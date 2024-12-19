TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3799
CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on November 5, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Monday, December 23, 2024, the shares of Capella Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
39,497,532 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CMIL (Unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
13960M201 (New)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3800
WEST POINT GOLD CORP. ("WPG")
[formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd. ("AUU")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 15, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, December 23, 2024, the common shares of West Point Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Gold79 Mines Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
65,862,177 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
WPG (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
95538Q103 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3801
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP. ("NCP")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Monday, December 23, 2024 the common shares of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Friday, December 20, 2024.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
5,605,319 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil common shares subject to Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NCP
|
CUSIP Number:
|
65389F407
|
Company Contact:
|
Joe Romagnolo
|
Company Address:
|
2896 South Sheridan Way - Suite 202
|
Oakville, Ontario
|
L6J 7T4
|
Company Phone Number:
|
416-304-9316
|
Company Email Address:
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3802
PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB.H")
[formerly Pluribus Technologies Corp. ("PLRB")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 18, 2024 and the Company's press release dated December 17, 2024, effective at opening on Monday, December 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, December 23, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of December 23, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from PLRB to PLRB.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3803
ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,254,012.55
|
Offering:
|
12,943,500 Listed Shares with 12,943,500 warrants attached
|
69,878,770 Flow Through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.055 per Listed Share
|
$0.065 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 36 months
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. (Lead) N/A 4,085,236
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.055 for a period of 36 months
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.055 for a period of 36 months
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 4, 2024, and December 11, 2024.
MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé avec courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 décembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
5 254 012,55 $
|
Placement :
|
12 943 500 actions inscrites et 12 943 500 bons de souscription
|
69 878 770 actions inscrites accréditives
|
Prix offert:
|
0,055 $ par action inscrite
|
0,065 $ par action inscrite accréditive
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,08 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 36 mois
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions Bons de
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. (chef de file) S.O. 4 085 236
|
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,055 $ pendant une période de 36 mois
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 4 novembre 2024, et du 11 décembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3804
BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3805
LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment,
Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 23, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on November 1, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$500,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Maturity Date:
|
Extended from November 22, 2024 to November 22, 2026
|
Interest Rate:
|
12% per annum
The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 23, 2022.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 1, 2024.
Remain Halted
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3806
LITTLE FISH ACQUISITION I CORP. ("LILL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3807
METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,050,000
|
Offering:
|
42,000,000 Flow Through Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Flow Through Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 16, 2024, December 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3808
NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,999,999.80
|
Offering:
|
4,444,444 Common Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.45 per Common Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 31, 2024, November 7, 2024, November 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3809
NEXGOLD MINING CORP. ("NEXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt,
Shares for bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Signal Gold Inc. (TSX: SGNL) on December 6, 2024, and NexGold Mining Corp. ("NEXG") and Signal Gold Inc. ("SGNL") have completed a plan of arrangement under Section 252 of the Company Act (British Columbia). The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on December 13, 2024, and has resulted in NexGold Mining Corp. acquiring all the issued and outstanding shares of Signal Gold Inc. with each SGNL share exchanged for 0.1244 of a NEXG Share.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
US$1,172,352
|
Offering:
|
2,344,704 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
C$0.70 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated December 11 and 13, 2024.
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$8,085,000
|
Offering:
|
10,106,250 Flow Through Listed Shares with 5,053,125 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.80 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) nil 150,900
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.95 for a 2-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated November 6, 2024.
|
Shares for Debt:
|
Debt Settled:
|
US$2,827,648
|
Securities Issued:
|
5,655,296 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.70 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated December 11 and 13, 2024.
|
Shares for Bonuses:
|
Loan Value:
|
US$12,000,000
|
Bonus Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Recipients (Aggregate) nil 3,160,602
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
Each warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a 30-month period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated December 11 and 13, 2024
Further information on the transaction are available in joint press releases dated October 10, October 23, November 6, and December 11 & 13, 2024 and the Signal Gold Inc. Information Circular Dated November 5, 2024, all available on SEDAR+.
Post - Arrangement:
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
143,445,001 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
0 shares held in Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NEXG
|
CUSIP Number:
|
65345V108
|
Company Contact:
|
Orin Baranowsky
|
Company Address:
|
15 Toronto Street, Suite 401Toronto, Ontario M5C 2E3
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(416) 214-4654
|
Company Email Address:
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3810
OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,242,100.05
|
Offering:
|
8,280,667 Listed Shares with 8,280,667 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 130,533
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 15, 2024, November 15, 2024, November 25, 2024 and December 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3811
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$7,250,319.36
|
Offering:
|
60,419,328 Listed Shares with 30,209,661 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.16 per Listed Share for an eighteen-month period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 15, 2024, October 18, 2024 and November 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3812
PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3813
PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3814
RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal, pursuant to disinterested shareholder approval dated December 13, 2024, to issue 1,467,435 shares to settle outstanding debt for $98,200.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3815
RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3816
SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,500,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 30, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 30, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,500,000 shares with 5,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 11, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3817
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$167,999.99
|
Offering:
|
3,733,333 Flow-Through Shares with 1,866,666 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.045 per Flow-Through Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Non-Flow-Through Share for a 2-Year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate): N/A N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 28, 2024 and December 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
