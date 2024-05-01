VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1261

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, May 9, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 13, 2024, and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 13, 2024.

TRADE DATES

May 09, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 10, 2024

May 10, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 13, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

BULLETIN V2024-1262

AURUM LAKE MINING CORPORATION ("ARL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous, CUSIP Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Corporate Jurisdiction

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the continuation of the Company from British Columbia to the Cayman Islands (the "Continuation") as approved by the shareholders of the Company on March 26, 2024. The Company has advised the Exchange that the Continuation was made effective on April 25, 2024.

Change of CUSIP Number

In conjunction with the Continuation, the CUSIP number will be changed to G0700S104 effective at the opening on May 2, 2024. The Company's name and its trading symbol remain unchanged.

For more information, please see the Company's news release dated April 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1263

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP") ("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated October 26, 2021, April 12, 2024 and April 19, 2024, and Good Natured Products Inc. (the "Company") news releases dated April 11, 2024 and April 30, 2024, the Company intends to amend the terms of the Company's listed 7.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures in the principal amount of $17,250,000 (the "Debentures").

In anticipation of the amendments, effective at the close of business, Thursday, May 2, 2024, the Debentures (symbol: GDNP.DB) will be delisted from the Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the Company's Debenture holders. There are no changes to listed common shares (symbol: GDNP) of the Company, which will continue trading and settlement on a regular basis.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases April 11, 2024, April 30, 2024 and the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2024 (filed on SEDAR+).

BULLETIN V2024-1264

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00095

Payable Date: June 28, 2024

Record Date: June 12, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: June 12, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-1265

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, April 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1266

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 8, 2024, with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in an Alkali Disposition property located in Saskatchewan. Consideration is $200,000 cash and 416,667 common shares. The vendor retains a 2% Gross Mineral Royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 15, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1267

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on April 29, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-1268

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1269

ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 01, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 29, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,275,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 1,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,275,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 until January 29, 2026 Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-1270

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, May 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1271

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1272

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 8, 2024 and April 9, 2024:

Number of Shares: 59,030,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.39 per share Number of Placees: 63 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 2,438,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: $900,000 cash.

The Company issued a news release on April 17, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1273

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, May 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1274

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:







Placees Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 875,000













Aggregate Cash Amount



Finder's Fee: $6,000.00





All other information remains unchanged.

