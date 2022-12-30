TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 30, 2022, 17:39 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2022
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")
[Formerly MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Mink Ventures Corporation (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated December 19, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.
The QT consisted into entering into an arm's length option agreement to earn an 80% interest in the Montcalm Property. At closing, the Company paid $25,000 cash and issued 800,000 common shares to the arm's length vendor. Furthermore, the Company will, within 12 months of closing, pay a further $25,000 cash, issue a further 800,000 common shares and incur $600,000 of work expenditures on the property.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated December 19, 2022.
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a private placement of 2,915,071 hard dollar subscription receipts and 2,845,686 flow-through subscription receipts, which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,915,071 hard dollar common shares and
|
2,845,686 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.14 per hard dollar common share and
|
$0.17 per flow through common share
|
Number of Warrants:
|
5,760,757
|
Warrant Terms:
|
$0.20 for 18 months and $0.25 for the following 18 months
|
Number of placees:
|
27 placees
|
Insider / Pro group participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y/
|
Number of
|
1 Placee
|
Y
|
60,000
|
Commission:
|
Seven finders collectively received $50,398 in cash and 333,738 common
The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placements in its news release dated December 23, 2022.
|
Post-Consolidation
|
Post-Transactional
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
14,928,257 common shares are issued and outstanding.
|
Escrow:
|
2,800,000 common shares (being the currently escrowed CPC shares)
|
of which 700,000 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MINK
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
603705104
|
(unchanged)
The Resulting Issuer is classified as an " Other support activities for mining" company (NAICS: 213119).
Resume Trading
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated June 27, 2022, the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume trading at the opening on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 under the symbol "MINK".
|
Company Contact:
|
Natasha Dixon
|
Company Address:
|
66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100 Toronto ON M5K 1B7
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(250) 882-562
|
Company Email Address:
|
Company Website:
|
www.minkventures.com
_____________________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
CARCETTI CAPITAL CORP. ("CART.H")
{Formerly, CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")}
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
NEX Company
Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by shareholders at Cub Energy Inc.'s (the "Company's") Annual General and Special Meeting held on December 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"), a new class of shares of the Company ("New Shares"), to be designated as common shares, will be created and entitling the holder thereof to two votes per share and otherwise have the same rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions as are attached to the Company's existing common shares (the "Old Shares"). There will then be an exchange of each issued and outstanding Old Share for one New Share and one new class of preferred shares of the Company ("Preferred Shares"). Each Preferred Share will then be immediately redeemed for a return of capital cash payment of $0.03 per Preferred Share.
Based on a special resolution passed by shareholders at the Meeting and a director's resolution dated December 7, 2022, the name of the Company has also been changed from "Cub Energy Inc." to "Carcetti Capital Corp." and the shares have been consolidated on the basis of 1 new for 300 old common shares.
Effective at the opening January 4, 2023, the New Shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the Old shares of the Company will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'oil and gas' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
1,047,384 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CART.H
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
141385104
|
(new)
________________________________________
22/12/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUQ GOLD MINING INC. ("AUQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,800,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 900,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a one year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at or greater than $0.65 for 10 consecutive trading days.
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$31,500.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,571,429 Charity Flow-Through Units ("Charity FT Units"). Each Charity FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.84 per Charity FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
1,785,715 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,785,715 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.80 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
486,700
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$180,000
|
N/A
|
214,285
|
Finder's Warrants Terms:
|
Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at
The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BILD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,847,830 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.46 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
6
|
6,847,830
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee: N/A
The Company issued news releases on September 7, 2022 and September 28, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.
______________________________________
CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,200,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,200,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a one year period
|
$0.40 in the second year
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$3,000
|
N/A
|
15,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed Promissory Note Bridge Loan Facility (the "Agreement") dated October 18, 2022 to Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender"), whereby US$10,000,000 principal amount was advanced to the Company (the "Advance"). Maturing three months from closing, the Advance carries an interest rate of 1% per month and will have an arrangement fee of 2% of the Advance, which is due on maturity.
Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 325,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at $1.52 per share for a period of one year from issuance.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 18, 2022.
________________________________________
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 86,337 common shares at a deemed value of $1.43 per share to settle outstanding debt for $123,463.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2022.
________________________________________
CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.20 until March 31, 2023, to a non-arm's length party in consideration of an amendment to its existing promissory note of $510,500 (the "Original Note") by (i) extending the maturity date of the Original Note, and (ii) advancing an additional $400,000 to increase the principal amount owed under the Original Note to $910,500.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2022.
_______________________________________
DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 4, 2022, and November 3, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,358,800 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,358,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,358,800 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$44,079
|
N/A
|
176,316
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022, December 15, 2022, and December 29, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,164,357 Flow-Through (FT) shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per FT share
|
Warrants:
|
1,082,178 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,082,178 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.80 for the first 6 months
|
$1.20 for the remaining 18 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2022 and December 14, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,356,000 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
13,356,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,356,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
35 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
270,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
32,501
|
N/A
|
406,260
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,250 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at a price of $4.50 per share until December 31, 2024, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated August 26, 2022, and an extension agreement dated November 14, 2022.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
1
|
$108,225
|
N/A
|
120,250
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2022, December 12, 2022, and December 23, 2022.
________________________________________
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,663,886 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,331,943 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,331,943 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.17 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$148,001 cash and 1,138,472 warrants payable to 4 finders, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.13 per share for two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14 and 21, 2022:
|
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,041,668 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,041,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,041,668 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a one-year period.
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,640,000 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,640,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,640,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period.
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$6,570
|
N/A
|
61,500
Finders' warrants associated with the flow-through units entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the company at $0.12 for 12 months from the closing date.
Finders' warrants associated with the non-flow-through units entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the company at $0.20 for 24 months from the closing date.
The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,186,786 shares at a deemed price of $0.1289 per share to settle outstanding debt for $152,978.75.
Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2022.
________________________________________
INVENTUS MINING CORP. ("IVS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
8,320,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$11,640
|
N/A
|
310,400 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of one year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,530,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
765,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 765,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 exercisable for a period of two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of FT Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022, and December 19, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,427,273 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per FT Share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None.
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[2 Finders]
|
$43,995
|
N/A
|
799,909
|
Finder's Warrants are non-transferrable and shall be exercisable into common
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.
__________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022, and December 19, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,602,143 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
17,602,143 Warrants to purchase 17,602,143 common shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.07, exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
Pro Group= P
|
Number of Securities
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[3 Pro Group Members]
|
P
|
1,435,000 FT Units
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[1 Finder]
|
$36,216
|
N/A
|
1,046,114*
|
*332,400 Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and shall be exercisable into
|
*713,714 Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and shall be exercisable into
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022, and December 19, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,714,286 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
1,714,286 Warrants to purchase 1,714,286 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.07, exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None.
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[1 Finder]
|
$4,200
|
N/A
|
120,000
|
Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and shall be exercisable into Shares at
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,040,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
20,040,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,040,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
32 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022, and November 25, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
