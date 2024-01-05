VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0052

ARTRARI ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("AOCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated January 3, 2024, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 9, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0053

OA CAPITAL CORP. ("OAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated October 27, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 30, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and immediately halted on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on January 9, 2024. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). In addition, the Company will conduct a private placement raising $1,000 (10,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on Tuesday January 9, 2024, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on January 9, 2024. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,510,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: OAC.P CUSIP Number: 67116R100 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for five years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 27, 2023.

Company Contact: Thomas Mills Company Address: c/o 3200 – 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4P7 Company Phone Number: (604) 367-3139 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0054

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS.H")

[formerly Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 9, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SVS to SVS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated September 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0055

NEOTERREX MINERALS INC. ("NTX")

formerly SPITFYRE CAPITAL INC. ("FYRE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since June 28, 2023 pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the common shares of NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NTX".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 14, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of NeoTerrex Corporation by way of an amalgamation for consideration of 75,101,568 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share; 4,019,000 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 per share until December 21, 2025; 467,850 broker warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 until December 21, 2025; and 339,275 broker warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.30 per share until December 21, 2025.

29,008,000 common shares issued to Principals and advisors pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 2,900,000 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 4,781,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction has been completed

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 23, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the common shares of NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Spitfyre Capital Inc. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2023; October 5, 2023; November 15, 2023; and November 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a 24 month period



Number of Placees: 6

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agents' Fee: $11,250 N/A 45,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 until December 21, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on November 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 14, 2023, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an 'Other Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying' Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

80,851,568 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 36,689,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NTX (new)



CUSIP #: 640980 10 8 (new)



Company Contact: Mathieu Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 5390 West River Drive, Ottawa, ON K4M 1G4 Company Phone Number: (343) 308-2648 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/01/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0056

ARTRARI ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("AOCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:35 a.m. PST, Jan. 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0057

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 12 and 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 12,499,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,499,998 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 2,082,666



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $23,412.01 N/A 195,100 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 until December 22, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0058

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 16, 2023, between the Company and O3 Mining Inc. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Company sold a 100% interest in Kinebik Gold Project located along the Casa Berardi Trend in Québec, consisting of 328 mining claims (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the Property for $50,000 cash payment and 88,402 common shares of the Buyer.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0059

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,721 common shares at a deemed value of $1.6587 per share to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0060

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 16, 2023, between the Company and NewOrigin Gold Corp., whereby the Company purchased a 100% interest in Kinebik Gold Project located along the Casa Berardi Trend in Québec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to buy the Property for $50,000 cash payment and issuance of 88,402 common shares.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 13, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0061

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,333,330 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,999.99 119,999 N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0062

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,179,670 shares at a deemed value of $0.1925 to settle outstanding debt for $804,589.73.

Number of Creditors: 16 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $187,986.99 $0.1925 976,547 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0063

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 06, 2023:

Number of Units: 20,045,455 Flow-through Share (the "FT' Share)

5,800,000 Non- Flow-through Share (the "NFT' Share)



Purchase Price: $0.0275 per FT Share

$0.025 per NFT Share



Number of Placee: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 13, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0064

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 21,635,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2023 (amended to January 17, 2024) New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,500,000 shares with 22,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 21, 2020.

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0065

VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,663,061 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.12 per Unit.



Warrants: 11,663,061 Warrants to purchase 11,663,061 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.18 exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 13 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[3 Existing Insiders] Y 5,989,744 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $12,180 N/A 101,500

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.18 per Finder Share until December 20, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

