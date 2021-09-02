VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Ore Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

34,373,156 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 23,375,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ACOP CUSIP Number: 04590A 10 5

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 16, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Gino Zandonai, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 550, 800 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6

Company Phone Number: +56 9 9791 5596

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Arizona Gold Corp. (TSXV:AZG) of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for issuing 1.65 of a share of Arizona Gold Corp. by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated June 28, 2021.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange') has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by 99.29% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the shareholder meeting held on August 25, 2021. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on August 31, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular in respect of the shareholder meeting held on August 25, 2021, and its news releases dated June 28, 2021, July 14, 2021, July 27, 2021, August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Friday, September 3, 2021 the Common Shares of the Company, under the symbol GPY, will be delisted from the Exchange.

_____________________________________

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday September 7, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

________________________________________

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday September 7, 2021 the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

60,125,621 common shares are issued and outstanding Price: $1.00

Escrowed Shares: 8,323,621 common shares,

88,000 warrants will be subject to NP 46-201 escrow Seed Share Resale Matrix: 5,700,000 common shares, will be subject to an Exchange Tier 2 three year Form 5D value escrow agreement

13,191,500 common shares will be subject to 18 month hold, as described in the Prospectus

17,070,650 common shares,

500,000 warrants, will be subject to 12 month hold, as described in the Prospectus

5,595,500 common shares,

5,663,944 warrants, will be subject to 9 month hold, as described in the Prospectus



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MHUB CUSIP Number: 60273M105



Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $50,000 cash, 50,000 common shares were issued to the Lead Agent, Haywood Securities Inc. as a corporate finance fee

7% cash (reduced to 3.5% for president's list purchasers) – aggregate $527,800 paid to the agents, which consisted of the Lead Agent and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Red Cloud Securities Inc.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 18, 2021

Company Contact: Vince Sorace, Executive Chair

Company Address: 717-1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver,

BC, V6E 2Y3

Company Phone Number: (604) 628-5623

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0005

Payable Date: September 29, 2021

Record Date: September 9, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: September 8, 2021

________________________________________

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")

[formerly QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Brokered - CORRECTION

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 1, 2021, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

56,250,000 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 17,400,000 common shares, issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,973,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Name Change

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 3, 2021, the common shares of Ocumetics Technology Corp. will be listed but remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will be delisted.

All other information remains unchanged including effective at the opening, Friday, September 10, 2021, the common shares of Ocumetics Technology Corp. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "OTC".

_____________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ORD MOUNTAIN RESOURCES CORP. ("OMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: CUSIP Change, Miscellaneous, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

NEX Company

CUSIP Change:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 7, 2021 the CUSIP for Ord Mountain Resources Corp. (the "Company") will change from "G6794M101" to "685743106".

There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its trading symbol and no consolidation of capital.

Miscellaneous:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the continuation of the Company from Cayman Islands to British Columbia as approved by the shareholders of the Company on August 10, 2020. The Company has advised the Exchange that the change was effective August 24, 2021.

For further information see the Company's information circular dated July 10, 2020 as well as the Company's news release dated September 1, 2021.

Remain Halted:

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

______________________________________

21/09/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Acasti Pharma Inc. (the "Company") has completed an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated July 7, 2020 to the Company's Form S-3 Registration Statement dated June 29, 2020, that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 29, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on July 7, 2020.

Agents: B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC



Offering: An aggregate of 28,415,119 common shares were issued during the months of February 2021 and March 2021 (on a pre-consolidation basis)



Offering Price: Between US$0.6506 and US$1.1000 per common share (on a pre-consolidation basis)



Agents' Fee: 3% of the gross proceeds in cash

The Company announced the closing of the above-mentioned offering by news releases dated March 8, 2021, and June 22, 2021, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$27,514,307.4.

The common shares offered pursuant to the above-mentioned prospectus supplement have not been and will not be qualified for sale under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada or to any resident of Canada and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada, or to or for the account of any resident of Canada. The above-mentioned prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have not been filed in respect of, and will not qualify, any distribution of these common shares in any province or territory of Canada. No common shares will be sold on the TSX Venture Exchange or on other trading markets in Canada as at the market distributions.

ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Acasti Pharma Inc. (la « société ») a complété un placement « au cours du marché » effectué en vertu d'un supplément de prospectus daté du 7 juillet 2020, joint au Form S-3 Registration Statement de la société daté du 29 juin 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et dans le cadre d'une déclaration d'inscription déposée à la Securities and Exchange Commission (« SEC ») en date du 29 juin 2020 et d'un avis de prise d'effet émis par la SEC daté du 7 juillet 2020.

Agents : B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC



Placement : Un total de 28 415 119 actions ordinaires souscrites durant les mois de février 2021 et mars 2021 (sur une base pre-regroupement)



Prix de l'offre : Entre 0,6506 $ US et 1,1000 $ US par action ordinaire (sur une base pre-regroupement)



Commission des agents : 3 % du produit brut en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement mentionné ci-dessus dans les communiqués de presse datés du 8 mars 2021 et 22 juin 2021. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de ce placement fut 27 514 307,4 $ US.

Les actions ordinaires offertes en vertu du supplément de prospectus ci-dessus n'ont pas été et ne seront pas admissibles à la distribution en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières des provinces et des territoires du Canada ou à tout résident du Canada et ne peuvent être offertes ni vendues, directement ou indirectement, au Canada ou pour le compte de tout résident du Canada. Le supplément de prospectus mentionné ci-dessus et le prospectus sous-jacent n'ont pas été déposés à l'égard de placement d'actions ordinaires dans une province ou un territoire du Canada. Aucune action ordinaire ne sera vendue par l'entremise de la Bourse de croissance TSX ou sur d'autres marchés boursiers au Canada aux cours du marché.

__________________________________

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 17, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 17, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,000,000 shares with 6,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 18, 2019.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,131,313 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12375 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $635,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Grafoid Inc. NP 5,131,313

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated February 3, 2021.

________________________________________

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,014,200 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 1,014,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,014,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 5, 2021 and August 31, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 10, 2021, among the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares of a special purpose vehicle that holds a 100%, undivided interest in the Matoush Uranium Project, located in the Province of Quebec, Canada (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $3,500,000 in cash and issue 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.85 per share on closing and pay additional $1,500,000 in cash and issue $2,000,000 worth of common shares on or before the six-month anniversary of the acquisition closing date to acquire the Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2021 and August 19, 2021.

________________________________________

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2021 and August 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received $72,450 cash and Total Investment Solutions SA received $132,800 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 30, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EnGold Mines Ltd. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021 and August 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Anton Novak Y 8,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 11, 2021 and September 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, Sept. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 140,754 common shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $47,858:

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Gilles Gingras NP 7,408 Kiril Mugerman NP 18,520

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 28, 2021.

RESSOURCES GEOMEGA INC. (« GMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 2 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 140 754 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,34 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 47 858 $ :

Nombre de créanciers : 6 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Gilles Gingras NP 7 408 Kiril Mugerman NP 18 520

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 28 janvier 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:38 P.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,673,336 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 8,336,669 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,336,669 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for approximately a three-year period; expiring June 30, 2024



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Kucak Y 8,000,000 Ross Thompson Y 3,166,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 11, 2021 and August 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 1, 2021, the following information is corrected.

Finder's Fee: Sprott Global Resources Investments Ltd. received $90,000 cash and 900,000 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years until August 27, 2023.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 8, 2021, among the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of KumoCare, a virtual care platform, which provides technology services to support telemedicine doctor and operates through two corporate entities, Aidly Inc. and KumoCare Peel York Inc. (collectively, the "Target Entities").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target Entities for $1,500,000, subject to a net working capital adjustment and other customary adjustments, payable as follows: (i) $1,000,000 satisfied through the issuance of 1,428,571 shares at an issue price of $0.70 per share and (ii) $500,000 cash payment upon achievement of certain operational targets.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 9, 2021 and August 17, 2021.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 2, 2021 between Evan Lewis and Dan Flanders (collectively, the "Sellers") and the Company whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the Lewis and Flanders Medicine Professional Corporation dba Neurology Centre of Toronto. Consideration payable (to each of Lewis and Flanders as to 50% each) is as follows:

Year 1 - $267,469 and 206,228 common shares

First Milestone: Upon the achievement of revenue of $1,350,000 and a positive EBITDA for a period of 12 months, within 24 months of closing the issuance of $200,000 in common shares. The shares will be issued at a deemed price that is based on a 10-day VWAP plus the allowable discount prior to the achievement of the milestone subject to a floor price of not less than $0.704 per share.

Second Milestone: Upon the achievement of revenue of $1,700,000 and a positive EBITDA for a period of 12 months within 24 months of the achievement of the second milestone the issuance of $300,000 in common shares. The shares will be issued at a deemed price that based on a 10 day VWAP plus the allowable discount prior to the achievement of the milestone subject to a floor price of not less than $0.704.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 26, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has the sole, exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire up to an undivided 100% right, title and interest in and to the Estella Property located in Fort Steele Mining District, Cranbrook, British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$250,000 purchase price can be satisfied via cash or via common share issuance. The Vendor will retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty (NSR) of 2% in respect of the Property. The Company will have the right to buy back 50% of the NSR for CDN$1,000,000 and the remaining 50% for an additional CDN$1,000,000 via cash or common share issuance

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2021.

________________________________________

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,296,833 shares Purchase Price: $0.24 per share Warrants: 4,148,416 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,148,416 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a three year period, on or before August 10, 2024.







Number of Shares: 11,353,812 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.265 per share Warrants: 5,676,906 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,676,906 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a three year period, on or before August 10, 2024.











Number of Placees: 67 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Steel Rose Capital Ltd. Y 900,000 (Jon Bey)









Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $190,128.53 cash and 739,200 broker's warrants, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $54,322.44 cash and 211,200 broker's warrants, and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received $27,161.22 cash and 105,600 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit same as the offering at an exercise price of $0.24 at any time on or before August 10, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

KURE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KUR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $150,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common shares and one half of one common share purchase warrant at (a) $0.15 if converted during the first 12 month period from the closing date and (b) the greater of: (i) the Market Price or (ii) $0.15, if converted subsequent to the first 12 month period. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.18 per share for a period of one year.



Maturity date: 2 years from issuance



Interest rate: 8.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 21 and July 29, 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

