VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution - Update

BULLETIN DATE: November 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has advised that due to the upcoming stock consolidation of 10 old units for 1 new Unit to become effective on November 10, 2020 the previously announced distribution amounts will be adjusted as follows:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00213 (pre consolidation) - $0.0213 (post consolidation)

Payable Date: November 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020

Record Date: November 16, 2020 and December 15, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: November 13, 2020 and December 14, 2020 respectively.

____________________________________________

LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 22, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated July 21, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001

Payable Date: December 15, 2020

Record Date: November 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: November 27, 2020

________________________________________

20/11/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 19,625,699 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2019 (amended to December 5, 2020) New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,625,699 shares with 19,625,699 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 18, 2017.

________________________________________

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,009,763 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $700,976.47:

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:



Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Helston Capital Corp. (Jeremy South) NP 1,420,893 Matthew Wood NP 1,513,391 Luis Azevedo NP 1,060,674

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated October 30, 2020.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,545,734 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per common share



Warrants: 20,545,734 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,545,734 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 43 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 600,000







Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners

and Hampton Securities Ltd. have received and aggregate of $15,001.50 in

cash and 200,020 finders' warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.11 per share for 3 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2020, October 13, 2020, October 19, 2020 and October 30, 2020.

________________________________________

BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 bonus shares with a deemed price of $0.285 per share to the following insider:



Shares Warrants





Steve Vanry 600,000 Nil

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Exploration and Option Agreement dated October 26, 2020 between the Company and Frederic Bergeron whereby the Company was granted an option to acquire12 mining claims located in Lac-St-Jean, Quebec. Consideration is a total of $187,500 payable in cash or shares in three tranches over a 36-month period and $100,000 in exploration expenditures in the third year. If payable in shares, the deemed price is equal to the volume weighted average trading price for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the Closing Date subject to a floor price of not less than the Discounted Market Price as of the date of the news release. The claims are subject to a 2% NSR in favour of Frederic Bergeron.

________________________________________

CANDELARIA MINING CORP. ("CAND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 23, 2020 between the Company and Empire Metals Limited whereby Empire is the owner of 100% of the issued shares of GMC Investment Limited ("GMC"). GMC owns a 50% interest in JSC Georgian Copper and Gold, which holds the exploration and mining license for the Bolnisi gold and copper project in the Republic of Georgia. In consideration of the purchase of the GMC shares from Empire, the Company will issue 4,000,000 common shares with a deemed price per share of $0.50.

Subject to further Exchange review and acceptance:

CAD$1,000,000 additional common shares at a price per share based on a previous 10-day average closing price (subject to a floor price of $0.472 ) upon approval of a reserves report on the Kvemo Bolnisi East project by the state reserves committee in Georgia . CAD$2,000,000 additional common shares at a price per share based on a previous 10-day average closing price (subject to a floor price of $0.472 ) upon completion of a NI 43-101 compliant technical report disclosing mineral resources on the Dambludi project or one other project other than Kvemo Bolnisi East. CAD$2,000,000 additional common shares at a price per share based on a previous 10-day average closing price (subject to a floor price of $0.472 ) upon the completion of a positive feasibility study and final investment decision on the gold oxides at Kvemo Bolniski East.

________________________________________

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CVR MEDICAL CORP. ("CVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Term Sheet dated October 6, 2020 between Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (the "Company") and John Prochnau (the "Seller") whereby the Seller will sell and assign to the Company 0.3% NSR from 52 unpatented mineral claims (the "Royalty Claims") located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, Nevada. The Royalty Claims are part of the Trenton Canyon Property. Consideration is USD $300,000 and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share of the Issuer at a price of $1.36 for a 2-year term from date of issuance.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2020.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a net smelter return royalty purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") dated October 8, 2020, between the Company and an Arm's Length third-party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will purchase a 2% net smelter production royalty from the Vendor against certain claims held by the Company, which consist of the Graphite Creek Project in Alaska. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with 2,500,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.49 per common share and further issue 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.61 for a five year period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated October 15, 2020 and November 6, 2020.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORPORATION ("LBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated June 2, 2020 between the Liberty One Lithium Corporation (the "Company") and Rudolph Wahl, doing business as Wahl Prospecting, the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario by paying a total cash payments of $110,000 ($30,000 in the first year) and the issuance of 1.6 million shares (700,000 shares in the first year) over a four-year period, subject to a 2% NSR, half of which can be purchased by the Company for $1 million.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,000,000 share purchase warrants, each exercisable at a price of $0.175 per share for a period of three years, to Trafigura Mexico SA de CV in consideration for the restructuring of two loans with the original principal amounts totalling US$20,000,000.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,310,998 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 7,655,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,655,499 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 94 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Y 1,715,000 (Eric Sprott)

David Shaw Y 70,000





Agent's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc. $162,083.60 cash; 228,094 warrants M Partners Inc. $69,464.40 cash; 61,022 warrants Rick Ziolkoski $4,500.00 cash Leede Jones Gable Inc. $15,749.21 cash Kariba Capital $6,331.50 cash Primus Corp SRL $30,966.84 cash



Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Agent Warrant Term to Expiry: 36 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 6,100,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $16,500 and 253,847 common

share purchase warrants to purchase 253,847 common shares of the Company

at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of

the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 29, 2020 and November 6, 2020.

EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. (« TYP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 6 100 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,065 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 16 500 $ et

253 847 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 253 847 actions

ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24

mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 29 octobre 2020 et 6 novembre 2020.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Amendment to Samalayuca Share Purchase Option Agreements dated August 24, 2020 and August 31, 2020 and Samalayuca Share Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 23, 2020 (collectively, the "Agreements"), among the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company will acquire remaining 67% interest in Samalayuca Cobre S.A. de C.V. (the "Samalayuca"), which owns a copper prospective property known as the Kaity Claims located in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire the Samalayuca by paying an aggregate of USD$750,000 in cash and issuing up to 27,200,000 common shares and 32,500,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.06 per share for a period of five years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 1, 2020, September 28, 2020 and November 3, 2020.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BLACK LION CAPITAL CORP. ("BLC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 4:27 a.m. PST, Nov. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

