AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

[formerly Automotive Finco Corp. ("AFCC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of April 21, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AFCC to AFCC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia





Capitalization:

unlimited common shares with no par value of which

38,870,543 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares:

4,200,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: AUC

CUSIP Number: 38150M109







Agent's Warrants: N/A



For further information, please refer to the Company's Form 2B Listing Application dated April 13, 2021 available on SEDAR and press release dated February 24, 2021.

Company Contact: Catalin Kilofliski Company Address: 910-800 W Pender St., Vancouver, BC V6C2V6 Company Phone Number: 604-655-1420 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 25, 2021, effective at the opening Wednesday, April 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

FRESHLOCAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("LOCL")

[formerly Rainy Hollow Ventures Inc. ("RHV.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Rainy Hollow Ventures Inc.'s, (now Freshlocal Solutions Inc., the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated April 9, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to an agreement dated December 21, 2020, as amended (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery Inc. ("SPUD"), the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of SPUD.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued a total of 43,251,117 (post-consolidation) common shares of the Company to former SPUD security holders.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated April 9, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2020, December 23, 2020, March 30, 2021 and April 12, 2021 and April 16, 2021.

Private Placement-Brokered:

In connection with the QT, SPUD completed a brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") by issuing 3,227,500 Subscription Receipts at a price of $7.50 each, for gross proceeds of $24,206,250, pursuant to an agency agreement dated December 23, 2020 between Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc., who acted as co-lead agents, Cormark Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Agents").

Each Subscription Receipt from the Concurrent Financing was automatically converted into one common share of SPUD which has now been exchanged in connection with the QT into one (post-consolidation) common share of the Company.

In connection with the Concurrent Financing, SPUD paid the Agents a cash commission in an aggregate amount of $1,446,367.50 and issued an aggregate of 192,849 broker warrants to the Agents, each broker warrants entitling its holder to purchase one share of the Company at a price of $7.50 for a period of 24 months. In addition 6,666 common shares of SPUD were issued as corporate finance fee, these shares have been exchanged in connection with the QT into 6,666 (post-consolidation) common shares of the Company.

Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on an 8 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Rainy Hollow Ventures Inc. to Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

43,787,883 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares are subject to escrow. Nil CPC shares are subject to escrow.





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LOCL (new) CUSIP Number: 35805C106 (new)





Company Contact: Adrienne Uy, CFO and Corporate Secretary Company Address: 105-5566 Trapp Avenue,

Burnaby, B.C.

V3N 5G4 Company Phone Number: (604) 215-7783 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Delist:

The Company has met the requirements to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Accordingly, effective at the market close on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 the shares of the Company will be delisted.

__________________________________

SRHI INC. ("SRHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the Class A Common Shares and Common Share Purchase Warrants of SRHI Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a Copper, nickel, lead and zinc ore mining company (NAICS 21223).

The Company is presently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be delisted voluntarily at the market close on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited Class A common shares with no par value of which

55,013,042 Class A common shares and

201,137,560 Common Share Purchase Warrants

are issued and outstanding. Each 20 Common Share Purchase Warrants plus CAD$6.66 entitles the holder to purchase one

Class A Common Share of the Company expiring on February 9, 2022.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: SRHI (Class A Common Share)

SRHI.WT (Common Share Purchase Warrants)



CUSIP Numbers: 82554 V109 (Class A Common Shares)

82554 V117 (Common Share Purchase Warrants)



For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 13, 2021.



Company Contact: Michael Staresinic, President & CFO Company Address: PO Box 57030 Brittany Glen Postal Outlet PO Mississauga, Ontario, Canada L5M 0M5 Company Phone Number: 647.749.5859 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.srhi.ca

________________________________________

21/04/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2021 and March 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,317,073 shares



Purchase Price: $0.205 per share



Warrants: 7,317,073 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,317,073 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 700,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $701.10

Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,920.00 and 30,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.27 per share for a one-year period.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. -$1,640.00 and 10,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.27 per share for a one-year period.

iA Capital Markets - $1,056.00

PI Financial Corp. – 131,700 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.27 per share for a one-year period.

10075919 MB LTD. (Matt McKillop) - $35,424.00.00 and a total of 222,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.27 per share for a one-year period.

Konkera Holdings Pty. Ltd. (Evan Cranston) – 319,984 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable at $0.205 into a unit of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into a common shares at $0.27 per share.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated March 25, 2021, April 5, 2021 and April 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,510,638 bonus warrants to the following Insider in consideration of a bridge loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% and a term of six months..





Warrants





Ou Moonrider

8,510,638 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.235 per share for a one–year

term.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated March 31, 2021 for more information.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.395 per share in connection with a settlement of a contractual dispute between the Company and an arm's length party.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CLAREN ENERGY CORP. ("CEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOUR ARROWS CAPITAL CORP. ("AROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15 and 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,499,664 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Pro Group Participation:







Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[9 Placees]

P 853,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:43 a.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Convertible Debenture: $1,250,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 2,083,332 shares at a minimum conversion price of $0.60 per common share, subject to an acceleration clause. The holder may, at any time and, at its sole discretion, and even after receiving the redemption notice from the Company, require the conversion of the entire outstanding principal amount, exclusive of any interests, into 1,650 common shares per $1,000 of debenture if converted during the first 12 months period from the issue date or 1,425 common shares per $1,000 of debenture if converted during the second 12 months period from the issue date



Maturity date: 24 months after the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate: 10.0 % per annum



Warrants: 1,031,250 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,031,250 common shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.75 per common share during the first year following the closing the Private Placement and $1.00 during the second year following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission of $57,000 and 76,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 76,000 common shares at a price of $0.75 per common share during the first year following the closing the Private Placement and $1.00 during the second year following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 1, 2021, March 12, 2021 and April 14, 2021.

CORPORATION GEECKO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures Convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN: 19 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé (le « placement privé ») sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Débenture convertible: 1 250 000 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en un maximum de 2 083 332 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion minimum de 0,60 $ par action, assujetti à une clause d'accélération. Le détenteur peut, à tout moment et à sa seule discrétion, et même après avoir reçu l'avis de rachat de la société, exiger la conversion du montant principal restant, excluant les intérêts, en 1 650 actions ordinaires par 1 000 $ de débenture si converti durant les 12 premiers mois suivant la date d'émission ou 1 425 actions ordinaires par 1 000 $ de débenture si converti dans la deuxième période de 12 mois suivant la date d'émission



Date d'échéance: 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt: 10 % par année



Bons de souscription : 1 031 250 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 031 250 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,75 $ par action durant la première année suivant la clôture du placement privé et 1,00 $ par action durant la deuxième année suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs: 8 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraires d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 57 000 $ et 76 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 76 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,75 $ par action ordinaire pendant la première année suivant la clôture du placement privé et 1,00 $ par action durant la deuxième année suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 1 mars 2021, 12 mars 2021 et 14 avril 2021.

_______________________________________________

GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to three tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 27,112,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 27,112,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,112,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 61 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Scott Davis Y 250,000 Gold Mountains Asset Management Limited Y 1,500,000 (Zonglin Zhang)



Peter Berdusco Y 250,000 Edward Rochette Y 405,070

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,600.00 cash; 16,000 finder warrants*; EMD Financial Inc $10,400.00 cash; 104,000 finder warrants*; Canaccord Genuity Corp $2,400.00 cash; 40,000 finder warrants*;

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: February 12, 2024

*Finder Warrants are non-transferable



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 255,338 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share and 44,684 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $30,641.10.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 898207 Canada Inc.







(Zachary Stadnyk) Y $1,532.05 $0.12 12,767 Acclaim Ventures Inc.







(Graydon Bensler) Y $7,660.27 $0.12 63,835 BWL Investments Ltd.







(Braeden Lichti) Y $520.90 $0.12 4,430 Elizabeth Ross Y $766.03 $0.12 6,383 George Kovalyov Y $1,279.27 $0.12 10,660 Herc Holdings Inc.







(Rick Purdy) Y $4,328.05 $0.12 36,067 Summerhill Investment Corp.







(Peter Lacey) Y $7,660.27 $0.12 63,835 Zachary Stadnyk Y $1,532.05 $0.12 12,767



















Warrants: 44,684 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,684 shares









Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,715,750 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,857,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,857,875 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares John Wisbey

Y

400,000 Ross Thompson

Y

200,000 Maurice Brooks

Y

1,000,000 Anthony Kovacs

Y

1,000,000 Nicholas Davies

Y

450,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated January 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue the following Warrants in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement between Jackpot Digital Corp. and Paulson Investment Company, LLC dated December 11, 2020:

December 2020 - 102,564 Warrants at a deemed price of $0.195 per share

January 2021 - 85,106 Warrants at a deemed price of $0.235 per share

February 2021 – 71,429 Warrants at a deemed price of $0.28 per share

March 2021 – 76,923 Warrants at a deemed price of $0.26 per share

For further details, please refer to the Company news release dated December 14, 2020, February 10, March 5 and April 7, 2021.

________________________________________

Kermode Resources Ltd. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 23, 2020 between the Company and Strata GeoData Services Ltd. (Andrew Philip Randell and Brian David Wilke) (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in two mineral tenures comprising an area of 1,174.4 hectacres in British Columbia known as the Vidette Lake Property (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $35,000 in cash payments and issuing 500,000 shares over a three-year period. The Company has also agreed to incur eligible exploration expenditures of at least $225,000 over a three-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 23, 2020, March 9, 2021, March 29, 2021, and April 16, 2021.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2020, March 9, 2021 and March 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Bell Y 5,000,000 D. Neil Briggs Y 3,000,000 Donald G. Moore Y 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees] Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 12, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Maritime Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Rambler Metals and Mining Canada Limited (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired: i) the gold circuit at the Nugget Pond metallurgical facility in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador: ii) the Lac Pelletier gold project in Rouyn Noranda, Québec and; iii) several other exploration properties and royalty interests in key mining camps across Canada (collectively, the "Assets").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a US$2,000,000 cash payment and issue 3,571,428 common shares at a deemed value of $0.14 per share to the Vendor in exchange for the Assets.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 61,606 common shares at a deemed price of $0.175 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Joe Houssian Y $1,718.68 $0.175 9,821 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.00 $0.175 28,571 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.23 $0.175 11,607 David Rehn Y $2,031.23 $0.175 11,607

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 126,492 shares to settle outstanding debt for $47,437.

Number of Creditors: 16 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Andrew Schutte Y $10,889 $0.375 29,037 David Hall Y $1,633 $0.375 4,355 Peter W. Lewis Inc. Y $1,633 $0.375 4,355

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:18 a.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ("CXA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, Apr. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ("CXA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

