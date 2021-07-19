VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MIZA III VENTURES INC. ("MIZA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2021, effective at the open of market July 21, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NORRLAND GOLD CORP. ("NORR")

[formerly PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, New Symbol, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated July 6, 2021. As a result, at the opening Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Share Exchange Agreement among PKS Capital Corp (the "Company" or "PKS"), Horizon Gold Ltd. ("Horizon") and Horizon Shareholders on August 7, 2020. The Transaction whereby Horizon will complete a reverse takeover of PKS by way of a share exchange among PKS, Horizon and Horizon Shareholders, for a consideration of 20,600,000 shares of the Company @ 0.25$ per share ($5,150,000).

In connection with the agreement, the Company is paying to Richardson Wealth Limited ("Richardson Wealth") 300,000 common shares of the Resulting Issuer (the "Finder's Shares"), each Finder's Share having a deemed price of $0.25.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, has been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced: August 12, 2020

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one Share and one-half of one Warrant;



Purchase Price: $0.25 per unit



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



Darrin Hopkins P 80,000 Harris Watson P 100,000

Finder's Fee: A finder's fee of 7% of the total gross proceeds of the Private Placement from sales to purchasers introduced by such finders under the Private Placement (the "Finder's Cash Fee") and an issuance to certain finders non-transferable common share purchase warrants to purchase that number of Resulting Issuer Shares equal to 7% of common shares sold to purchasers introduced by such finders under the Private Placement (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable at $0.25 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Finders were compensated as follows:

Finder's Fee Total $ raised 7% Cash 7% Finder's

Warrants Canaccord Genuity

Corp. $150,000.00 $10,500.00 42,000 Haywood Securities Inc. $300,000.00 $21,000.00 84,000 Kiyo Capital $1,280,000.00 $89,600.00 358,400 Richardson Wealth $20,000.00 $1,400.00 5,600 Total $1,750,000.00 $122,500.00 490,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Name Change:

Pursuant to the transaction the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the common shares of Norrland Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of PKS Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining Exploration" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 34,150,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,650,000 share are subject to CPC escrow 20,600,000 shares are subject to Tier 2 surplus escrow.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NORR (new) CUSIP Number: 65651T101 (new)

The Company is classified as a "Mining Exploration" company.

Company Contact: Peeyush Varshney Company Address: Suite 2050-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3P3 Company Phone Number: 604 684-2181 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: [email protected]

Effective at the open, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

________________________________

RMR SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RMS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 17, 2020 and the news release issued by RMR Science Technologies Inc. (the "Company") on July 19, 2021, effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________________

ROZDIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ROZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, effective at the open, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated July 15, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

[formerly Westminster Resources Ltd. ("WMR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated June 16, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening July 21, 2021, the common shares of Solis Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Westminster Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'metals and minerals - mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,741,654 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SLMN (new) CUSIP Number: 83423L 10 8 (new)

________________________________________

21/07/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,928,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 17, 2021, extended to July 17, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 17, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,761,333 shares with 6,761,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2019.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 30, 2021, the Trust may repurchase for cancellation up to 874,140 units in its own unit-capital, representing 5% of the Trust's units in circulation. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange from August 1, 2021 until July 31, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Trust.

FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités daté du 30 juin 2021, Fiducie de Placement Immobilier Canadien Net (la « fiducie ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 874 140 parts de son capital, représentant 5 % des parts en circulation de la société. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse du 1 août 2021 au 31 juillet 2022. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Financière Banque Nationale au nom de la fiducie.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6 and 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per share



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Finder's Fee:

$151,221 and 458,245 Finder Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 years from Closing

Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 16, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 36 Placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $6,000 and 15,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.60 for one year.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $22,800 and 57,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.60 for one year.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $6,000 and 15,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.60 for one year.

Research Capital Corp. receives $2,400 and 6,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.60 for one year.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 8, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

Emerita Resources Corp. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,182,500 shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per share



Warrants: 9,091,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,091,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 71 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Catherine Stretch Y 6,800 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 44,000 1 Placee





Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. – $780,029.25 cash and 709,117 broker warrants.

Research Capital Corporation - $300,011.25 cash and 272,737 broker warrants

iA Private Wealth Inc. - $120,0004.50 cash and 109,095 broker warrants





Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $1.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LTD. ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,400,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Rene Bharti Y 500,000 Andreas Rompel Y 200,000

Finder's Fee:

Roche Securities Limited (Francis Roche) - $36,000 and 360,000 finder's warrants

Marquest Asset Management Inc. – 360,000 finder's warrants

Finder's warrants are exercisable into one common share for a price of $0.07 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 7, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated May 28, 2021, between the Company, Sculthorp SEO Inc. ("Cozy Cannabis") and Christian Sculthorp (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Cozy Cannabis from the Vendor in return for a total consideration of $1,350,000 to be satisfied as follows:

I. $500,000 in cash payment, subject to customary adjustments with $50,000 cash holdback for a 6 month period; and II. The remaining $850,000 will be satisfied through the issuance of 6,296,296 common shares, subject to certain resale restrictions over 18 months, issued at a deemed price of $0.135 per common share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2021 and July 12, 2021.

________________________________________

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 02, 2021 and June 08, 2021:

Number of Shares: 29,411,757 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.17 per share



Warrants: 14,705,874 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,705,874 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.23 per share for a 36-month period



Number of Placees: 115 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Silvercorp Metals Inc. Y 4,464,706 Renaud Adams Y 1,176,471 Mario Stifano Y 117,647 Elaine Ellingham Y 300,000 Nadine Miller Y 58,824 Harvey McKenzie Y 360,800 Jason Brewster Y 355,500

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$201,068 in cash and 1,182,752 broker warrants payable to iA Private Wealth Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP, Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corporation, Research Capital Corporation, Leede Jones Gable Inc., Apex GT Capital Corp., EDE Asset Management, Wellington Altus Private Wealth Inc. and Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.17 for a 36-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI") ("SVI.DB.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated July 14, 2021 with respect to the Company's prospectus debenture offering, and listing of debentures.

TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that the closing has occurred. The debentures of the Company, which were listed and immediately commenced trading upon confirmation of closing of the public offering on July 19, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of debentures on July 19, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering of debentures is $50,000,000.

The Company has issued a news release on July 19, 2021, in order to announce closing.

________________________________________________

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a property sale agreement dated June 28, 2021 between Warrior Gold Inc. (the "Company") and David Vallillee, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 25 mineral claims comprising 538 hectares located in the Larder Lake Mining Division, Ontario, known as the Arnold Property. In consideration, the Company will issue 350,000 shares and grant the vendor a 1.5% net smelter return royalty, of which the Company has the right to purchase 1% at any time for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, and certain arm's length parties (the "Vendors") dated July 12, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the 450-hectare Parkview claims of the Vendors in Newfoundland. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue 1.7-million common shares to the Vendors over a period of three years.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 8, 2021.

________________________________________

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, and certain arm's length parties (the "Vendors") dated July 12, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the 5,575-hectare Knights-Melange claims of the Vendors in Newfoundland. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue 1.8-million common shares to the Vendors over a period of three years.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 8, 2021.

________________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

