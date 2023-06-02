VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 1, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) HULK

Pontus Protein Ltd. Interim financial report for the period. 2023/02/28





Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2022/11/30





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2023/02/28 and 2022/11/30





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2023/02/28 and 2022/11/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on June 1, 2023, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) ("RGG") React Gaming Group Inc. Annual Financial Statements 2022/12/31



MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings

2022/12/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 1 juin 2023 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se

terminant

(A/M/J) (« RGG ») React Gaming Group Inc. États financiers annuels Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle 2022/12/31 2022/12/31









Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_________________________________________________

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on May 10, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 6, 2023, the common shares of Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,450,929 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DHR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 25470W305 (new)

________________________________________

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: June 30, 2023

Record Date: June 21, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 20, 2023

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.U") ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CAD unit: Cdn$0.0003

Distribution per USD unit: Cdn$0.0003

Payable Date : June 15, 2023

Record Date : June 8, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: June 7, 2023

________________________________________

VOYAGER METALS INC. ("VONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 7, 2023, between Voyager Metals Inc. ("Voyager") and Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado"), pursuant to which Cerrado acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Voyager that it did not already own by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former shareholder of Voyager, other than Cerrado, is entitled to receive 1/6 of one (1) Cerrado share for each outstanding Voyager share. Additionally, all outstanding options and warrants of Voyager will be exchanged into securities of Cerrado in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by Voyager shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2023, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on May 26, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on May 31, 2023.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Monday, June 5, 2023, the common shares of Voyager will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to Voyager's management information circular dated April 19, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated March 7, 2023, March 16, 2023, May 4, 2023, May 25, 2023 and May 31, 2023.

________________________________________

23/06/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC. ("BEW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 01, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,391,349 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from June 7, 2023, to June 6, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Echelon Wealth Partners Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated June 01, 2023, for further details.

________________________________________

GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,118,583 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 6,118,583 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,118,583 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 2,485,250 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 30,2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 12, 2023, the Bulletin regarding New Expiry Date of Warrants should have read as follows:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 21, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 21, 2026

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

