TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3050

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 15, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

SVRS

2

SILVER STORM MINING LTD.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

 

2024/03/31



Interim financial report for the period.

 

2024/06/30



Management's discussion and analysis for the periods.

 

2024/03/31

&

2024/06/30



Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods.

 

2024/03/31

&

2024/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3051

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO.H")
[formerly AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 4, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated July 3, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 18, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 18, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CUCO to CUCO.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3052

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC.  ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share:  $0.0125
Payable Date: November 13, 2024
Record Date:  October 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date:  October 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3053

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of a Distribution
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013
Payable Date: November 15, 2024
Record Date: October 31, 2024
Ex-distribution Date:  October 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3054

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company 

The Issuer has declared the following dividend: 

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.01
Payable Date: November 20, 2024 
Record Date: October 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date:   October 30, 2024                      

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3055

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 23, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 18, 2024, the shares of Strikepoint Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Precious Metals Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                                         

Unlimited        shares with no par value of which

26,389,422     shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow                                                   

Nil                   shares are subject to escrow


Transfer Agent:                                       

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:                                       

SKP           (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:                                         

86332K400   (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3056

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS.H")
[formerly TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 18, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TGS to TGS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated November 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3057

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of a Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.03
Payable Date:  November 15, 2024
Record Date: November 1, 2024
Ex-dividend Date:  November 1, 2024

_______________________________________

24/10/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3058

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$6,890,000

Offering:                                   

53,000,000 Listed Shares


Offering Price:                         

$0.13 per Listed Share


Non-Cash Commissions:         

N/A                                                                              


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news releases dated September 30, 2024 and October 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3059

ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("AZS") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$4,627,527

Offering:                                   

15,425,090 Listed Shares with 15,425,090 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.30 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.40 per Listed Share for a three-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:           

N/A                                                                              


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news releases dated September 18, 2024, September 30, 2024, and October 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3060

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 10:10 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3061

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3062

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering:                                   

$4,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 32,000,000 Listed Shares


Conversion Price:                     

$0.125 per Listed Share


Maturity date:                           

October 11, 2025


Interest rate:                             

10% per annum 


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

N/A


Commissions in Securities:       

N/A


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 28, 2024, October 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3063

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$6,000,000.00


Offering:                                      

10,000,000 Common Shares with 5,000,000 warrants attached

Offering Price:                         

$0.60 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.90 per Listed Share for a two-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:          

                     Shares                     Warrants



Finders             0                               0


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news releases dated October 7, 2024 and October 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3064

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Best efforts Prospectus Offering


Gross Proceeds:                       

US$943,000


Offering:                                   

4,715,000 Listed Shares


Offering Price:                         

US$0.20 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

US$0.25 per Listed Share for a 5-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:                                                           

                                      Shares            Warrants

H.C. Wainwright & Co     Nil                  353,625



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at US$0.25 for a 5-year period.


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the prospectus supplement dated August 9, 2024, the Form F-3 Registration Statement dated February 20, 2024 filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and SEC notice of effectiveness dated March 4, 2024 that are available on SEC EDGAR website. Furthermore, refer to the company's news releases dated August 12 and 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3065

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3066

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 14, 2024:

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$ 409,000


Offering                                   

4,235,000 units (2,785,000 flow-through shares and 1,450,000 non-flow-through shares Listed shares with 4,235,000 warrants


Offering Price:                         

$0.10 per flow-through unit and $0.09 per non-flow-through unit


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$ 0.15 per Listed Share for a 2-year period


Commissions in Securities:       

Shares                 Warrants


Finders (Aggregate)           

N/A                       45,000                                             


Commission Terms:                   

Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a 2-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 27, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3067

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company 

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 10, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,252,733 public float shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 23, 2024 to October 22, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC World Markets Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3068

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:                                                   

9,374,999

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                                   

November 16, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                                       

November 16, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                           

$0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,374,999 common shares with 9,374,999 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 17, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3069

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:                                                   

495,767

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                                   

October 31, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                                       

October 31, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                           

$4.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 495,767 common shares with 495,767 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 6, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3070

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$102,030


Offering:                                   

5,101,500 Listed Shares with 5,101,500 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.02 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.10 per warrant for an 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right.


Non-Cash Commissions:           

                                                   Shares         Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)   

                                                    N/A                  N/A



Commission Terms: N/A


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 13, 2024 and October 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3071

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 16, 2024
NEX Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$500,000

Offering:                                   

6,666,666 Trust Shares with 3,333,333 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.075 per Trust Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release dated September 23, 2024

_______________________________________

