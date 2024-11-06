VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3295

CASTLECAP CAPITAL INC. ("CSTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 8, 2024, the securities of Castlecap Capital Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 12, 2024, a news release was issued on October 23, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3296

VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")

[formerly, Coco Pool Corp. ("CCPC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Viridian Metals Corp. (formerly Coco Pool Corp.) (the "Company") filing statement dated October 28, 2024 that outlines the Qualifying Transaction between the Company and Viridian Metals Corp. ("Target").

The QT consists of an arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Target pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated July 31, 2024 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") between the Company and Target for 46,756,938 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.26 per share for aggregate consideration of $12,156,803.90 (the "Transaction").

For additional information refer to the Company's press releases dated August 2, 2024 and October 28, 2024 and its filing statement dated October 28, 2024 which is filed on SEDAR+.

Name Change and Consolidation

The Company changed its name from "Coco Pool Corp." to "Viridian Metals Inc." pursuant to resolutions of its shareholders dated September 12, 2024 and Board of Directors dated November 5, 2024. Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a one (1) old for 0.46 new basis.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening Friday November 8, 2024, the common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

49,608,938 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 31,955,520 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: VRDN (new) CUSIP Number: 92841T106 (new)





Company Contact: Tyrell Sutherland

Company Address: 2000 – 1111 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 4G2

Company Phone Number: (613) 884-8332

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3297

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated August 12, 2024, between OneSoft Solutions Inc.("OneSoft"), Irth Solutions LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, Irth Acquisition Corp. ("Irth"), pursuant to which Irth acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of OneSoft for 88 cents in cash per share by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement"). Additionally, all outstanding RSUs and Options of OneSoft were exchanged into consideration in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by OneSoft shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on October 24, 2024, and that the Court of King's Bench in Alberta granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on November 1, 2024. The Arrangement was completed on November 1, 2024.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on November 7, 2024, the common shares of OneSoft will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, refer to the Company's management information circular dated September 18, 2024 and available under OneSoft's profile on SEDAR+, and the Company's news releases dated August 12, 2024, September 17, 2024, October 24, 2024 and November 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3298

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 10, 2024 and a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on October 15, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two hundred (200) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 8, 2024, the common shares of Plantify Foods, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,929,934 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 258,623 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: PTFY (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 72749H206 (new)



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3299

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on July 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 8, 2024, the common shares of Xander Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,677,199 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: XND (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 983879305 (NEW)



_______________________________________

24/11/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3300

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3301

FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. ("FA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,550,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $127,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3302

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $6,649,999.40



Offering: 10,076,591 Listed Shares with 5,038,295 warrants attached

20,150,679 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.22 per Listed Share

$0.22 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.28 per Listed Share for a two-year period





Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 853,143









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.28 for

a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 2, 2024, October 4, 2024,

and October 24, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3303

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's acquisition of 2,560,000 units of Hemlo Explorers Inc. ("Hemlo") for an aggregate consideration of $128,000. Each unit consists of one common share of Hemlo and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of 36 months.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3304

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $76,800 Offering: 40,000 Flow-Through Shares with 20,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.92 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.45 per warrant for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3305

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,396,366.08 Offering: 727,274 Flow-Through Shares with 363,637 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.92 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.45 per warrant for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 3, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3306

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,011,473.47



Offering: 16,857,891 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 24, 2024 and October

30, 2024.

Exploration Puma Inc. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 011 473,47 $



Placement : 16 857 891 actions inscrites



Prix offert : 0,06 $ par action inscrite



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 24 octobre

2024 et du 30 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3307

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length option agreement dated October 23, 2024, in connection with the disposition by Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") to KG Exploration (Canada) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross") of 65% of its Williams Brook, Portage and Jonpol properties (collectively, the "Williams Brook Project") located in Northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Pursuant to the agreement, Kinross will have the option to earn a 65% interest in the Williams Brook Project by funding a minimum of $16,750,000 in exploration expenditures during a period of five (5) years (including a firm commitment of $2,000,000 with at least 5,000 metres of drilling during the first 18 months).

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 24, 2024 and October 30, 2024.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option datée du 23 octobre 2024 auprès d'une compagnie n'ayant aucun lien de dépendance avec Exploration Puma Inc (la « Société »), relativement à la vente à KG Exploration (Canada) Inc., une filiale en propriété exclusive de Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) («Kinross») de 65% des intérêts dans ses propriétés Williams Brook, Portage et Jonpol (collectivement, le «projet Williams Brook») situées dans le nord du Nouveau-Brunswick, Canada.

Selon les termes de la convention d'option, Kinross aura l'option d'acquérir une participation de 65% dans le projet Williams Brook en finançant un minimum de 16 750 000 $ en dépenses d'exploration sur une période de cinq (5) ans (y compris un engagement ferme de 2 000 000 $ avec au moins 5 000 mètres de forage au cours des 18 premiers mois).

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 24 octobre 2024 et le 30 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3308

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $287,000



Offering: 7,175,000 Listed Shares with 7,175,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 18, 2024 and

September 20, 2024.

SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 287 000 $



Placement : 7 175 000 actions inscrites et 7 175 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,04 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,05 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 18

septembre 2024 et du 20 septembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3309

SUPERBUZZ INC. ("SPZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 11, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that 7,583,393 share purchase warrants were incorrectly issued to a Non-Arm's length party. In accordance, the following details should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 39,976,622 common shares and 29,346,562 share purchase warrants to settle an aggregate outstanding debt for $1,199,298.66.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $318,901.79 $0.03 10,630,060

Warrants: 29,346,562 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,346,562 shares

The Company has issued a news release on November 05, 2024, confirming the exact details of closing of the shares for debt transaction.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3310

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated June 1, 2023, and the Amending Agreement to the Share Purchase Agreement dated October 3, 2024 (collectively, the "Agreement"), among the Company and its subsidiary, Sunnynook Solar Energy Inc. ("Sunnynook"), and an arm's length party ("Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell its 75% right, title and interest in Sunnynook to the Purchaser in consideration for a cash payment of $41,440,385 received at closing, equal to 92% of the estimated base purchase price. The Purchaser paid the Company a cash payment of approximately 3% of the estimated base purchase upon signing of the Agreement. The balance of the base purchase price is expected to be paid when the certain project owned by Sunnynook reaches commercial operations.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023; June 5, 2023; December 14, 2023; July 8, 2024; September 30, 2024; and November 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

