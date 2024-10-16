VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3050

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 15, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SVRS 2 SILVER STORM MINING LTD. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/03/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2024/06/30





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2024/03/31 & 2024/06/30





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2024/03/31 & 2024/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3051

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO.H")

[formerly AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 4, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated July 3, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 18, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 18, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CUCO to CUCO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3052

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: November 13, 2024

Record Date: October 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: October 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3053

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: November 15, 2024

Record Date: October 31, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: October 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3054

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: November 20, 2024

Record Date: October 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: October 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3055

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 23, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 18, 2024, the shares of Strikepoint Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Precious Metals Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,389,422 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SKP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 86332K400 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3056

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS.H")

[formerly TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 18, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TGS to TGS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated November 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3057

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: November 15, 2024

Record Date: November 1, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: November 1, 2024

_______________________________________

24/10/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3058

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $6,890,000 Offering: 53,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.13 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 30, 2024 and October 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3059

ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,627,527 Offering: 15,425,090 Listed Shares with 15,425,090 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 18, 2024, September 30, 2024, and October 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3060

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:10 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3061

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3062

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $4,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 32,000,000 Listed Shares



Conversion Price: $0.125 per Listed Share



Maturity date: October 11, 2025



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 28, 2024, October 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3063

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $6,000,000.00



Offering: 10,000,000 Common Shares with 5,000,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.60 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants





Finders 0 0



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 7, 2024 and October 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3064

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Best efforts Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: US$943,000



Offering: 4,715,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: US$0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: US$0.25 per Listed Share for a 5-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

H.C. Wainwright & Co Nil 353,625





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at US$0.25 for a 5-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated August 9, 2024, the Form F-3 Registration Statement dated February 20, 2024 filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and SEC notice of effectiveness dated March 4, 2024 that are available on SEC EDGAR website. Furthermore, refer to the company's news releases dated August 12 and 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3065

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3066

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 14, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $ 409,000



Offering 4,235,000 units (2,785,000 flow-through shares and 1,450,000 non-flow-through shares Listed shares with 4,235,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per flow-through unit and $0.09 per non-flow-through unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.15 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A 45,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a 2-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 27, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3067

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 10, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,252,733 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 23, 2024 to October 22, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC World Markets Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3068

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 9,374,999 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 16, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 16, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,374,999 common shares with 9,374,999 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 17, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3069

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 495,767 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 495,767 common shares with 495,767 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 6, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3070

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $102,030



Offering: 5,101,500 Listed Shares with 5,101,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for an 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 13, 2024 and October 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3071

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.H ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000 Offering: 6,666,666 Trust Shares with 3,333,333 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.075 per Trust Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 23, 2024

_______________________________________

