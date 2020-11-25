VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on November 24, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending(Y/M/D)









JRI.H NEX Jaguar Resources Inc. interim unaudited financial reports 2020/06/30















interim management's discussion and analysis 2020/06/30















certification of the interim filings 2020/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC") ("MNC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Preferred Shares - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Effective at the opening on Friday, November 27, 2020, the Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares") of the Company will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited Preferred Shares issued at $10 per share of which

1,607,663 Preferred Shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MNC.PR.A CUSIP Number: 55948L 30 0



Dividend: The Preferred Shares are a participating preferred share and holders will receive quarterly dividends, subject to the approval and at the discretion of the Company. The Company shall be entitled to declare dividends on the common shares, preferred shares or on any ‎of such classes of shares without being obliged to declare any dividends on the Preferred Shares ‎of the Company.‎



Redemption/Disposition: The Series A Preferred Shares are not redeemable until March 31, 2026 and are considered to be equity and not debt. The Company considers the Preferred Shares to be permanent capital and has no plans to redeem once the redemption anniversary has been reached. The holders of Preferred Shares are entitled to receive 50% of any capital gains received by the Company in the event of the sale or other form of disposition of an investee company and to receive 50% of the proceeds received by the ‎Company in respect of any dividend payment, special distribution or similar ‎distribution to the Company by an investee company.‎ The holders of Preferred Shares shall, with respect to liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of the Company, whether voluntary or involuntary, or any other distribution of the assets of the Company among its shareholders for the purpose of winding up its affairs, be entitled to preference over the holders of common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 23, 2020 available on www.sedar.com.

NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("NXT.H")

[formerly Natcore Technology Inc. ("NXT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, November 27, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 27, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NXT to NXT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

NEX COMPANIES

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business November 27, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

NEX Company

NEX Reactivation

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the open of trading on November 27, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening of trading on Friday, November 27, 2020 the trading symbol for the Company will change from GCC.H to GCC. The Company is classified as a mineral exploration company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,184,013 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL

20/11/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 400,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 26, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 26, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 400,000 flow-through shares with 400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 27, 2018.

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 10,158,225



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 4, 2020 (as to 3,382,999 warrants)

January 11, 2021 (as to 778,334 warrants)

March 29, 2021 (as to 2,334,773 warrants)

May 3, 2021 (as to 3,662,159 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 4, 2021

January 11, 2022

March 29, 2022

May 3, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued, pursuant to a private placement of 10,383,225 shares with 10,383,225 share-purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 3, 2019.

AUMENTO CAPITAL VII CORPORATION ("AUOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 23, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 14, 2020:

Number of Securities: 6,260,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 6,260,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,260,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.15 for 12 months following the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Rodger Seccombe Y 100,000 Sukhwinder Singh Y 200,000 Hector D. Brenmer Y 250,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 300,000





Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $22,550 and 225,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 225,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 13, 2020 and November 24, 2020.

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 2, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$5,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 8,474,576 common shares at US$0.59.



Maturity date: June 20, 2021



Warrants: 1,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,667 shares. The warrants are exercisable at the price of US$0.304 until June 20, 2021.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing changes to the second tranche of USD$5,000,000 principal amount (the "Second Tranche"), advanced pursuant to the Loan Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 14, 2019 between the Company and an arm's length lender (the "Lender"), whereby the maturity date of the Second Tranche was extended from April 16, 2021 to November 1, 2021. Additionally, previously issued 1,666,667 bonus common share purchase warrants for the Second Tranche, exercisable at USD$0.40 per share and expiry date as of April 16, 2024, had their expiration term reduced to the New Maturity Date.

The Exchange has also accepted the issuance of 1,000,000 bonus commons shares to the Lender.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 2, 2020.

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,940,064



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 19, 2018 (amended to December 19, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 19, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,940,064 shares with 5,940,064 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 21, 2017.

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:47 a.m. PST, November 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, due to a Single Stock Circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:52 a.m. PST, November 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("BUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 04, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,659,118 shares







Purchase Price: $1.00 per share







Warrants: 4,329,559 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,330,059 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.50







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 217 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares James White Y 80,000 William Trainer Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [12 Placees] P 1,107,000





Finder's Fee:









PI Financial Corp. $126,900.00 cash; 126,900 warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $36,600.00 cash; 36,600 warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $204,000.00 cash; 204,000 warrants

Echelon Wealth Parnters $15,960.00 cash; 15,960 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $17,220.00 cash; 17,220 warrants

Hampton Securities Ltd. $600.00 cash; 600 warrants

Raymond James Financial $14,400.00 cash; 14,400 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $7,200.00 cash; 7,200 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.50







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years subject to acceleration clause



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

________________________________________

ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION ("OIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

REBEL CAPITAL 2.0 CORP. ("RBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. ("VDKA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 shares and 50,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $3,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 50,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,894,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.50 per share







Number of Placees: 3 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Artemis Gold Inc. Y 4,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

