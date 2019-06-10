TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 10, 2019, 18:34 ET
VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ -
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
[formerly Adventus Zinc Corporation ("ADZN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 5, 2019, the Company has changed its name from Adventus Zinc Corporation to Adventus Mining Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, the common shares of Adventus Mining Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Adventus Zinc Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 85,012,631 common shares are issued and outstanding.
|
Escrow:
|
6,574,200 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company – Toronto (main agent) and Equity Stock Transfer –
|
New York, NY, United States (co-agent)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ADZN
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00791E102
|
(NEW)
__________________________________
CENTURY METALS INC. ("CMET")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares; Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 34,228,765 common shares will be issued and outstanding on closing of the IPO
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
18,996,559 common shares subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CMET
|
CUSIP Number:
|
15662Q109
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
None
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
None
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 3, 2019, which has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 4, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
|
Company Contact:
|
Alex Tsang
|
Company Address:
|
Suite 1401, 200 University Avenue
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(416) 977-3188
|
Company Email Address:
|
contact@centuryglobal.ca
________________________________________
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
|
Dividend per Share:
|
US$0.01
|
Payable Date:
|
July 15, 2019
|
Record Date:
|
June 28, 2019
|
Ex-dividend Date:
|
June 27, 2019
________________________________________
ZINC ONE RESOURCES ("Z")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as described in the Company's news release dated May 28, 2019, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transaction or the likelihood of completion.
Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange Inc. acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
19/06/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 900,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.09 per share, in settlement of claims made against the Company by the Company's former Chief Executive Officer.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 10, 2019.
ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Divers
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 juin 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 900 000 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 1,09 $ par action, en règlement
des réclamations de l'ancien chef de la direction envers la société.
|
Nombre de créanciers :
|
1 créancier
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mai 2019.
________________________________________
BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche and second of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,622,909 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
47 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
955,000 f/t
|
[6 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,987.600 and 13,580 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.
|
Hampton Securities Limited - $5,929.00 and 26,950 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $14,260.40 and 64,820 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,540.00 and 7,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $10,502.80 and 47,740 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.
|
PI Financial Corp. - $52,604.99 and 239,114 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.
|
Sprott Private Wealth LP - $35,420.00 and 161,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on June 6, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,941,176 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.17 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
CDN$50,000 in cash and 294,118 finders warrants payable to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.17 for a two (2) year period.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1) 1,167,880 flow through shares
|
2) 3,688,889 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
1) $0.10 per flow through share
|
2) $0.09 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
1) 583,940 share purchase warrants to purchase 583,940 shares
|
2) 3,688,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,688,889 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
1) $0.16 for a two year period
|
2) $0.14 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 6, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1) 3,377,143 flow through shares
|
2) 3,650,000 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
1) $0.07 per flow through share
|
2) $.05 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,825,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Marrelli Capital Limited
|
Y
|
200,000
|
(C. Marrelli)
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,385,000
|
[3 Placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
an aggregate of i) 305,000 units (each consisting of one common share and one half of one warrant – each full warrant exercisable into 1 share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years), and ii) 305,000 broker warrants (each exercisable into one unit for 2 years at a price of $0.05 with the underlying unit having the same structure as above) payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:50 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June, 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
________________________________________
SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC. ("SKY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
________________________________________
TITANIUM CORPORATION INC. ("TIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,089,485 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
3,044,743 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,044,743 shares
|
Warrant Price:
|
$1.40 exercisable until May 9, 2022 (2,913,243 Warrants) and May 30, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
David MacDonald
|
Y
|
429,000
|
John Stevens Family Trust
|
(John Stevens)
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Mosskd Inc.
|
(Moss Kadey)
|
Y
|
860,000
|
Scott Nelson
|
Y
|
72,000
|
Jennifer Kaufield
|
Y
|
35,000
|
Kevin Moran
|
Y
|
5,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
6% cash commissions paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the Private Placement on May 9, 2019 and May 30, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. ("YNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 19, 2019 and May 15, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,571,429 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,285,713 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,285,713 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
122 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Martin Burian
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[11 Placee(s)]
|
3,083,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$6,300 and 18,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
|
$91,308 and 260,880 warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$11,025 and 30,000 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
363,853 warrants and 363,853 units payable to Anders Nerell
|
56,820 warrants and 56,820 units payable to Accent Capital GmbH
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
ALLANTE RESOURCES LTD ("ALL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 5:44 a.m. PST, June 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated , trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
Share this article