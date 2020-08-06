VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 05, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) HGH.H NEX Nexia Health

Technologies Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the

year 2020/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year 2020/03/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on August 05, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) RYU 2 RYU APPAREL INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2019/12/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2020/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for

the periods. 2019/12/31 & 2020/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for

the periods. 2019/12/31 & 2020/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

[formerly Carube Copper Corp. ("CUC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on February 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Carube Copper Corp. to C3 Metals Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 10, 2020, the common shares of C3 Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Carube Copper Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Copper-zinc ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212233).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

331,531,930 common shares are issued and outstanding.





Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company - Toronto Trading Symbol: CCCM (NEW) CUSIP Number: 22945L105 (NEW)

________________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT") ("FLT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective August 05, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated July 28, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 11,500,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 05, 2020, for gross proceeds of CDN$9,257,500 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 13,225,000 Units (includes 1,725,000 Units of underwriter's over-

allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half

of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being

exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.95 until August 05, 2022.



Unit Price: CDN$0.70 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cormark

Securities Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$555,450 in cash and 793,500 non-transferrable

broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

unit at CDN$0.70 until August 05, 2022.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 10, 2020, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: up to 7,009,250 warrants created and authorized, of

which 6,612,500 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: FLT.WT.A CUSIP Number: 26210W159

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated August 05, 2020 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated July 28, 2020. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.95 until August 05, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated July 28, 2020 and news release dated July 13, 2020, July 14, 2020 and August 05, 2020.

______________________________________

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

[formerly Fieldex Exploration Inc. ("FLX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Name Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 14, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Fieldex Exploration Inc. to Fokus Mining Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 10, 2020, the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Fieldex Exploration Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

33,937,040 common shares are issued and outstanding.





Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: FKM (NEW) CUSIP Number: 344204102 (NEW)

Remain Halted:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

[Anciennement Exploration Fieldex Inc. (« FLX »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale, Arrêt maintenu

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Changement de dénomination sociale :

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 14 juillet 2020, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Exploration Fieldex Inc. à Corporation Minière Fokus. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Corporation Minière Fokus seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires lundi le 10 août 2020 et les actions ordinaires de Exploration Fieldex Inc. seront retirées de la côte. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 212220).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 33 937 040

actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation





Titres entiercés : Aucun





Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : FKM (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 344204102 (NOUVEAU)

Arrêt maintenu :

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de Croissance TSX daté du 16 juillet 2020, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.

__________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

[formerly PINECREST RESOURCES LTD. ("PCR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution passed July 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening August 10, 2020, the common shares of Newcore Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Pinecrest Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

79,945,047 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NCAU NEW CUSIP Number: 65118M103 NEW

________________________________________

20/08/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:18 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:22 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FREEFORM CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("FRM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 715,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share in settlement of $143,000 of debts, pursuant to a debt settlement agreement dated August 4, 2020.

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Keystone Associates Y $143,000 $0.20 715,000 Inc. (Nick Zeng)









For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 4, 2020.

_____________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated July 20, 2020 between GoldON Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Bounty Gold Corp. whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Flat Lake and Madsen-Medicine Stone property located near Red Lake, Ontario. Consideration is $80,000 cash and 250,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% for $1,000,000 cash.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to five property purchase agreements (collectively, the "Agreements") among the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company has the right to acquire interest in an aggregate of 374 mining claims as follows:

a 100% interest in respect of 230 mining claims located in the Nelligan East and Nelligan West areas of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Province of Quebec (the "Gold Cross/Grenville Gold Claims"); a 100% interest in respect of 28 mining claims located in the Chibougamau area, Province of Quebec (the "Lac James Claims"); a 100% interest in respect of 25 mining claims located in the Rohault Lake area, Province of Quebec (the "Rohault Lake Claims"); a 100% interest in respect of 11 mining claims located in the Pougnet Lake area, Province of Quebec (the "Pougnet Lake Claims"); and an initial 65% interest (which may be increased to 80%) in respect of 80 mining claims located in the Chibougamau area, Province of Quebec (the "Lac Doda Claims").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to issue up to an aggregate of 1,852,778 common shares, 625,000 warrants exercisable at $0.24 per share for a period of 5 years and 400,000 warrants exercisable at $0.24 per share for a period of 3 years. Additionally, Company is required to make an aggregate cash payment of $160,890 in the first year and $45,890 in the second year. The Company is also required to complete a NI 43-101 technical report for mineral resource estimates qualifying a minimum of 250,000 ounces of gold and make a cash payment of $500,000 in connection with the Lac Doda Claims to increase interest to 80% and make another cash payment of $500,000 for the Lac James Claims, if the same NI 43-101 results as noted above are obtained. Joint venture will be formed for the Lac Doda Claims if minimum 65% interest is earned. The Company has also granted net smelter royalty ("NSR") on mining claims ranging from 1% to 2% and has the ability to acquire at least half of each NSR.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 9, 2020.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 666,666 shares at a deemed value of 0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Rob Chang Y $15,000 $0.15 100,000 Ross McElroy Y $15,000 $0.15 100,000 Jamie Bannerman Y $15,000 $0.15 100,000 Ryan Cheung Y $15,000 $0.15 100,000 Dev Randhawa Y $15,000 $0.15 100,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,300,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Walter David Scott Y 400,000 Frank Hogel Y 166,667 Simon Benstead Y 400,000 Marc Cernovitch Y 166,667 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 166,667

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

