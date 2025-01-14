VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0141

SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("SXGC")

[formerly Mawson Gold Limited ("MAW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") undertaken by Mawson Gold Limited (now Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (the "Company")), pursuant to which the Company acquired the remaining ordinary shares of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. it does not currently own.

The Scheme is fully described in the Company's Information Circular dated October 1, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Name Change and Resume Trading:

Pursuant to resolutions passed by the directors of the Company on July 30, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Further to the bulletin dated January 8, 2025, effective at the opening of January 15, 2025, the common shares of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Mawson Gold Limited will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

221,631,941 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SXGC (new) CUSIP Number: 842685109 (UNCHANGED)



For further information, refer to the news releases dated January 7, 2025 and January 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0142

OCULUS INC. ("OVT")

[formerly OCULUS VISIONTECH INC. ("OVT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on September 30, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 16, 2025, the common shares of Oculus Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Oculus VisionTech Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Specialized Design Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

91,422,569 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: OVT (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 67575Y109 (unchanged)

_______________________________________

25/01/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0143

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC") ("AEC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, Jan. 14, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0144

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC") ("AEC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 14, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0145

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amendment to the arm's-length option agreement, allowing the company to acquire 100-per-cent interest in the Alberts Lake property located in Manitoba, Canada (the "Property"). The amendment is that the final payment of $150,000 in common shares of the Company on the 4th anniversary is removed.

The Company has also entered into a termination and assumption agreement, in which a 90% back-in right to acquire certain minerals claims of the Property has been terminated. In consideration for this termination, the Company will issue to an arm's length party, 150,000 common shares of the Company and 75,000 share purchase warrants with each warrant will be exercisable at a price of $2.00 per share for a period of 2 years from closing. Depending on who the owner of the Property is upon the decision to commence construction of a mine, a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000, will also be made.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0146

CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION INC. ("TRAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $425,000



Offering: 5,312,500 Flow-Through Shares with 2,656,250 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per share for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0147

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 286,477,647 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for $8,773,166.

Number of Creditors: 98 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:











Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants











Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 6 $699,610 $0.03 23,320,337 N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 $221,577.28 $0.03 7,385,909 7,385,909



Warrants: 269,118,510 share purchase warrants to purchase 269,118,510 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0148

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition agreement of 70% interest in each of the Murphy Lake North Project ("Murphy Lake Project"), the Darby Project ("Darby Project"), and the Packrat Project ("Packrat Project") (collectively, the "Properties"). The Company will issue 14,195,506 shares at a deemed price of $0.225 per share to the vendor at closing, issue $2,250,000 worth of shares ("Deferred Shares") in each 6-month anniversary of the closing date (within a 5-year period) provided that such issuance of shares will not result in the vendor exceeding 19.95% on a partially diluted basis of the Company. The Deferred Shares must be issued at the price which is equal to the VWAP of the shares for 5-trading days prior to issuance or at a floor price of $0.17/share, whichever is greater.

The Company must fund 100% of the first $1,500,000 of exploration in the Murphy Lake Project by December 31, 2027, and fund 100% of the first $5,000,000 on the Darby Project by June 30, 2029.

Upon closing, the Company and the Vendor will enter into: a) a royalty agreement pursuant to which the vendor will retain a 2.0% NSR on each of the Darby Project and Packrat Project, which 1.0% can be repurchased with a $2,000,000 payment per project, and a 0.5% NSR on the Murphy Lake Project, b) a joint venture on each of the Properties, in which the Company will be the initial operator for all joint ventures, and c) an investor rights agreement.

No finders' fee was paid.

For further details regarding the acquisition, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2024, and January 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0149

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 14, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0150

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: US$49,999,997.88



Offering: 39,682,538 Listed Shares with 39,682,538 warrants attached



Offering Price: US$1.26 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: US$2.38 per Listed Share for a period of 5 years



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 17, 2024, and December 20, 2024.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 49 999 997,88 $ US



Placement : 39 682 538 actions inscrites et 39 682 538 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 1,26 $ US par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 2,38 $ US par action inscrite pendant une période de 5 ans



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 17 décembre 2024 et du 20 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0151

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ("NMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,974,236.11



Offering: 1,567,485 Flow-Through Listed Shares

547,087 Flow-Through Listed Shares (Quebec)



Offering Price: $0.90 per Listed Share

$1.03 per Listed Share (Quebec)



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 23, 2024 and December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0152

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 472,592 bonus shares in consideration of various loans for a total of US$500,000.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0153

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,678,049.965



Offering: 13,748,621 Flow Through Listed Shares with 6,874,309 warrants attached

5,265,384 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares with 5,265,384 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.145 per Flow Through Listed Share

$0.13 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.145 per Listed Share for a two-year period

$0.13 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 848,864





Commission Terms: For 764,864 finders warrants, each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.145 for a two-year period. For 84,000 finders warrants, each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.13 for a three-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024, December 20, 2024, December 21, 2024 and January 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0154

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.16, as a one-time severance payment for a former director.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 7, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0155

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $112,000



Offering: 2,000,000 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.056 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.112 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 8, 2024 and January 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]