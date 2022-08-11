VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening August 15, 2022, the 21,498,554 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: 21,498,554 warrants, authorized by a

Second Supplemental Warrant Indenture

dated April 14, 2022 of which 48,877,160

warrants are issued and outstanding.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: JJ.WT.C CUSIP Number: 466391216

Further to the bulletin dated April 20, 2022, the warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,498,554 units at $0.09 per unit that closed on March 1, 2022, March 31, 2022 and April 14, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 per share and will expire on November 20, 2025.

________________________________________

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on June 29, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 15, 2022, the common shares of Lupaka Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

16,027,770 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LPK (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 550435309 (new)

________________________________________

RONIN VENTURES CORP. ("RVC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 9, 2022, effective at market open on August 15, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 11, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

QURI-MAYU DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ("QURI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated May 18, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions on May 18, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday August 15, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $650,000 (6,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.

Commence Date: At the opening Monday August 15, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 15, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

44,730,338 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 23,084,218 common shares

Transfer Agent: National Securities Administrators Ltd. Trading Symbol: QURI CUSIP Number: 74915N108 Agent: PI Financial Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 390,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to

purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 36 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 18, 2022.

Company Contact: Kevin Smith Company Address: 1000 - 1285 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4B1 Canada Company Phone Number: 604 309-6340 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 7, 2020 and NEX Bulletin dated February 14, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated January 6, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 15, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,042,857 shares Purchase Price: $0.035 per share Warrants: 6,042,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,042,857 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 9 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares James Pettit Y 142,857 Toklat Resources Inc. (Tim Termuede) Y 300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 4, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 9, 2022.

Number of Shares: 333,360 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow-through share Number of Placees: 1 placee Finder's Fee: Cash commission of $9,001 and 23,335 finder's warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into

one common share at $0.45 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 9, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,429,981

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 12, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.50. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the

event the Company's shares are greater than $1.75 for 20 consecutive trading days.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,226,581 shares with 11,226,581 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2021 and October 12, 2021 .

________________________________________

RONIN VENTURES CORP. ("RVC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,880,168 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 11, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 11, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,260,334 flow-through units with 2,130,167 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 18, 2020.

________________________________________

THE HEMPSHIRE GROUP, INC. ("HMPG")

Formerly HOIST COAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

