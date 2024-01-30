VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0307

PESORAMA INC. ("PESO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, February 06, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 08, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 08, 2024.

TRADE DATES

February 06, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 07, 2024

February 07, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 08, 2024

February 08, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 08, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0308

AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL CORP. ("AMYA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 26, 2024, effective at the open of market, February 1, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0309

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated January 8, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 (five) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, February 1, 2024, the shares of ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,534,516 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AAT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 00208E 30 7 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0310

CANXGOLD MINING CORP. ("CXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 04, 2023, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0311

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 03, 2023, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0312

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated January 19, 2024, effective at the open on Thursday, February 1, 2024, the shares of the Company will resume trading, transfer agent services having been reinstated.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0313

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 28, 2023, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0314

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on February 1, 2024, under the symbol "PMET".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "PMET" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 31, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0315

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business January 31, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/01/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0316

AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL CORP. ("AMYA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0317

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,076,923 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for $62,307.69.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2023. Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated January 25, 2024, the Company subsequently completed a consolidation on a (15) old for (1) new basis.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0318

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023:

Number of Shares: 24,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: $1,323,000 payable to Roth Canada, Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc.

The Company issued a news release on January 19, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0319

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 704,028 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 8, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 8, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,408,055 common shares with 704,028 common share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 17, 2022.

RESSOURCES GEOMEGA INC. (« GMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 704 028 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 8 février 2024 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 8 février 2026 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 1 408 055 actions ordinaires et 704 028 bons de souscription. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 17 février 2022.

__________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0320

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,250,000 non-flow-through common shares and 11,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per non-flow-through common share and $0.05 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 7,375,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,375,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 1,625,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.06 for 24 months

5,750,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.08 for 24 months



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

1

1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $50,000 N/A 500,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2023 and January 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued updating press releases on January 5, 2024 and January 30, 2024. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0321

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the agreement dated January 5, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Borrower"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the right to convert up to $150,000 of principal amount of a loan ("Loan") into common shares of the Borrower, upon the earlier of (i) the maturity date and (ii) an event of default as described in the Agreement. The maximum conversion period is five years from the date of the Loan.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered to be an Arm's Length transaction.

The Company will issue a press release to announce the conversion if and when it exercises its right to convert all or a portion of the Loan.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-0322

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party, 15083974 Canada Inc. (the "Buyer"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Buyer will acquire up to 100% interest in the Company's Lost Dog property (the "Property") located in Denton Township, West Timmins Ontario.

Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement, the Buyer shall pay an aggregate cash payment of $165,000. Further, the Company shall retain a 1% NSR payable from future commercial production from the Property. Additionally, Timothy Towers, a director of the Company, will retain a 2% NSR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 22,2023 and January 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0323

JM CAPITAL II CORP. ("JCI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, Jan. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]