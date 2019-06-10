VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

[formerly Adventus Zinc Corporation ("ADZN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 5, 2019, the Company has changed its name from Adventus Zinc Corporation to Adventus Mining Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, the common shares of Adventus Mining Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Adventus Zinc Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 85,012,631 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 6,574,200 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto (main agent) and Equity Stock Transfer –

New York, NY, United States (co-agent) Trading Symbol: ADZN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 00791E102 (NEW)

__________________________________

CENTURY METALS INC. ("CMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares; Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 34,228,765 common shares will be issued and outstanding on closing of the IPO



Escrowed Shares: 18,996,559 common shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CMET CUSIP Number: 15662Q109 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 3, 2019, which has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 4, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Company Contact: Alex Tsang Company Address: Suite 1401, 200 University Avenue

Toronto, ON

M5H 3C6 Company Phone Number: (416) 977-3188 Company Email Address: contact@centuryglobal.ca

________________________________________

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):





Dividend per Share: US$0.01 Payable Date: July 15, 2019 Record Date: June 28, 2019 Ex-dividend Date: June 27, 2019

________________________________________

ZINC ONE RESOURCES ("Z")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as described in the Company's news release dated May 28, 2019, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange Inc. acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

19/06/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 900,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.09 per share, in settlement of claims made against the Company by the Company's former Chief Executive Officer.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 10, 2019.

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Divers

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 900 000 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 1,09 $ par action, en règlement

des réclamations de l'ancien chef de la direction envers la société.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mai 2019.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche and second of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,622,909 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.22 per share







Number of Placees: 47 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 955,000 f/t [6 Placees]















Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,987.600 and 13,580 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.





Hampton Securities Limited - $5,929.00 and 26,950 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.





Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $14,260.40 and 64,820 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,540.00 and 7,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $10,502.80 and 47,740 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.





PI Financial Corp. - $52,604.99 and 239,114 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.





Sprott Private Wealth LP - $35,420.00 and 161,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on June 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,941,176 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.17 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: CDN$50,000 in cash and 294,118 finders warrants payable to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.17 for a two (2) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1) 1,167,880 flow through shares

2) 3,688,889 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: 1) $0.10 per flow through share

2) $0.09 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1) 583,940 share purchase warrants to purchase 583,940 shares

2) 3,688,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,688,889 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 1) $0.16 for a two year period

2) $0.14 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1) 3,377,143 flow through shares



2) 3,650,000 non flow through shares







Purchase Price: 1) $0.07 per flow through share



2) $.05 per non flow through share







Warrants: 1,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,825,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 14 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Marrelli Capital Limited

Y 200,000 (C. Marrelli)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 1,385,000 [3 Placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: an aggregate of i) 305,000 units (each consisting of one common share and one half of one warrant – each full warrant exercisable into 1 share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years), and ii) 305,000 broker warrants (each exercisable into one unit for 2 years at a price of $0.05 with the underlying unit having the same structure as above) payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:50 a.m. PST, June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June, 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC. ("SKY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

TITANIUM CORPORATION INC. ("TIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,089,485 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.







Purchase Price: $0.70 per Unit







Warrants: 3,044,743 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,044,743 shares







Warrant Price: $1.40 exercisable until May 9, 2022 (2,913,243 Warrants) and May 30, 2022

(131,500 Warrants)







Number of Placees: 37 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units David MacDonald

Y 429,000 John Stevens Family Trust



(John Stevens)

Y 150,000 Mosskd Inc.



(Moss Kadey)

Y 860,000 Scott Nelson

Y 72,000 Jennifer Kaufield

Y 35,000 Kevin Moran

Y 5,000







Finder's Fee: 6% cash commissions paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the Private Placement on May 9, 2019 and May 30, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. ("YNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 19, 2019 and May 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,571,429 shares







Purchase Price: $0.35 per share







Warrants: 6,285,713 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,285,713 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three year period







Number of Placees: 122 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Martin Burian

Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[11 Placee(s)]

3,083,000





Finder's Fee: $6,300 and 18,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$91,308 and 260,880 warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$11,025 and 30,000 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

363,853 warrants and 363,853 units payable to Anders Nerell

56,820 warrants and 56,820 units payable to Accent Capital GmbH

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ALLANTE RESOURCES LTD ("ALL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 5:44 a.m. PST, June 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated , trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

