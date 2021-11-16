VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025 Payable Date: December 15, 2021 Record Date: November 30, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2021

XYBION DIGITAL INC ("XYBN")

[formerly GRAVITAS ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GONE.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Gravitas One Capital Corp's (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction as described in its Filing Statement dated November 10, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, November 18, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company completed on August 6, 2021 a definitive agreement, as amended, with Xybion Corporation ("Xybion"), Xybion BC Finco Ltd., ("Finco"), a wholly–owned subsidiary of Xybion, and 1313189 B.C. Ltd. ("Pubco Sub") and Gravitas US Corp. ("Acquisico"), both wholly–owned subsidiaries of the Company, in respect of the Qualifying Transaction. The Qualifying Transaction will proceed, amongst other steps, by way of a "three–cornered" amalgamation and a reverse triangular merger (the "Merger"), pursuant to which (i) Finco and Pubco Sub will amalgamate and become a wholly–owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Amalgamation"), and (ii) Xybion and Acquisico will merge and the resulting entity will become a wholly–owned subsidiary of the Company.

After the Company consolidation and the Xybion consolidation and pursuant to the Amalgamation, subscription receipts of Finco will be exchanged for (i) 696,404 class A subordinate voting shares ("SVS") in addition to the existing Company SVS, for a total of 1,513,306 SVS, and (ii) 348,202 SVS purchase warrants ("Warrant"). Pursuant to the Merger, 50,847,458 shares of Xybion were exchanged for 60,532.24 class B proportionate shares ("PVS"), on a 1:100 basis (on the basis of one Company PVS for every 100 SVS of the Company underlying the PVS) and 4,4797.4232 class C proportionate non-voting shares ("NVS") on a 1:10,000 basis (on the basis of one Company NVS for every 10,000 SVS of the Company underlying the NVS).

Immediately prior to closing the Qualifying Transaction, the Company (i) reclassified its common shares as SVS; (ii) created two new classes of shares: PVS and NVS; (iii) consolidated on the basis of 10.65 to one, and (iv) changed its name from "Gravitas One Capital Corp" to Xybion Digital Inc."

As a result of the Qualifying Transaction, an aggregate 16,129 SVS, 60,532.24 PVS and 4,479.4234 NVS will be subject to a 3 year Value Escrow. In addition, 341,415 SVS will remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement). A further 5,073,179 Xybion Legacy Options will be subject to a Pooling Agreement as defined in the Filing Statement, and which in addition, includes 297,081 Xybion Legacy Options subject to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Matrix.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "Technology – Software Publishers" (NAICS Classification" 511211).

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, were approved by Shareholders on November 9, 2021, and the transactions have been completed

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated November 10, 2021, and which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Effective at the market open on Thursday, November 18, 2021, trading in the Company's subordinate voting shares will resume

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10.65) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Thursday November 18, 2021, the SVS (only) of Xybion Digital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gravitas One Capital Corp. will be delisted, and the trading symbol will change from ("GONE.P") to ("XYBN").

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited SVS (listed), PVS (not listed) and NVS (not listed) with no

par value of which 1,513,306 SVS (listed), 60,532.24

(unlisted) PVS and 4,479.4234 NVS (unlisted) are issued

and outstanding. Escrow:

341,415 SVS (CPC escrow) 16,129 SVS, 60,532.24 PVS, 4,479.4234 NVS, 4,063,292 Xybion Legacy Options and 8,062 Warrants (3 year Value

Escrow) 297,081 Xybion Legacy Option subject to the Exchange's 1

year hold seed share resale matrix





Symbol:

XYBN (new) Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company CUSIP Number:

98423T109 (new)

The Company is classified as a "Technology – Software Publishers" company.

For further information, please see the Company's Filing Statement dated November 10, 2021.

Company Contact: Dr. Pradip Bannerjee Company Address: 105 College Road East, Princeton, NJ, USA Company Phone Number: (609) 512-5790 Company Email Address: [email protected]

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open November 18, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03333 Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333 Payable Date: December 15, 2021 Record Date: November 30, 2021 Ex-distribution Date: November 29, 2021

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 9, 2021 with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities (the "Offering") on November 12, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $9,000,000 (22,500,000 Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS") at $0.40 per SVS.

We have received confirmation that the closing of the Offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed and halted on November 11, 2021, will commence trading trading at the opening on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated November 15, 2021.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made

21/11/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN GOLD GROUP INC. ("AGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2021, November 4, 2021, and November 8, 2021:

Number of Units: 36,744,285 units



Purchase Price: CDN$0.14 per unit



Warrants: 18,372,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,372,142 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.25 per share for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 23 Placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$272,200 in cash and 1,021,999 finder warrants to Haywood

Securities, Stephen Avenue Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp, Canaccord

Genuity Corp Canada, Canaccord Genuity Australia Limited, Leede Jones Gable

Inc., Odeon Capital Group LLC, and Geo Resource Management LLC. Each

finder warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company

at a price of CDN$0.25 per common share for a period of two (2) years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 1, 2021 between Canterra Minerals Corporation (the "Company") and NorZinc Ltd. and NorZinc-Newfoundland Ltd. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company agreed to acquire the mineral rights to the South Tally Pond Project, the Tulks South Project, the Long Lake Project and the Victoria Mine (the "Properties"), together with the buildings, structures and improvements situated thereon. By way of consideration, the Company made a cash payment of $250,000 and issued a total of 6,625,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.30 per share to the Vendors. The Properties are subject to various royalties in favour of various arm's length parties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2021.

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 22, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in various mineral claims in Black Sturgeon Lake Area and Lake Nipigon, Ontario (the "Property").

As consideration the Company will issue an aggregate 800,000 common shares to satisfy the purchase price. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"), subject to a $1,000,000 buy back for one-half (1.0%) of the NSR.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2021.

EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 29, 2021 between the Company and SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining") and certain subsidiaries of SSR Mining, whereby the Company acquired a portfolio of 16 royalty interests and deferred payments (the "Royalty Portfolio"), including two royalties on the Gediktepe project in Turkey.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company (i) paid USD$33.0 million in cash (USD$7.8 million of which was satisfied via a vendor-take back note) and (ii) issued 12,323,048 common shares (valued at USD$32.5 million) in order to acquire the Royalty Portfolio. The Company will also make deferred and contingent payments to SSR Mining of (i) up to USD$30 million in cash and (ii) subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval at the time of issuance, up to USD$4.0 million in shares if certain project advancement milestones are achieved.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 29, 2021 and October 21, 2021.

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:13 a.m. PST, Nov.16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,734,072 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Warrants: 2,862,035 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,862,035 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 104 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Mount Everest Finance S.A. Y 286,000 (Jacques Cyril Charles Vaillancourt) Samuel David Anderson Y 14,286 Heliosphere Management Ltd. Y 42,858 (Charles Funk) Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (6 placees) P 503,500





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,395 cash and 14,850 finder's warrants Haywood Securities Inc. - $53,343.07 cash and 76,203 finder's warrants PI Financial Corp. - $3,150 cash and 4,500 finder's warrants Raymond James Ltd. - $1,680 cash and 2,400 finder's warrants Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership - $15,000 cash and 21,428 finder's warrants Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. - $96,495 cash and 137,850 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $1.20 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on October 19, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement, and November 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the final tranche of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 8,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 24, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 24, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 8,000,000 common shares and 8,000,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on November 26, 2020.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 8 000 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 24 novembre 2021 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 24 novembre 2022 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 8 000 000 actions ordinaires et 8 000 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 26 novembre 2020.

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:08 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PENNINE PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,164,310 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for $934,929.31.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 600086 Alberta Ltd.

(N. Desmond Smith) Y $317,136.00 $0.03 10,571,200 Genet Consulting Ltd.

(Jonathan Harris) Y $58,432.05 $0.03 1,947,735 Sea Ar Enterprises

(Ray Gertz) Y $130,335.03 $0.03 4,344,501 Base One Consulting

(Jeff Saxinger) Y $104,056.40 $0.03 3,468,546 MJ Holub Financial Accounting

(Mike Holub) Y $62,194.00 $0.03 2,073,133

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 9,600,000 common shares







Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share







Warrants: 4,800,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares







Warrants Exercise Price: $0.75 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement







Number of Placees: 4 Placees







Insider / ProGroup Participation: None







Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 5, 2021.

SRG MINING INC. (« SRG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 9 600 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,50 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 800 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 800 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,75 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 novembre 2021.

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, Nov.16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Confirmation of Closing of the Arrangement; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Business Purchase Agreement dated November 4, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of Pharmapod Limited ("Pharmapod"). Pharmapod operates a software as a service ("SaaS") electronic data capture solution that reports medication errors to improve patient safety and simplify pharmacy reporting.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company satisfied the purchase price of approximately $1,000,000 by a cash payment of $350,000, as well through the issuance of 307,145 common shares of the Company issued at a deemed price of CAD$2.25 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 4, 2021.

WOODBRIDGE VENTURES II INC. ("WOOD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 12, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business November 15, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on November 16, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

NEX COMPANY:

LOON ENERGY CORPORATION ("LNE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov.15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

