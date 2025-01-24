VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0265

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC.H")

[formerly Datable Technology Corporation ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 28, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from DAC to DAC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0266

EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC")

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement between Eros Resources Corp. ("ERC"), Rockridge Resources Ltd. ("Rockridge"), and MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold"), pursuant to the terms of an business combination agreement dated September 30, 2024, and two court-approved plan of arrangements under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "ROCK Arrangement") for Rockridge and under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) for MAS Gold (the "MAS Gold Arrangement").

Rockridge Resources Ltd.:

Pursuant to the terms of the ROCK Arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Rockridge (each, a "Rockridge Share"), other than Rockridge Shares already held by ERC, were exchanged on the basis of 0.375 (the "ROCK Exchange Ratio") of a common share of ERC (each whole common share, an "ERC Share") for each Rockridge Share (the "Consideration"). Holders of outstanding stock options to purchase Rockridge Shares and Rockridge Share purchase warrants have either received replacement securities to acquire ERC Shares adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio or upon exercise will receive such ERC Shares based on the ROCK Exchange Ratio (i.e. the same consideration they would have been entitled to receive had they been Rockridge shareholders at the effective time of the ROCK Arrangement), subject to adjustment as per the terms of the ROCK Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the ROCK Arrangement by shareholders of the Rockridge was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 6, 2025, and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on ac37c January 9, 2025. The Exchange has been advised that the ROCK Arrangement closed on January 24, 2025. The full particulars of the ROCK Arrangement are set forth in the Joint Information Circular of Eros Resources Corp., Rockridge Resources Ltd., and Mas Gold Corp. dated November 26, 2024, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the ROCK Arrangement effective at the close of business Monday, January 27, 2025, the common shares of the Rockridge will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the company.

MAS Gold:

Pursuant to the MAS Gold Arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the MAS Gold (each, a "MAS Gold Share"), other than MAS Gold Shares already held by ERC, were exchanged on the basis of 0.25 (the "MAS Gold Exchange Ratio") of a ERC Share for each MAS Gold Share. Holders of outstanding stock options to purchase MAS Gold Shares and MAS Gold Share purchase warrants have either received replacement securities to acquire ERC Shares adjusted based on the MAS Gold Exchange Ratio or upon exercise will receive such ERC Shares based on the MAS Gold Exchange Ratio (i.e. the same consideration they would have been entitled to receive had they been MAS Gold shareholders at the effective time of the MAS Gold Arrangement), subject to adjustment as per the terms of the MAS Gold Arrangement.

The MAS Gold Arrangement was approved by MAS shareholders on January 6, 2025 at a special meeting of shareholders. MAS received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 9, 2025 in connection with the MAS Gold Arrangement.

The MAS Arrangement is fully described in the Joint Information Circular of Eros Resources Corp., Rockridge Resources Ltd., and Mas Gold Corp. dated November 26, 2024.

In addition, please refer to the joint news releases of ERC, MAS and ROCK dated October 1, 2024, and January 24, 2025.

Delist:

In accordance with the above, the common shares of MAS Gold Corp. will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Monday, January 27, 2025 the common shares of MAS Gold Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the company.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing ERC's proposal to issue 2,352,000 preferred shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,352,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $2,352,000 $1.00 2,352,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

25/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0267

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,483,000

Offering: 14,830,000 Listed Shares with 7,415,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 17, 2024, January 23, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0268

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 shares and 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0269

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,504,682.36

Offering: 13,914,902 Listed Shares with 13,914,902 warrants



Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 351,234

Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 304,683

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a two-year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 10, 2024, January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0270

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $6,000,000

Offering: 24,000,000 Listed Shares with 24,000,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a period of 60 months

Commissions in Securities

Shares Warrants









Cantor Fitzgerald

Canada Corporation N/A 1,152,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for

a period of 24 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 9, 2024, and

December 20, 2024.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTEE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé avec courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

Produit brut : 6 000 000 $

Placement : 24 000 000 actions inscrites et 24 000 000 bons de souscription

Prix offert : 0,25 $ par action inscrite

Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,35 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 60 mois

Commissions en titres :





Actions

Bons de

souscription















Cantor Fitzgerald

Canada Corporation



S.O.

1 152 000







Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable

permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,25 $ pendant une période

de 24 mois



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 9 décembre

2024 et du 20 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0271

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition entered through a mineral property purchase agreement dated December 17, 2024 to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the DeStaffany, LDG and Mackay lithium projects located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay the vendor a consideration of 250,000 common shares and cash for a reimbursement of a reclamation bond in the amount of $47,365.75.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0272

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, January 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0273

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $436,999.95

Offering: 14,566,665 Listed Shares with 7,283,332 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a period of 3 Years from the date of issuance.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 582,666 582,666

Commission Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-Year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 21, 2024, November 28, 2024, December 12, 2024, December 16, 2024 and December 30, 2024 and January 23, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0274

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, January 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0275

THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD, INC. ("THM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: US$620,000 (CA$868,000)

Offering: 12,400,000 Listed Shares with 12,400,000 warrants

Offering Price: US$0.05 (CA$0.07) per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: US$0.10 (CA$0.14) per Listed Share for a three-year period

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 28, 2024 and December 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0276

XCYTE DIGITAL CORP. ("XCYT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective 5:34 a.m. PST, January 24, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0277

XCYTE DIGITAL CORP. ("XCYT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, January 24, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]