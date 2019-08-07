VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 7, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:











Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SLT 2 Specialty Liquid Transportation Corp. 1. Annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018















2. Interim financial report for the period ended March 31, 2019















3. Management's discussion and analysis for the periods ended December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019















4. Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods ended December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: August 30, 2019

Record Date: August 15, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: August 14, 2019

MJ INNOVATION CAPITAL CORP. ("MSMJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated July 26, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 29, 2019, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $400,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 8, 2019.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Friday, August 9, 2019, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 9, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 3,050,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 1,070,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MSMJ.P CUSIP Number: 55316J101 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 200,000 options to purchase one share at $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 26, 2019.

Company Contact: Bryan Van Engelen Company Address: Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 1800

Toronto, ON M5J 2T9 Company Phone Number: (226) 750-9914 Company email: bryanve21@gmail.com

PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 9, 2019, the securities of Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 21, 2019, a news release was issued on June 25, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Trust Units

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated July 26, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective July 31, 2019, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The trust units of the Trust will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Trust for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 trust units at $0.10 per trust unit).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 8, 2019.



Commence Date: The trust units will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Friday, August 9, 2019, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 9, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited trust units with no par value of which 55,000,000 trust units are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Units: 39,540,000 trust units



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SRES.P CUSIP Number: 86687A106 Agent: Raymond James Ltd.

For further information, please refer to the Trust's amended and restated prospectus dated July 26, 2019.

Company Contact: Gordon Wiebe, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 199 Bay Street, Suite 5300, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1B9 Company Phone Number: (403) 923-4343 Company email: info@sunresreit.com

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: Multi-family residential real estate primarily in the "Sunbelt" region of the United States.

19/08/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

[formerly Ring the Bell Capital Corp. ("RTB.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EXPLOR RESOURCES INC. ("EXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement.

Convertible Debentures: $945,212



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.05 per share



Maturity date: One year from the closing date



Warrants: 9,452,120 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,452,120 shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share during a period of one year following the closing date



Interest Rate: 8%



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



The Company has announced the closing of the transaction by way of press release dated July 3, 2019.

RESSOURCES EXPLOR INC. (« EXS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier.

Débentures convertibles: 945 212 $



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,05 $ par action



Date d'échéance : Un an suivant la date de clôture



Bons de souscription : 9 452 120 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire 9 452 120 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,10 $ par action pendant une période d'un an suivant la clôture



Taux d'intérêt : 8%



Nombre de souscripteurs : 5 souscripteurs



La société a annoncé la clôture de l'opération par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 3 juillet 2019.

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement ") dated July 24, 2019, between the Company and Vemba Corporation, arm's-length party, (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all assets that comprise Vendor's business of video content distribution and scaling business.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $1,000,000, with up to $300,000 to be paid in cash and the balance to be satisfied through the issuance of common shares at a deemed price of $3.12 per share on closing of the acquisition. The Company will deliver additional common shares to the Vendor at a deemed price of $3.12 per share in exchange for and up to a maximum of the original cash consideration amount paid, resulting in up to 320,512 common shares to be issued as a total consideration for the acquisition, if certain working capital threshold amount of the acquired business is exceeded.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 24, 2019.

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP. ("GDBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, August 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, August 7, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

JERVOIS MINING LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 82,500,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.183 per share







Number of Placees: 17 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kenneth Klassen

Y 2,725,000 Brian Kennedy

Y 7,100,000 Bryce Crocker

Y 1,500,000 Peter Johnston

Y 2,500,000







Finder's Fee: BW Equities Pty Ltd. - $229,279.20 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release dated July 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated April 9, 2019, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in NettaGrowth International Inc., which owns all of the outstanding shares of Dormul S.A., based in Uruguay.

The consideration for the acquisition consisted in the issuance of a total 8,498,821 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 25, 2019, April 9, 2019, June 19, 2019, July 15, 2019 and July 30, 2019.

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,037,376 bonus shares to the following insider in consideration of services rendered over 24 months.



Shares Warrants Sam Spring 1,037,376 nil

MG CAPITAL CORPORATION ("MGX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary, Alberta to Vancouver, British Columbia.

NSGOLD CORP ("NSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on June 26, 2019:

Number of Securities: 1,468,750 common shares









Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share









Warrant Shares: 1,468,750 warrants to purchase 1,468,750 common shares









Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share until July 24, 2022









Number of Placees: 6 Placees









Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Van Hoof Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Johannes H.C. van Hoof)

Y 625,000 John Wheeler

Y 625,000 James Proudfoot

Y 50,000 Grant Loon

Y 31,250







Finder's Fee: None





The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated July 25, 2019.

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PLAYFAIR MINING LTD. ("PLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,700,000 shares









Purchase Price: $0.05 per share









Number of Placees: 12 Placees









Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares Alan Brimacombe

Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:50 a.m. PST, August 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANIES

KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

