________________
HYBRID MINERALS INC. ("HZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated November 2, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday November 12, 2020, the shares of Hybrid Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
31,060,000
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HZ
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
44861F201
|
(new)
________________________________________
20/11/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:52 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. ("SPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $600,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Investissements Elmag Inc.
|
Y
|
$600,000
|
$0.05
|
12,000,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 3, 2020 and November 9, 2020.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EFFICACIOUS ELK CAPITAL CORP. ("EECC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 5, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 7, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:11 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,171 common shares at a deemed price of $0.38 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $14,125:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated November 5, 2020.
LES RESSOURCES HPQ-SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 10 novembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 37 171 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,38 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 14 125 $ :
|
Nombre de créanciers:
|
1 créancier
|
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 novembre 2020.
________________________________________
POCML 5 INC. ("PCML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 7, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 7, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 02, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,305,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,305,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,305,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Brian Crawford
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
150,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$800.00 cash
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$21,680.00 cash; 216,800 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$2,160.00 cash; 21,600 warrants
|
Intrynsyc Capital
|
$8,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 year exercisable price of $0.15.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a short form prospectus dated November 3, 2020, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador securities commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.
|
Offering:
|
The Offering consisted of 2,917,000 (the "Units") at a price of $3.60 per
|
Offering Price:
|
$3.60 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$4.50 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time)
|
Underwriter:
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
|
Underwriter's Fee:
|
The Underwriter will receive a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Underwriter has been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-
For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated November 3, 2020.
The Exchange has been advised that a total of 3,354,550 Units, including 437,550 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $3.60 per Unit under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,076,380.
PYROGENÈSE CANADA INC. (« PYR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 novembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX
Pyrogenèse Canada Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément à un prospectus simplifié daté du 3 novembre 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.
|
Offre :
|
Le placement a consisté en 2 917 000 unités (les « unités ») au prix de
|
Prix de l'offre :
|
3,60 $ par unité.
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
4,50 $ par action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription à tout
|
Preneur ferme:
|
Corporation Mackie Recherche Capital
|
Commission du preneur ferme:
|
Le preneur ferme a reçu une commission égale à 6,50 % du produit
|
Option d'attribution excédentaire :
|
Le preneur ferme a reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus simplifié de l'émetteur daté du 3 novembre 2020.
La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 3 354 550 unités, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 437 550 unités, a été émis au prix de 3,60 $ par unité, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 12 076 380 $.
_________________________________________________
VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Gross proceeds of the financing:
|
$2,470,000
|
Convertible Debenture principal:
|
$2,600,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Principal, $2,600,000, is convertible into common shares at a conversion price
|
Maturity date:
|
September 15, 2022
|
Interest rate:
|
7% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Insider/ ProGroup participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y /
|
Amount of Convertible
|
AMK 2000 Holdings Inc. (Drew Koivu)
|
Y
|
$26,000
|
Denis Arsenault
|
Y
|
$263,000
|
T. Richard Turner
|
Y
|
$105,000
|
Brian Ramjattan
|
Y
|
$105,000
|
THLA Services Ltd. (Mike Anaka)
|
Y
|
$53,000
|
Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell)
|
Y
|
$263,000
|
J&J Capital Advisory & Investments Inc. (Jeffrey Dean)
|
Y
|
$53,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee)
|
P
|
$263,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 1, 2020 and November 9, 2020.
________________________________________
XIB I CAPITAL CORP. ("XIB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 12, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 14, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
___________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
694,444 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.36 per share
|
Warrants:
|
694,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 694,444 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a 3 year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 10, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
BLACK LION CAPITAL CORP. ("BLC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
