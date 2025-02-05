VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0366

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. ("ERA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (the "Company") on January 21, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 7, 2025, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Carbon and Graphite Product Manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 335991).

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,037,701 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: ENDEAVOR TRUST CORPORATION Trading Symbol: ERA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 284445202 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0367

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on January 17, 2025, Jinhua Capital Corporation (the "Company") has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, February 10, 2025, the common shares of Jinhua Capital Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,103,919 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 13,700 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: JHC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 47759W400 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0368

VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business February 6, 2025, the common shares of Viridian Metals Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The voluntary delisting has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors with a resolution dated January 22, 2025.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2025.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at market open on February 6, 2025 under the trading symbol VRDN.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0369

CLAREN ENERGY CORP. ("CEN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution passed by the directors of the Company on January 20, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, February 7, 2025, the common shares of Claren Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,588,847 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CEN.H (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 180266405 (New)

_______________________________________

25/02/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0370

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $14,999,999.98 Offering: 107,142,857 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.14 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 14, 2025, and January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0371

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective 1:07 p.m. PST, February 4, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0372

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 5, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0373

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on certain JGC Parties' properties located in Japan (the "Royalty Properties") pursuant to an investment agreement dated February 4, 2025 (the "Investment Agreement") between the Company, Japan Gold KK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("JGKK" and together with the Company, the "JGC Parties") and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko") and a royalty agreement dated February 4, 2025 (the "Royalty Agreement" and together with the Investment Agreement, the "Agreements") between the JGC Parties and Osisko.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company grants a 1.5% NSR on the Company's Royalty Properties to Osisko in exchange for a payment of U.S. $5,000,000 from Osisko and grants Osisko an option to acquire a further 0.5% NSR on the Company's Royalty Properties in exchange for an additional U.S.$3,000,000 payment from Osisko following the first anniversary of the Investment Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 4, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0374

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The following is a correction to bulletin dated February 4, 2025 regarding the extension of the expiry date and the amendment of the exercise price of the following warrants. The correction relates to the new expiry date of the warrants, as follows:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,825,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2026



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.36 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.31

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 29,650,000 shares with 14,825,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 4, 2022.

_______________________________________

