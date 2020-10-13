VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

[formerly Bard Ventures Ltd. ("CBS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 09, 2020, the following bulletin should have read as follows:

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

[formerly Bard Ventures Ltd. ("CBS")]

Trading Symbol: NEW (LORD)

All other information remains unchanged.

____________________________________

HORNBY BAY MINERAL EXPLORATION LTD. ("HBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 19, 2020 and a news release, issued on September 14, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction; effective at the opening, Thursday, October 15 2020, the securities of Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated September 14, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective September 16, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $202,500 (1,350,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open October 15, 2020 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on October 15, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

3,360,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,010,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: JST.P CUSIP Number: 482170107 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 100,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 14, 2020.

Company Contact: Sandra Lee Company Address: 1703-595 Burrard St. Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: 604-488-5427 Company Fax Number: 604-681-4692 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: November 18, 2020

Record Date: October 28, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: October 27, 2020

________________________________________

20/10/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 23, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 13,881,130 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.155 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 7,670,370 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per non flow through share



Warrants: 3,835,186 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,835,186 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 51 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Mark T. Brown Y 70,000 Rob Duncan Y 111,111 Jason Weber Y 40,000 Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Y 124,178 (Mark T. Brown)









Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 1,912,580

Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc. $103,250.01 cash; 666,129 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $49,341.25 cash; 323,750 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share.

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,417.50 cash; 10,500 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share. Leede Jones Gable Inc. $14,175.00 cash; 105,000 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share. PI Financial Corp. $1,085.00 cash; 7,000 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share. Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,598.75 cash; 19,250 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share. Gerhard Merkel $27,999.99 cash; 207,407 warrants; Each f-wrt is exercisable into one share.



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.135 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 8, 2020 with respect to the extension to the term of 5,165,000 warrants, the new expiry date for 4,748,750 warrants should have been October 31, 2021, not October 31, 2020.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated September 2, 2020:

Number of Securities: 10,000,000 flow-through common shares

12,500,000 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow-through common share

$0.13 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 62 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Robert Wares Y 6,000,000 Étienne Courchesne Y 35,000 Pierre Colas Y 250,000 Mathieu Savard Y 100,000 Jess Hussey Y 4,000,000 Aggregate ProGroup (4 Placees) P 230,000







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $49,323.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 1, 2020.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 septembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 10 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

12 500 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,17 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,13 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 6 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 250 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 62 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Robert Wares Y 6 000 000 Étienne Courchesne Y 35 000 Pierre Colas Y 250 000 Mathieu Savard Y 100 000 Jess Hussey Y 4 000 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (4 souscripteurs) P 230 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 49 323 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an amalgamation agreement dated September 22, 2020 between the Company, 12353636 Canada Inc., Snapclarity, Inc., and JJJY Holdings Inc. whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Snapclarity, Inc. by way of a three-cornered amalgamation through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary. Consideration is $975,000 in cash and 3,392,857 common shares in the first year. Additionally, subject to the achievement of certain performance conditions in 2021 and 2022, Snapclarity may earn an additional $3,650,000 in equity-based consideration.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 24, 2020.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 02, 2020 and September 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,453,569 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.35 per share



Warrants: 2,226,781 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,226,781 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.50 per share until September 29, 2022



Number of Placees: 38 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of units





9132-8757 Québec Inc. (F. Candido) Y 15,000 André C. Tessier Y 30,000 Sara Marcotte Paquet Y 57,143 7529449 Canada Inc. (Michel Chapdelaine) Y 50,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 Placee]











Finder's Fee: CDN$12,127.50 in cash and 34,650 broker warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.35 until September 29, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Unanimous Shareholders' Agreement ("Agreement") dated October 9, 2020, between an Arm's Length Investor, James Chui, the Company and Dynamic Structures Ltd. ("DSL"), a newly formed research and development subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and in connection with the Company's internal reorganization, the Company will dispose of 50% of its ownership in DSL in return for an aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$5 million ("Total Consideration") provided by the James Chui and the Arm's Length Investor. Through the internal reorganization of the Company, DSL will obtain 31 development engineers and certain intangible property consisting of the trade secrets, technical, scientific knowledge and goodwill pertaining to the ride business.

In connection with transaction, the Company will provide Goalcash Holding Limited a total of CDN$210,000 in Renminbi in cash payment as finder's fee.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: James Chui is a Director and shareholder of the Company. He contributed an aggregate of CDN$2 million from the Total Consideration provided for a total of 20% ownership interest in DSL.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated October 8, 2020

________________________________________

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:50 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Oct.13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:08 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LL ONE INC. ("LLO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:44 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORGANIMAX NUTRIENT CORP. ("KMAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Tim Mosey Y 100,000 Brandon Rook Y 600,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 181,761 shares at a deemed price of $0.33 per share to settle outstanding debt for $59,980.97.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Georgian Villas Inc.







(Robert McLeese) Y $59,980.97 $0.33 181,761

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,905,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.025 per Unit



Warrants: 7,905,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,905,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 31, 2020 and September 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 37,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 37,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Augusta Investments Inc. (Richard Warke) Y 29,031,250







Finder's Fee: Ascenta Finance Corp. $50,000 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000 (CAD$80,322).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 13, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 13, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,433,857 shares to settle outstanding debt for $260,185 pursuant to the provisions of the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020 and September 16, 2020.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors











Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Clark Public Affairs Ltd.







(Michael Clark) Y $38,500 $0.035 1,100,000 Super Power Energy Corp.







(Jason Bak) Y $11,305 $0.035 323,000 Robert Miller Y $2,000 $0.035 57,143 Ken Stadlin Y $2,000 $0.035 57,143 Anton Shihoff Y $7,500 $0.035 214,286

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STRATA-X ENERGY LTD. ("SXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,666,667 common share units ("Units").Each Unit consists of one chess depository unit (CDI) and one-half of one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.06 AUD per Unit ($0.057 CAD)



Warrants 5,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,833,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.012 AUD ($0.11 CAD) exercisable until September 30, 2022



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $3,000 AUD cash paid to Ashley Seller and $6,720 AUD cash paid to Melbourne Capital Limited.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 117,647 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $1.70 per non-flow through share



Warrants: 58,824 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to purchase 58,824 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")

|BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 16, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 16, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second, final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,875,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated June 16, 2020 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Lloyd Addie pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Venus and Juno gold-silver mines totaling five claims covering 231 hectares near Nelson, British Columbia. The consideration is $100,000 and 200,000 shares, both paid in stages over four years. The acquisition is subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty, which can be purchased for $500,000.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,212,121 shares



Purchase Price: $0.0825 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Rana Vig Y 690,909

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 15, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

