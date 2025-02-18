VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0489

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: April 14, 2025

Record Date: March 31, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: March 31, 2025

_______________________________________

25/02/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0490

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on February 4, 2022 (the "Original Convertible Debenture"), and amendments accepted by the Exchange on October 19, 2022, and February 13, 2024, (collectively, the "Previously Amended Convertible Debentures"), the Exchange has consented to a replacement of the Previously Amended Convertible Debentures (the "Replacement Convertible Debentures"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.

Previously Amended

Convertible Debentures

Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.55 per Listed Share of the principal outstanding.



Replacement Convertible

Debentures Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.12 per Listed Share of the principal outstanding.



Previously Amended

Convertible Debentures

Maturity Date and Conversion

Price Expiry: December 31, 2024.



Replacement Convertible

Debentures Maturity Date and

Conversion Price Expiry: December 31, 2025.



Amount of New Detachable

Warrants: 8,000,000 detachable warrants with each full warrant entitling to acquire one Listed Share .





New Detachable Warrants

Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share until December 31, 2025.



The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $1,500,000. All other details of the Replacement Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 13, 2025, February 4, 2025, and February 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0491

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $151,643.79 Securities Issued: 1,684,931 Listed Shares with 842,466 warrants



Issue Price: $0.09 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0492

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 25, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following replacement debenture (the "Debenture"):

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Original Offering: $20,484,195 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 40,968,390 Listed Shares with 10,664,324 detachable warrants



Amended Offering: $23,881,821 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 53,070,713 Listed Shares with 17,690,237 detachable warrants



Original Conversion Price: $0.50 per Listed Share



Amended Conversion Price: $0.45 per Listed Share



Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2024



Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2025



Original Interest Rate: 8% per annum



Amended Interest Rate: 9% per annum



Original Warrant Exercise

Terms: 10,664,324 warrants to purchase 10,664,324 Listed Shares at a price of $0.65 per Listed Share, expired on December 31, 2024



New Warrant Exercise Terms: 17,690,237 warrants to purchase 17,690,237 Listed Shares at a price of $0.58 per Listed Share, expiring on December 31, 2025



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 7, 2024, and December 11, 2024.



The Debenture replaced the $20,484,195 secured convertible debenture, plus accrued interest, announced on December 6, 2022, and January 24, 2023, and accepted for filing by the Exchange on March 25, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 18, 2020, November 27, 2020, December 6, 2022, January 24, 2023, October 7, 2024 and December 11, 2024.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible, Remplacement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 25 mars 2024, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu du suivant remplacement de débenture (la « débenture ») :

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier



Placement original : 20 484 195 $ de capital de débentures convertibles – convertibles en 40 968 390 actions inscrites assorties de 10 664 324 bons de souscription détachables



Placement amendé : 23 881 821 $ de capital de débentures convertibles – convertibles en 53 070 713 actions inscrites assorties de 17 690 237 bons de souscription détachables



Prix de conversion original : 0,50 $ par action inscrite



Prix de conversion amendé : 0,45 $ par action inscrite



Date d'échéance originale : 31 décembre 2024



Date d'échéance amendée : 31 décembre 2025



Taux d'intérêt original : 8 % par année



Taux d'intérêt amendé : 9 % par année



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription original : 10 664 324 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 664 324 actions inscrites au prix d'exercice de 0,65 $ par action inscrite, expirés le 31 décembre 2024



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription

amendés : 17 690 237 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 690 237 actions inscrites au prix d'exercice de 0,58 $ par action inscrite jusqu'au 31 décembre 2025



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 7 octobre 2024 et du 11 décembre 2024.



La débenture a remplacé la débenture convertible garantie de 20 484 195 $, plus les intérêts accumulés, annoncé le 6 décembre 2022 et le 24 janvier 2023, et a été accepté par la Bourse le 25 mars 2024.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 18 novembre 2020, le 27 novembre 2020, le 6 décembre 2022, le 24 janvier 2023, le 7 octobre 2024 et le 11 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0493

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 25, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following replacement debenture (the "Debenture"):

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Original Offering: $11,770,710 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 32,696,416 Listed Shares with 15,061,158 detachable warrants



Amended Offering: $13,985,960 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 37,799,891 Listed Shares with 19,424,944 detachable warrants



Original Conversion Price: $0.36 per Listed Share



Amended Conversion Price: $0.37 per Listed Share



Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2024



Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2025



Original Interest Rate: 9% per annum



Amended Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Original Warrant Exercise

Terms: 15,061,158 warrants to purchase 15,061,158 Listed Shares at a price of $0.38 per Listed Share, expired on December 31, 2024



New Warrant Exercise Terms: 19,424,944 warrants to purchase 19,424,944 Listed Shares at a price of (i) $0.38 per Listed Share for 15,061,158 of the warrants and (ii) $0.42 per Listed Share for the remaining 4,363,786 warrants, all expiring on December 31, 2025



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 7, 2024, and December 11, 2024.



The Debenture replaced the $11,770,710 secured convertible debenture, plus accrued interest, announced on December 6, 2022, and January 24, 2023, and accepted for filing by the Exchange on March 25, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 7, 2022, December 6, 2022, January 24, 2023, October 7, 2024 and December 11, 2024.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible, Remplacement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 25 mars 2024, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu du suivant remplacement de débenture (la « débenture ») :

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier



Placement original : 11 770 710 $ de capital de débentures convertibles – convertibles en 32 696 416 actions inscrites assorties de 15 061 158 bons de souscription détachables



Placement amendé : 13 985 960 $ de capital de débentures convertibles – convertibles en 37 799 891 actions inscrites assorties de 19 424 944 bons de souscription détachables



Prix de conversion original : 0,36 $ par action inscrite



Prix de conversion amendé : 0,37 $ par action inscrite



Date d'échéance originale : 31 décembre 2024



Date d'échéance amendée : 31 décembre 2025



Taux d'intérêt original : 9 % par année



Taux d'intérêt amendé : 10 % par année



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription original : 15 061 158 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 061 158 actions inscrites au prix d'exercice de 0,38 $ par action inscrite, expirés le 31 décembre 2024



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription

amendés : 19 424 944 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 19 424 944 actions inscrites au prix d'exercice de (i) 0,38 $ par action inscrite pour 15 061 158 des bons et de (ii) 0,42 $ par action inscrite pour le 4 363 786 restant de bons jusqu'au 31 décembre 2025



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 7 octobre 2024 et du 11 décembre 2024.



La débenture a remplacé la débenture convertible garantie de 11 770 710 $, plus les intérêts accumulés, annoncé le 6 décembre 2022 et le 24 janvier 2023, et accepté par la Bourse le 25 mars 2024.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 7 avril 2022, le 6 décembre 2022, le 24 janvier 2023, le 7 octobre 2024 et le 11 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0494

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $409,999.98 Offering: 13,666,666 Listed Shares with 13,666,666 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated February 4, 2025 and February 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0495

LION ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("ROAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 06, 2025:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,185,000



Offering: 21,850,000 Listed Shares with 21,850,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/a N./a



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 06, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0496

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 18, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0497

SILVER STORM MINING LTD. ("SVRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,900,000.06



Offering: 43,333,334 Listed Shares with 43,333,334 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.09 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per Listed Share for a period of 36 months



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 0 611,760





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a period of 36 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 5, 2024, December 19, 2024, January 6, 2025, January 9, 2025, January 17, 2025, February 3, 2025, and February 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0498

SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:39 a.m. PST, Feb. 18, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0499

SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 18, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0500

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $227,000.00



Offering: 2,837,500 Units with 2,837,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 96,250





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 per Listed Warrant Share for a 3-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 27, 2024, and February 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

