Oct 13, 2020, 17:45 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
[formerly Bard Ventures Ltd. ("CBS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 09, 2020, the following bulletin should have read as follows:
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
[formerly Bard Ventures Ltd. ("CBS")]
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NEW
|
(LORD)
All other information remains unchanged.
____________________________________
HORNBY BAY MINERAL EXPLORATION LTD. ("HBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 19, 2020 and a news release, issued on September 14, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction; effective at the opening, Thursday, October 15 2020, the securities of Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
_______________________________________
JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated September 14, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective September 16, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $202,500 (1,350,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open October 15, 2020 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on October 15, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
3,360,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,010,000
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
JST.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
482170107
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
100,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 14, 2020.
|
Company Contact:
|
Sandra Lee
|
Company Address:
|
1703-595 Burrard St. Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-488-5427
|
Company Fax Number:
|
604-681-4692
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: November 18, 2020
Record Date: October 28, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: October 27, 2020
________________________________________
20/10/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 23, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
13,881,130 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.155 per flow through share
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
7,670,370 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.135 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,835,186 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,835,186 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
51 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Mark T. Brown
|
Y
|
70,000
|
Rob Duncan
|
Y
|
111,111
|
Jason Weber
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.
|
Y
|
124,178
|
(Mark T. Brown)
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees]
|
P
|
1,912,580
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc.
|
$103,250.01 cash; 666,129 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share.
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
$49,341.25 cash; 323,750 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share.
|
|
$1,417.50 cash; 10,500 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share.
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$14,175.00 cash; 105,000 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share.
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$1,085.00 cash; 7,000 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share.
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$2,598.75 cash; 19,250 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share.
|
Gerhard Merkel
|
$27,999.99 cash; 207,407 warrants; Each f-wrt is exercisable into one share.
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.135
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 years
________________________________________
APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 8, 2020 with respect to the extension to the term of 5,165,000 warrants, the new expiry date for 4,748,750 warrants should have been October 31, 2021, not October 31, 2020.
________________________________________
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated September 2, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
10,000,000 flow-through common shares
|
12,500,000 non flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per flow-through common share
|
$0.13 per non flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
62 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Robert Wares
|
Y
|
6,000,000
|
Étienne Courchesne
|
Y
|
35,000
|
Pierre Colas
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Mathieu Savard
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Jess Hussey
|
Y
|
4,000,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (4 Placees)
|
P
|
230,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Three finders received a cash commission totaling $49,323.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 1, 2020.
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 octobre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 septembre 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
10 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
12 500 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,17 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
0,13 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
6 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 250 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
62 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Robert Wares
|
Y
|
6 000 000
|
Étienne Courchesne
|
Y
|
35 000
|
Pierre Colas
|
Y
|
250 000
|
Mathieu Savard
|
Y
|
100 000
|
Jess Hussey
|
Y
|
4 000 000
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (4 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
230 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 49 323 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 octobre 2020.
________________________________________
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an amalgamation agreement dated September 22, 2020 between the Company, 12353636 Canada Inc., Snapclarity, Inc., and JJJY Holdings Inc. whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Snapclarity, Inc. by way of a three-cornered amalgamation through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary. Consideration is $975,000 in cash and 3,392,857 common shares in the first year. Additionally, subject to the achievement of certain performance conditions in 2021 and 2022, Snapclarity may earn an additional $3,650,000 in equity-based consideration.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 24, 2020.
________________________________________
DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 02, 2020 and September 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,453,569 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.35 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,226,781 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,226,781 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.50 per share until September 29, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of units
|
9132-8757 Québec Inc. (F. Candido)
|
Y
|
15,000
|
André C. Tessier
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Sara Marcotte Paquet
|
Y
|
57,143
|
7529449 Canada Inc. (Michel Chapdelaine)
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
50,000
|
[1 Placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
CDN$12,127.50 in cash and 34,650 broker warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.35 until September 29, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Unanimous Shareholders' Agreement ("Agreement") dated October 9, 2020, between an Arm's Length Investor, James Chui, the Company and Dynamic Structures Ltd. ("DSL"), a newly formed research and development subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and in connection with the Company's internal reorganization, the Company will dispose of 50% of its ownership in DSL in return for an aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$5 million ("Total Consideration") provided by the James Chui and the Arm's Length Investor. Through the internal reorganization of the Company, DSL will obtain 31 development engineers and certain intangible property consisting of the trade secrets, technical, scientific knowledge and goodwill pertaining to the ride business.
In connection with transaction, the Company will provide Goalcash Holding Limited a total of CDN$210,000 in Renminbi in cash payment as finder's fee.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: James Chui is a Director and shareholder of the Company. He contributed an aggregate of CDN$2 million from the Total Consideration provided for a total of 20% ownership interest in DSL.
For further information, please see the Company's news release dated October 8, 2020
________________________________________
EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:50 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Oct.13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:08 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LL ONE INC. ("LLO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:44 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ORGANIMAX NUTRIENT CORP. ("KMAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Tim Mosey
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Brandon Rook
|
Y
|
600,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
200,000
|
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 181,761 shares at a deemed price of $0.33 per share to settle outstanding debt for $59,980.97.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Georgian Villas Inc.
|
(Robert McLeese)
|
Y
|
$59,980.97
|
$0.33
|
181,761
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,905,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.025 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
7,905,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,905,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider Participation:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 31, 2020 and September 2, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
37,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
Warrants:
|
37,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Augusta Investments Inc. (Richard Warke)
|
Y
|
29,031,250
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Ascenta Finance Corp. $50,000 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000 (CAD$80,322).
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 13, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 13, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,433,857 shares to settle outstanding debt for $260,185 pursuant to the provisions of the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020 and September 16, 2020.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
6 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Clark Public Affairs Ltd.
|
(Michael Clark)
|
Y
|
$38,500
|
$0.035
|
1,100,000
|
Super Power Energy Corp.
|
(Jason Bak)
|
Y
|
$11,305
|
$0.035
|
323,000
|
Robert Miller
|
Y
|
$2,000
|
$0.035
|
57,143
|
Ken Stadlin
|
Y
|
$2,000
|
$0.035
|
57,143
|
Anton Shihoff
|
Y
|
$7,500
|
$0.035
|
214,286
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
STRATA-X ENERGY LTD. ("SXE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,666,667 common share units ("Units").Each Unit consists of one chess depository unit (CDI) and one-half of one share purchase warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 AUD per Unit ($0.057 CAD)
|
Warrants
|
5,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,833,333 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.012 AUD ($0.11 CAD) exercisable until September 30, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$3,000 AUD cash paid to Ashley Seller and $6,720 AUD cash paid to Melbourne Capital Limited.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 2, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
117,647 non-flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.70 per non-flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
58,824 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to purchase 58,824 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$2.60 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")
|BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 16, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 16, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second, final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,875,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated June 16, 2020 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Lloyd Addie pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Venus and Juno gold-silver mines totaling five claims covering 231 hectares near Nelson, British Columbia. The consideration is $100,000 and 200,000 shares, both paid in stages over four years. The acquisition is subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty, which can be purchased for $500,000.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,212,121 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.0825 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Rana Vig
|
Y
|
690,909
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated May 15, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
