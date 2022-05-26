VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date June 29, 2022

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 09, 2021 and the Company's new release issued May 24, 2022, effective at the opening, Friday, May 27, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

22/05/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AARDVARK 2 CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated May 20, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business May 24, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on May 25, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

_______________________________________

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,528,182 (2,484,850 on first tranche and 2,043,332 on final tranche) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 4, 2022 as to 2,484,850 warrants and July 11, 2022 as to 2,043,332 warrants New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 4, 2024 and July 11, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,528,182 shares with 4,528,182 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 12, 2019.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2022 and April 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 21,875,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.16 per share Warrants: 21,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,875,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 27 placees Finder's Fee: PowerOne Capital Markets Limited - $150,300 and 984,375 broker warrants

Primary Capital Inc. - $100,200 and 656,250 broker warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns - $12,000







Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,037,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 25, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,075,000 shares with 5,037,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 16, 2021.

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 2,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 2, 2021.

________________________________________

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,545,456 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Glores Securities Inc. - $90,000 and issued 272,727 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.33 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 20, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,340,057 flow-through shares and 8,996,267 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per flow-through share and $0.26 per common share



Warrants: 8,996,267 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,996,267 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period, provided that, if, after four months from the date of issue and prior to the expiry of the warrants, the closing price of the common shares of the Company is equal to or greater than $0.60 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the warrants by giving notice to the holders that the warrants will expire 15 days from the date of notice



Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kristopher Raffle Y 60,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (3 placees) P 150,000

Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $8,830.85 and 30,415 broker warrants

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $60,000 and 171,428 broker warrants

Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $35,003.29 and 100,009 broker warrants

iA Private Wealth Inc. - $10,000 and 28,571 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $14,450.80 and 55,580 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $4,368.00 and 16,800 broker warrants

Research Capital Corp. - $17,499.98 and 49,999 broker warrants

Glores Securities Inc - $12,000 and 34,285 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 5, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a royalty purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 24, 2020 between the Company and EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, EMX purchased the Company's Northwestern Ontario Red Lake's Net Smelter Royalties in return for a consideration of $400,000 in cash and 103,721 common shares of EMX.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2022, April 29, 2022 and May 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares

Marc Edwards Y 3,100,000

Finder's Fee: $6,000 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated May 17, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).



________________________________________

KAPA GOLD INC. ("KAPA")

[Formerly KAPA Capital Inc. ("KAPA.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 25, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price:

Number of Warrants: 10,007,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 18, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.90 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.53

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,014,000 common shares with 10,007,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 04, 2022.

_______________________________________

ROCKPORT CAPITAL CORP. ("R.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:40 p.m. PST, May 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROCKPORT CAPITAL CORP. ("R.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Calgary, Alberta.

Trading in the Company's shares will remain halted.

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listing Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants in the capital of the Company ("Bonus Warrants") to Sprott Mining Inc. ("Lender"), in consideration of an aggregate principal loan of $2,500,000 USD ("Loan") pursuant to the Credit Agreement dated May 24, 2022 ("Agreement"). Each Bonus Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.47 for a period of one year from the date of issuance. The Loan will bear an interest rate of 12% per annum, a maturity date of November 24, 2022 ("Maturity Date"), and will be secured by a first-ranking charge against the assets of Trigon (Morocco) Holding Corp. ("Trigon Morocco"), including a guarantee and a share pledge from Trigon Morocco.

Upon the Maturity Date, or sooner if agreed by the Lender and the Company, the Lender will have the right to direct or otherwise reinvest the principal amount of the Loan into a stream of silver deliveries equal to 8.25% of the silver produced from the Kombat mine ("Stream Agreement"). In the event where the Stream Agreement is exercised, the Bonus Warrants will be cancelled and 2,500,000 new warrants will be issued ("Stream Warrants"), subject to Exchange approval.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated April 28, 2022 and May 24, 2022.

________________________________________

