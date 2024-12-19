VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3799

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on November 5, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, December 23, 2024, the shares of Capella Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

39,497,532 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CMIL (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 13960M201 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3800

WEST POINT GOLD CORP. ("WPG")

[formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd. ("AUU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 15, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, December 23, 2024, the common shares of West Point Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Gold79 Mines Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

65,862,177 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: WPG (NEW) CUSIP Number: 95538Q103 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3801

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP. ("NCP")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Monday, December 23, 2024 the common shares of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,605,319 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NCP CUSIP Number: 65389F407







Company Contact: Joe Romagnolo Company Address: 2896 South Sheridan Way - Suite 202

Oakville, Ontario

L6J 7T4 Company Phone Number: 416-304-9316 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3802

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB.H")

[formerly Pluribus Technologies Corp. ("PLRB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 18, 2024 and the Company's press release dated December 17, 2024, effective at opening on Monday, December 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, December 23, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of December 23, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PLRB to PLRB.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/12/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3803



ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,254,012.55



Offering: 12,943,500 Listed Shares with 12,943,500 warrants attached

69,878,770 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.055 per Listed Share

$0.065 per Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 36 months



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Red Cloud Securities Inc. (Lead) N/A 4,085,236





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.055 for a period of 36 months





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.055 for a period of 36 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 4, 2024, and December 11, 2024.

MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé avec courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 5 254 012,55 $



Placement : 12 943 500 actions inscrites et 12 943 500 bons de souscription

69 878 770 actions inscrites accréditives



Prix offert: 0,055 $ par action inscrite

0,065 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,08 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 36 mois Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de

souscription





Red Cloud Securities Inc. (chef de file) S.O. 4 085 236





Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,055 $ pendant une période de 36 mois



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 4 novembre 2024, et du 11 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3804

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3805

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment,

Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 23, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on November 1, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $500,000



Conversion Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Maturity Date: Extended from November 22, 2024 to November 22, 2026



Interest Rate: 12% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 23, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 1, 2024.

Remain Halted

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3806

LITTLE FISH ACQUISITION I CORP. ("LILL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3807

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,050,000



Offering: 42,000,000 Flow Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.025 per Flow Through Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 16, 2024, December 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3808

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,999,999.80



Offering: 4,444,444 Common Shares



Offering Price: $0.45 per Common Share Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 31, 2024, November 7, 2024, November 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3809

NEXGOLD MINING CORP. ("NEXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt,

Shares for bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Signal Gold Inc. (TSX: SGNL) on December 6, 2024, and NexGold Mining Corp. ("NEXG") and Signal Gold Inc. ("SGNL") have completed a plan of arrangement under Section 252 of the Company Act (British Columbia). The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on December 13, 2024, and has resulted in NexGold Mining Corp. acquiring all the issued and outstanding shares of Signal Gold Inc. with each SGNL share exchanged for 0.1244 of a NEXG Share.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: US$1,172,352 Offering: 2,344,704 Listed Shares



Offering Price: C$0.70 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 11 and 13, 2024.







Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $8,085,000 Offering: 10,106,250 Flow Through Listed Shares with 5,053,125 warrants



Offering Price: $0.80 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) nil 150,900





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.95 for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 6, 2024.



Shares for Debt:





Debt Settled: US$2,827,648 Securities Issued: 5,655,296 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.70 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 11 and 13, 2024.



Shares for Bonuses:

Loan Value: US$12,000,000 Bonus Securities: Shares Warrants

Recipients (Aggregate) nil 3,160,602



Warrant Exercise Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a 30-month period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 11 and 13, 2024

Further information on the transaction are available in joint press releases dated October 10, October 23, November 6, and December 11 & 13, 2024 and the Signal Gold Inc. Information Circular Dated November 5, 2024, all available on SEDAR+.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

143,445,001 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 0 shares held in Escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NEXG CUSIP Number: 65345V108



Company Contact: Orin Baranowsky Company Address: 15 Toronto Street, Suite 401Toronto, Ontario M5C 2E3 Company Phone Number: (416) 214-4654 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3810

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,242,100.05 Offering: 8,280,667 Listed Shares with 8,280,667 warrants



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 130,533





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 15, 2024, November 15, 2024, November 25, 2024 and December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3811

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $7,250,319.36 Offering: 60,419,328 Listed Shares with 30,209,661 warrants



Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per Listed Share for an eighteen-month period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 15, 2024, October 18, 2024 and November 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3812

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3813

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3814

RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal, pursuant to disinterested shareholder approval dated December 13, 2024, to issue 1,467,435 shares to settle outstanding debt for $98,200.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3815

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3816

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,500,000 shares with 5,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 11, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3817

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $167,999.99



Offering: 3,733,333 Flow-Through Shares with 1,866,666 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.045 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Non-Flow-Through Share for a 2-Year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants





Finders (Aggregate): N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 28, 2024 and December 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

