VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on September 1, 2023 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ISD 2 ISIGN MEDIA

SOLUTIONS INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year 2023/04/30 YFI 2 EDGEWATER

WIRELESS SYSTEMS

INC. Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year 2023/04/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 1, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GYA 2 GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE

INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year 2023/04/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year 2023/04/30





Certification of annual filings for the year 2023/04/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on September 1, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PLAN 2 PROGRESSIVE PLANET

SOLUTIONS INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year 2023/04/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year 2023/04/30





Certification of annual filings for the year 2023/04/30











Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

HAMILTON THORNE LTD. ("HTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on September 7, 2023, under the symbol "HTL".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "HTL" on TSX Venture Exchange after September 6, 2023, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

______________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.U") ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN unit: Cdn$0.0003

Distribution per US unit: Cdn$0.0003

Payable Date: September 15, 2023

Record Date: September 8, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: September 7, 2023

________________________________________

23/09/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Units: 937,500 Flow-Through Units



Purchase Price: $0.16 per unit



Warrants: 468,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 468,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placee: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro

Group Involvement: N/a N/a N/a N/a









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's and Finder's Fee: 15,000 N/A 93,750

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.16 per unit for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:34 a.m. PST, Sept. 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of five (5) mining claims located in Ontario (the "Properties"), pursuant to a purchase agreement, entered into between Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will issue 10,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2023.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 68,845 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$98,623.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2023 and March 15, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 1, 2023, and increased on August 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,382,562 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares

1,521,739 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per CFT share

$0.23 per FT share



Warrants: 4,452,151 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,452,151 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 1,772,000 CFT shares and 1,037,891 FT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 35,000 FT shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $100,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 24, 2023 and September 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 13, 2023 and July 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,444,328 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 4,938,115 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: AUD $75,578.35 N/A 2,000,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 18, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOLDEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Silimanita Option Agreement dated August 30, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has granted the option to acquire ("Option") a 70% right, title and interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Silimanita Project, located in Guatemala ("Property"), to an arm's length party ("Optionee"). In consideration of the Option, the Optionee shall pay to the Company a combination of cash and incur exploration expenditures ("Work Commitments") according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Cash) Work Commitment

Upon Signing $ 50,000 (paid) $ 60,000 (incurred)

First Anniversary $ 50,000 (paid) $ 60,000

Second Anniversary $ 50,000 $ 1,500,000

The Optionee will have the right pay cash to the Company in order to fulfill the required Work Commitments.

In the event that the Optionee exercises the Option, the Company shall thereafter be entitled to a 2% net smelter returns royalty (NSR) with respect to the Property. The Optionee will have the right to make cash payments to repurchase half of the NSR (1%), at any time, by remitting a $1,000,000 cash payment to the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated April 14, 2023, and September 1, 2023.

________________________________________

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 13, 2023 and June 6, 2023 :

Convertible Debenture $5,114,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,114 units where each unit consists of (i) unsecured

convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 and (ii) 95

proportionate voting share purchase warrants.





Each debenture shall be convertible into proportionate voting shares of

the company at a conversion price of $10.50 per conversion share ($0.105 per subordinate voting share of the company on a fully converted

basis) at any point prior to maturity. In the event the Company's shares

trade at or above a volume-weighted average trade price of $0.50 for any

20 consecutive trading days, the Debentures and Warrants will be

subject to an accelerated exercise provision.



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Warrants Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one proportionate voting share in the capital of the company at a price of $10.50 ($0.105 per subordinate voting share on a fully converted basis) for a term of three years following the closing.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 48 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 25, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sept, 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issuance of US $5,000,000 principal amount of senior secured non - non-convertible notes to arm's length and non-arm's length subscribers. The notes were subject to a 2% original issue discount on the principal amount of the notes. The notes mature on August 14, 2025, and may be extended by an additional year by Maritime Resources Corporation under certain circumstances. In connection with the issuance of notes, Maritime Resources Corporation has issued 38,311,427 warrants to the subscribers. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.07 per share and expires on August 14, 2025, subject to extension in the event that the maturity date of the Notes is extended to August 14, 2026.

In connection with the issuance of notes, Maritime Resources Corporation issued SCP Resource Finance LP certain broker warrants exercisable at any time prior to the applicable maturity date to acquire up to 1,877,260 common shares at $0.07 per share, representing 2% of the gross proceeds of the sale of notes (excluding the original issue discount).

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2023 and August 21, 2023.

______________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2023, August 21, 2023, and August 24, 2023:

Number of Units: 47,387,500 Units



Purchase Price: $0.04 per Unit



Warrants: 47,387,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,387,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.07 for a three-year period



Number of Placee: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 13,625,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 2,500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 106,530 N/A 2,663,250

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 per share until August 14, 2026

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 21, 2023, and August 24, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, Sept 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MONTAUK METALS INC. ("MTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,071,500 shares



Purchase Price: $1.12 per share



Warrants: 1,071,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,071,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,071,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 5, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:20 a.m. PST, Sept. 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Failure to Maintain Transfer Agent; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,059,710 of unsecured, non-transferable convertible debentures ("Debenture").



Conversion Price: Convertible into units ("Units") consisting of one subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company ("SV Share") and one SV Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") at a conversion price of $0.42 of principal per Debenture.



Maturity date: 3 years from the date of issuance.



Warrants: Each Warrant shall have a term of 3 years from the date of issuance of the Debentures, and shall entitle the holder to purchase one SV Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share.



Interest details: 10% per annum from the date of issue, payable semi-annually in arrears. The Company shall have the right to pay the accrued and unpaid interest either in cash or through the issuance of SV Shares, subject to prior Exchange approval.



Redemption Rights: The Company shall have the right to redeem all outstanding principal amounts under the Debenture prior to the Maturity Date ("Redemption"), at any time after 12 months from issuance, by paying the Debenture holders in cash for the aggregate principal remaining, accrued and unpaid interest, plus a redemption penalty of 8% of the aggregate principal. Upon providing notice to the Debenture holders of the Redemption, the Debenture holders will have the option to convert all or part of the outstanding principal into Units at the Conversion Price, and all accrued and unpaid interest paid in either paid in cash or SV Shares, subject to prior Exchange approval.



Number of Placees: 12 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued a news release on August 23, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TRBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023, and July 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,029,887 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.33 per Unit.



Warrants: 5,014,943 whole Warrants to purchase 5,014,943 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.55 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.



Forced Exercised Provision: The Warrants will expire 30 days after the date on which the Company gives notice to the Warrant holders by way of news release indicating that the trading price of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.75 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 31 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[2 Existing Insiders] Y 1,491,891

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[3 Pro Group Members] P 610,575



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $102,000 N/A 309,090

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.33 per Finder Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on July 24, 2023, and August 14, 2023, confirming the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 24,799,769 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 12,399,884 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,399,884 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three -year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 846,231 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on August 30, 2023, and September 5, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five-year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on August 11, 2023, and September 1, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

