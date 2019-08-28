VANCOUVER, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated June 28, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 4, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, August 30, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, August 30, 2019, the common shares will

be listed and immediately halted from trading onTSX Venture

Exchange





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Friday, August 30, 2019. A further notice will be published upon

the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,400,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 3,400,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: ACC.P CUSIP Number: 00339L 10 5 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 28, 2019.

Company Contact: Judy A. McCall, Paralegal Company Address: 905-1111 West Hastings St., Vancouver BC V6E 2J3 Company Phone: 778.273.2553 Company Email Address: mccall@slatergroup.com

_______________________________________

LATIN AMERICAN MINERALS INC. ("LAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 30, 2019, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.

Latin American Minerals Inc. announced on August 27, 2019 that the non-binding letter agreement dated May 8, 2019 with The Bullet ID Corporation (the "RTO") to complete a business combination that would result in a reverse takeover of the Company (the "RTO"), has been terminated. The RTO was originally announced on June 26, 2019.

________________________________________

OV2 INVESTMENT 1 INC. ("OVO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 27, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 27, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 31, 2019, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

____________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders July 22, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 30, 2019, the shares of Royal Helium Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services)' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

36,206,389 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: RHC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 78029U 20 5 (new)

________________________________________

STROUD RESOURCES LTD. ("SDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 30, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 30, 2019, the common shares of Stroud Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining and quarrying (Except Oil & Gas)' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,644,065 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SDR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 863443305 (NEW)

________________________________________

TRANSCONTINENTAL GOLD CORP. ("TCG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 26, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 26, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated January 10, 2018, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

____________________________________

19/08/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ("NRTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 22, 2019 between 48North Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") and Rare Industries Inc. ("Rare") whereby the Company acquires all of the issued and outstanding shares of Rare which is located in the state of Oregon, USA. Consideration is USD$640,795.71 cash and 2,247,851 common shares. Pursuant to revenue performance, up to 4,852,425 additional common shares may be issued over the next two year period at a price of USD$0.64916.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2019.

________________________________________

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 28, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,180,966 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 19, 2018 and amended September 19, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 19, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,246,755 shares with 4,246,755 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 20, 2016.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2019 and August 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,385,000 shares

2,166,670 flow-through shares

1,628,000 super flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $2.50 per share

$3.00 per flow-through share

$4.30 per super flow-through share



Warrants: 5,589,835 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,589,835 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 71 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Y 372,000



Agent's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners – $1,255,872.25

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. - $169,186.04

PI Financial Corp. - $253,779.06

Haywood Securities Inc. - $126,889.53

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated May 23, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of 39,166,666 units (the "Units") at the price of

$0.06 per Unit (the "Subscriptions Price"). Each Unit consists of one

common share, one-half of one common share purchase warrant

(each such whole common share purchase warrant, a "$0.10 Warrant")

and a second one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each

such whole common share purchase warrant, a "$0.12 Warrant").

Each $0.10 Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at

a price of $0.10 per $0.10 Warrant for a period of 6 months following

the closing date. Each $0.12 Warrant is exercisable to purchase one

common share at a price of $0.12 per $0.12 Warrant for a period of 24

months following the closing date



Offering Price: $0.06 per Unit



Underwriter: None



Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc



Agent's Commission: The agent received cash commission equal to 8% of the gross

proceeds realized from the sale of the Units and Additional Securities.

The agent was also granted a number of compensation options equal

to 8% of the aggregate number of Units and Additional Units sold

under the Offering, exercisable at a price of $0.06 per compensation

option for a period of 24 months following the closing date. Each

compensation option shall be comprised of one common share, one-

half of one $0.10 Warrant and one-half of one $0.12 Warrant



Over-Allotment Option: The agent has been granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for

a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an

additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Common

Share sold pursuant to the Offering at a price of $0.06 per additional

Unit, $0.0587 per additional share, $0.0004 per additional $0.10

Warrant, $0.0022 per additional $0.12 Warrant

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 23, 2019.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 45,041,334 Units, including 5,874,668 Units pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $0.06 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,702,480.

LABORATOIRES ENGAGEMENT INC. («EL»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Le prospectus simplifié en date du 23 mai 2019 de la société a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par les commissions des valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique, de l'Alberta, du Manitoba et de l'Ontario en vertu des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en 39 166 666 unités (les «Unités») au prix de

0,06 $ par Unité (le «prix de souscription»). Chaque Unité inclut une

action ordinaire, un demi-bon de souscription (un bon entier étant un «

Bon de 0,10 $»), et un deuxième demi-bon de souscription (un bon

entier étant un «Bon de 0,12 $»). Chaque Bon de 0,10 $ permet

d'acheter une action ordinaire au prix de 0,10 $ par Bon de 0,10 $ pour

une période de 6 mois suivant la date de clôture. Chaque Bon de 0,12

$ permet d'acheter une action ordinaire au prix de 0,12 $ par Bon de

0,12 $ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture



Prix de l'offre : 0,06 $ par Unité



Preneur ferme: Aucun



Agent de transfert : Gravitas Valeurs Mobilières Inc



Commission de l'agent: L'agent a reçu une commission égale à 8 % du produit brut

total tiré du placement en espèces et l'émission d'options égale à 8

% du nombre d'Unités et d'Unités additionnelles vendues dans le

cadre du placement, pouvant être exercées au prix de 0.06 $ par

option pour une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture.

Chaque option est composée d'une action ordinaire, d'un demi-Bon

de 0.10 $ et d'un demi-Bon de 0.12 $



Option d'attribution excédentaire : L'agent a reçu une option pour attribution excédentaire, applicable

pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture, visant

l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'Unités égal à 15 % du nombre

d'Action Ordinaire souscrits dans le cadre du placement au prix de

0.06 $ par Unité additionnelle, 0.0587 $ par action additionnelle,

0.0004 $ par Bon de 0.10 $ et 0.0022 $ par Bon de 0.12 $

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 23 mai 2019.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 45 041 334 Unités, incluant l'exercice de l'option d'attribution excédentaire portant sur 5 874 668 Unités, a été émis au prix de 0.06 $ par Unité, dans le cadre de la clôture du placement, pour un produit brut de 2 702 480 $.

_________________________________________________

IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2019, July 8, 2019 and August 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,344,827 shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per share



Warrants: 10,344,827 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,344,827 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.385 for a three year period



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $61,198.90 cash

PI Financial - $728.00 cash

INFOR Financial Inc. - $55,999.99 cash

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $7,003.50 cash



Placees: 68 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 8, 2019, July 25, 2019, August 6, 2019, and August 12, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares HPX TechCo Inc Y 20,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 11, 2019). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Second Amendment to the Limited Partnership Agreement Benlark LP (the "Agreement") dated July 31, 2019, previously amended on March 29, 2019 and originally created on July 27, 2017, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary has agreed to be admitted as a limited partner of the Benlark LP, an Ontario limited partnership with $130 million in assets under management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $2,886,000 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 31, 2019.

________________________________________

NAPIER VENTURES INC. ("NAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 82,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 82,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 82,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement closed on August 02, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$550,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.40 of principal amount

outstanding until maturity



Maturity date: Two (2) years from issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Warrants: 1,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,375,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a four (4) year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Broker Commission: CDN$27,500 in cash to IBK Capital Corp

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________

PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 30, 2019, between the Company and a non-arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired the remaining 2% minority equity interest in Minerales Camino Real S.A.S., a Colombian corporation, through which the Company holds various mineral exploration interests and carries on its operations in Colombia.

According to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 1,200,000 common shares as consideration for the minority equity interest.

For more information please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 30, 2019 and August 27, 2019.

_____________________________________

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 28, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONSTER URANIUM CORP. ("MU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Glen Macdonald Y 500,000 Ken Ralfs Y 500,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $1,668.00 cash; 139,000 warrants Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

