VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3259

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 1, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) FARM 2 DEVERON CORP. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2024/06/30





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual

financial statements for the year. 2024/06/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument

52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3260

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 1, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) FOBI 2 FOBI AI Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year 2024/06/30





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year 2024/06/30





Certification of annual filings for the year 2024/06/30



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3261

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 1, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PAN 2 PANGOLIN DIAMONDS CORP. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2024/06/30





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2024/06/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure

in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3262

HAYASA METALS INC. ("HAY")

[formerly Fremont Gold Ltd. ("FRE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 13, 2024, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of November 6, 2024, the common shares of Hayasa Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. will be delisted and, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("FRE") to ("HAY"). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,188,097 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Trading Symbol: HAY (new) CUSIP Number: 420634107 (new)

_______________________________________

24/11/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3263

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Snegamook Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Consideration is 60,000,000 common shares and $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of 33 months. The property is subject to a 2% NSR with the Company retaining the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000 at any time.

Finder's fees of up to 5,100,000 shares are payable to an arm's length party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3264

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3265

BIGSTACK OPPORTUNITIES INC. ("STAK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3266

BRONCO RESOURCES CORP. ("BRON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $601,000.02 Offering: 3,264,286 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 1,632,143 warrants attached

7,450,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Listed Shares with 3,725,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.07 per FT Listed Share

$0.05 per NFT Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 290,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 2-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 12, 2024, October 8, 2024, and October 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3267

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Acquisition Agreement dated October 10, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Sellers"), whereby the Company acquired 100% interest in the 39 claims located in Home and Conmee Township, southeast of Shabaqua Comers, in the District of Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Property in exchange for a cash payment of $35,000 and issuance of 500,000 common shares. Furthermore, the Sellers retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"). The Company will have the option to buy back a 1% NSR at any time for $1,000,000 and will have a right of first refusal on the second 1% NSR for a maximum of $4,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3268

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $294,000 Offering: 2,100,000 Flow-Through Shares with 1,050,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.14 per Flow-Through Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.21 per Listed Share for a two-year period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders 0 96,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for a two-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 25, 2024 and November 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3269

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $13,972,357.53 Offering: 15,848,159 Flow Through Shares

12,159,400 Charity Flow Through Shares Offering Price: $0.475 per Flow Through Share

$0.53 per Charity Flow Through Share

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Clarus Securities Inc. 0 562,648

Paradigm Capital Inc. 0 401,891

Eight Capital 0 643,026

Canaccord Genuity Corp. 0 20,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.475 for a 2-year period. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 1, 2024, and October 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3270

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3271

MONAGHAN CAPITAL FUND LTD. ("EIRE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3272

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $948,274.45 Offering: 1,115,617 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.85 per Listed Share Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 7, 2024 and October 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3273

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 60% interest in the Kraaipan Gold Project, located in Botswana.

To earn the 60% interest, consideration is US$5,000,000 in exploration expenditures over three years and 1,000,000 shares. To earn an additional 20% interest, the Company must deliver a preliminary economic assessment and issue 2,000,000 shares to the vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2024, September 17, 2024, October 3, 2024 and October 28, 2024.

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,200,000 Offering: 11,000,000 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 5,500,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.20 per Non-Flow Through Common Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Common Share for an 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right.

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) NA 349,200

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for an 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3274

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:33 p.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3275

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3276

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3277

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3278

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,250,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $75,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares 2 Y $75,000 $0.06 1,250,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2024.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3279

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 31, 2023 ("Prospectus"), was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") through a registration statement on Form F-10 relating to the Offering. The Prospectus Supplement dated March 31, 2023 ("Supplement"), was filed with the SEC and other applicable securities commissions in Canada, and was offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, in the United States and, subject to applicable law, in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of Shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Supplement to the Company's Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $8,537,880 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarterly period ended on October 31, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below:

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity LLC, CIBC World Markets Corp., National Bank of Canada Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. Offering: 3,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period. Share Price: Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $2.1892 USD per Share. Agents' Warrants: None. Over-allotment Option: None. Agents' Commission: A total of $256,136.40 USD was paid to the Agents in connection with the ATM Distribution for the Quarterly Period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus and Supplement, and the news releases dated September 13, 2024, and November 1, 2024, which are all available under the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.

_______________________________________

