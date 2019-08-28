TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 28, 2019, 17:32 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated June 28, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 4, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, August 30, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Friday, August 30, 2019, the common shares will
|
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
8,400,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding on
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
3,400,000
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company (Canada)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ACC.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00339L 10 5
|
Agent:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to
purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 28, 2019.
|
Company Contact:
|
Judy A. McCall, Paralegal
|
Company Address:
|
905-1111 West Hastings St., Vancouver BC V6E 2J3
|
Company Phone:
|
778.273.2553
|
Company Email Address:
_______________________________________
LATIN AMERICAN MINERALS INC. ("LAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, August 30, 2019, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.
Latin American Minerals Inc. announced on August 27, 2019 that the non-binding letter agreement dated May 8, 2019 with The Bullet ID Corporation (the "RTO") to complete a business combination that would result in a reverse takeover of the Company (the "RTO"), has been terminated. The RTO was originally announced on June 26, 2019.
________________________________________
OV2 INVESTMENT 1 INC. ("OVO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 27, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 27, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 31, 2019, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.
____________________________________
ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders July 22, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday, August 30, 2019, the shares of Royal Helium Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services)' company.
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
36,206,389
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc
|
Trading Symbol:
|
RHC
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
78029U 20 5
|
(new)
________________________________________
STROUD RESOURCES LTD. ("SDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 30, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Friday, August 30, 2019, the common shares of Stroud Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining and quarrying (Except Oil & Gas)' company.
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
19,644,065
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SDR
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
863443305
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
TRANSCONTINENTAL GOLD CORP. ("TCG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 26, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 26, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated January 10, 2018, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.
____________________________________
19/08/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ("NRTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 22, 2019 between 48North Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") and Rare Industries Inc. ("Rare") whereby the Company acquires all of the issued and outstanding shares of Rare which is located in the state of Oregon, USA. Consideration is USD$640,795.71 cash and 2,247,851 common shares. Pursuant to revenue performance, up to 4,852,425 additional common shares may be issued over the next two year period at a price of USD$0.64916.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2019.
________________________________________
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 28, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,180,966
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 19, 2018 and amended September 19, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 19, 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,246,755 shares with 4,246,755 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 20, 2016.
________________________________________
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2019 and August 6, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,385,000 shares
|
2,166,670 flow-through shares
|
1,628,000 super flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.50 per share
|
$3.00 per flow-through share
|
$4.30 per super flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
5,589,835 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,589,835 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$3.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
71 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|
Y
|
372,000
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Sprott Capital Partners – $1,255,872.25
|
RBC Dominion Securities Inc. - $169,186.04
|
PI Financial Corp. - $253,779.06
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $126,889.53
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated May 23, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.
|
Offering:
|
The Offering consists of 39,166,666 units (the "Units") at the price of
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Unit
|
Underwriter:
|
None
|
Agent:
|
Gravitas Securities Inc
|
Agent's Commission:
|
The agent received cash commission equal to 8% of the gross
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The agent has been granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 23, 2019.
The Exchange has been advised that a total of 45,041,334 Units, including 5,874,668 Units pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $0.06 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,702,480.
LABORATOIRES ENGAGEMENT INC. («EL»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 août 2019
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX
Le prospectus simplifié en date du 23 mai 2019 de la société a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par les commissions des valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique, de l'Alberta, du Manitoba et de l'Ontario en vertu des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.
|
Offre :
|
Le placement consiste en 39 166 666 unités (les «Unités») au prix de
|
Prix de l'offre :
|
0,06 $ par Unité
|
Preneur ferme:
|
Aucun
|
Agent de transfert :
|
Gravitas Valeurs Mobilières Inc
|
Commission de l'agent:
|
L'agent a reçu une commission égale à 8 % du produit brut
|
Option d'attribution excédentaire :
|
L'agent a reçu une option pour attribution excédentaire, applicable
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 23 mai 2019.
La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 45 041 334 Unités, incluant l'exercice de l'option d'attribution excédentaire portant sur 5 874 668 Unités, a été émis au prix de 0.06 $ par Unité, dans le cadre de la clôture du placement, pour un produit brut de 2 702 480 $.
_________________________________________________
IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2019, July 8, 2019 and August 6, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,344,827 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.29 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,344,827 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,344,827 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.385 for a three year period
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $61,198.90 cash
|
PI Financial - $728.00 cash
|
INFOR Financial Inc. - $55,999.99 cash
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $7,003.50 cash
|
Placees:
|
68 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 8, 2019, July 25, 2019, August 6, 2019, and August 12, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
HPX TechCo Inc
|
Y
|
20,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 11, 2019). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Second Amendment to the Limited Partnership Agreement Benlark LP (the "Agreement") dated July 31, 2019, previously amended on March 29, 2019 and originally created on July 27, 2017, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary has agreed to be admitted as a limited partner of the Benlark LP, an Ontario limited partnership with $130 million in assets under management.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $2,886,000 in cash for the limited partnership interest.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 31, 2019.
________________________________________
NAPIER VENTURES INC. ("NAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 12, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
82,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
82,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 82,500 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement closed on August 02, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
CDN$550,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.40 of principal amount
|
Maturity date:
|
Two (2) years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Warrants:
|
1,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,375,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a four (4) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
|
Broker Commission:
|
CDN$27,500 in cash to IBK Capital Corp
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
______________________________________
PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 30, 2019, between the Company and a non-arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired the remaining 2% minority equity interest in Minerales Camino Real S.A.S., a Colombian corporation, through which the Company holds various mineral exploration interests and carries on its operations in Colombia.
According to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 1,200,000 common shares as consideration for the minority equity interest.
For more information please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 30, 2019 and August 27, 2019.
_____________________________________
THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 28, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MONSTER URANIUM CORP. ("MU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2019
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 14, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.08
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Glen Macdonald
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Ken Ralfs
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp
|
$1,668.00 cash; 139,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
12 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
