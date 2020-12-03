VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated December 2, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on December 2, 2020, will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the market opening on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on December 3, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $6,655,200.00 (13,310,400 common shares at $0.50 per share).

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening December 10, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 14, 2020 and therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 14, 2020.

TRADE DATES

December 10, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 14, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 7, 2020, the ordinary shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

The ordinary shares of the Company are currently listed for trading on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Western Australia



Capitalization: Unlimited ordinary shares with no par value of which 79,512,542 ordinary shares are issued

and outstanding. Escrowed Securities: Nil ordinary shares Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TMRR CUSIP Number: Q89776 100

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated December 3, 2020 filed at www.sedar.com.



Company Contact: Brendan Borg Company Address: Level 2, 22 Mount Street, Perth, WA, 6000 Australia Company Phone Number: +61 8 6188 8181 Company Fax Number: +61 8 6188 8182 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: https://www.tempusresources.com.au

__________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BEARCLAW CAPITAL CORP. ("BRL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders June 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 7, 2020, the common shares of Bearclaw Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,437,199 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Trading Symbol: BRL.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 07384V201 (new)

Shareholders passed a resolution eliminating the maximum authorized number of common shares of 100,000,000 and authorizing the issuance of an "Unlimited" number of common shares.

________________________________________

20/12/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,647,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,916,404 shares at $0.085 per share to settle outstanding debt for $927,894.34.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector) LP Y $927,894.34 $0.085 10,916,404

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BB1 ACQUISITION CORP. ("BBA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: RTO - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated November 29, 2020, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated August 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 19, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 4,545,455 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,030,303 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,030,303 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 1,245,455 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,245,455 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,245,455 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELEPHANT HILL CAPITAL INC. ("EH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020 for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. ("XCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Toronto, Ontario.

________________________________________

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,714,285 shares



Purchase Price: $0.175 per share



Warrants: 5,714,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,714,285 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Darren Morcombe Y 1,714,285

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 23, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 1,808,133 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $4,800.02 cash; 6,400 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $13,500.00 cash; 18,000 warrants Mine Equities Ltd. $45,074.97 cash; 60,100 warrants Accilent Capital Management Inc. $3,604.50 cash; 4,806 warrants EMD Financial Inc. $5,161.50 cash; 6,882 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two year warrant exercisable at $0.75

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9 and 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,833,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 12,916,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,916,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 21 Placee



Finder's Fees: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $8,673.48 cash; 144,557 Broker Warrants

Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners- $15,012 cash; 250,200 Broker Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at

a price of $0.12 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,019,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 17,019,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,019,000 shares. The

Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the volume weighted

average closing price of the Company's common shares is equal to or exceeds

$0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company

may, by written notice, accelerate the Warrant expiry date provided that there is

not less than 60 days from the date the notice is given.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Hinta Chambers Y 350,000 Reuban Nadesan Y 120,000 1568234 Ontario Inc. (Kevin Ruddle) Y 7,000,000





Finder's Fee: Jamie Salter - $2,000 in cash payments

Victor Godinho - $2,025 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 18, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Qualifying Transaction



# of Warrants: 5,934,780 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2020 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10



Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 13,471,024 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2020 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's qualifying transaction and concurrent private placement of 27,242,061 shares with 13,621,030 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2018 and amended on July 22, 2020.

________________________________________

HORNBY BAY MINERAL EXPLORATION LTD. ("HBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KISMET RESOURCES CORP. ("KSMT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 7, 2020, between 2647102 Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Mr. John Gilbert (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in the Hawkins Love Gold Project (the "Property"), composed of 4 mineral claims covering 6,907 hectares and located in Southern New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor $30,000 in cash, and issue 150,000 common shares on signing of the Agreement. The Company must also make additional annual payments totalling $370,000 over a four years period, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property. The Company at its sole election can pay up to 50% of the value of the annual payment in common shares, up to a maximum of 1,027,778 common shares in total.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return (the "NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 10, 2020.

______________________________________

MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 751,201 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$135,830.67.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 30, 2020 and November 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,171,673 common share units ("Unit") comprised of one common share and

one-half of one share purchase warrant and 8,826,511 flow-through units ("FT

Unit") comprised of one flow-through share and one-half of one share purchase

warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.28 per Unit and $0.30 per FT Unit



Warrants: 9,499,091 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,499,091 shares



Warrant Price: $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing



Number of Placees: 63 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Jaelky Holdings Inc.



(Andrew Davidson) Y 36,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[4 placees] P 753,340



Finder's Fee: $349,721 cash commission and 1,204,872 compensation options

("Compensation Option") payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Each

Compensation Option is exercisable for $0.28 per share for a period of 24

months from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 25, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

QUENDALE CAPITAL CORP. ("QOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 29, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 115,000 bonus shares to Bernice Cooper and Gilles Ayotte ("the Lenders") in consideration of loans obtained by the Company from the Lenders in the aggregate amount of $40,000.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2020 for further details.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 26, 2020, between the Company and 9400-4579 Québec Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in 103 mining claims (the "Property") located 75km south of Chapais in the province of Quebec, which will be added to the Skyfall project.

Upon signing of the Agreement, the Company shall issue 300,000 common shares and pay $30,000 cash in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 2, 2020.

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 26 novembre 2020, entre la société et 9400-4579 Québec Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 103 claims miniers (la « propriété ») localisés 75km au sud de Chapais dans la province du Québec, qui seront rajoutés au projet Skyfall.

La société devra émettre 300 000 actions ordinaires et un paiement de 30 000 $ en espèces à la signature de la convention afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 décembre 2020.

____________________________________________

UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

