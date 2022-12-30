VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")

[Formerly MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Mink Ventures Corporation (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated December 19, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The QT consisted into entering into an arm's length option agreement to earn an 80% interest in the Montcalm Property. At closing, the Company paid $25,000 cash and issued 800,000 common shares to the arm's length vendor. Furthermore, the Company will, within 12 months of closing, pay a further $25,000 cash, issue a further 800,000 common shares and incur $600,000 of work expenditures on the property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated December 19, 2022.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a private placement of 2,915,071 hard dollar subscription receipts and 2,845,686 flow-through subscription receipts, which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 2,915,071 hard dollar common shares and

2,845,686 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.14 per hard dollar common share and

$0.17 per flow through common share Number of Warrants: 5,760,757 Warrant Terms: $0.20 for 18 months and $0.25 for the following 18 months Number of placees: 27 placees Insider / Pro group participation:







Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of

Common Shares 1 Placee Y 60,000



Commission:

Seven finders collectively received $50,398 in cash and 333,738 common

shares purchase warrants exercisable at $0.20 for 18 months and $0.25 for

the following 18 months.





The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placements in its news release dated December 23, 2022.

Post-Consolidation

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

14,928,257 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrow: 2,800,000 common shares (being the currently escrowed CPC shares)

of which 700,000 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: MINK (new) CUSIP Number: 603705104 (unchanged)







The Resulting Issuer is classified as an " Other support activities for mining" company (NAICS: 213119).

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated June 27, 2022, the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume trading at the opening on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 under the symbol "MINK".

Company Contact: Natasha Dixon Company Address: 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100 Toronto ON M5K 1B7 Company Phone Number: (250) 882-562 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.minkventures.com

_____________________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CARCETTI CAPITAL CORP. ("CART.H")

{Formerly, CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")}

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by shareholders at Cub Energy Inc.'s (the "Company's") Annual General and Special Meeting held on December 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"), a new class of shares of the Company ("New Shares"), to be designated as common shares, will be created and entitling the holder thereof to two votes per share and otherwise have the same rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions as are attached to the Company's existing common shares (the "Old Shares"). There will then be an exchange of each issued and outstanding Old Share for one New Share and one new class of preferred shares of the Company ("Preferred Shares"). Each Preferred Share will then be immediately redeemed for a return of capital cash payment of $0.03 per Preferred Share.

Based on a special resolution passed by shareholders at the Meeting and a director's resolution dated December 7, 2022, the name of the Company has also been changed from "Cub Energy Inc." to "Carcetti Capital Corp." and the shares have been consolidated on the basis of 1 new for 300 old common shares.

Effective at the opening January 4, 2023, the New Shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the Old shares of the Company will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'oil and gas' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,047,384 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CART.H (new) CUSIP Number: 141385104 (new)

________________________________________

22/12/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUQ GOLD MINING INC. ("AUQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,800,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through share



Warrants: 900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a one year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at or greater than $0.65 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $31,500.00 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,571,429 Charity Flow-Through Units ("Charity FT Units"). Each Charity FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.84 per Charity FT Unit



Warrants: 1,785,715 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,785,715 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 486,700









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $180,000 N/A 214,285



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at

the price of $0.52 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.





The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BILD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,847,830 shares



Purchase Price: $0.46 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 6,847,830 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







Finder's Fee: N/A



The Company issued news releases on September 7, 2022 and September 28, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

______________________________________

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 6,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period





$0.40 in the second year



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,000 N/A 15,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed Promissory Note Bridge Loan Facility (the "Agreement") dated October 18, 2022 to Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender"), whereby US$10,000,000 principal amount was advanced to the Company (the "Advance"). Maturing three months from closing, the Advance carries an interest rate of 1% per month and will have an arrangement fee of 2% of the Advance, which is due on maturity.

Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 325,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at $1.52 per share for a period of one year from issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 18, 2022.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 86,337 common shares at a deemed value of $1.43 per share to settle outstanding debt for $123,463.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2022.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.20 until March 31, 2023, to a non-arm's length party in consideration of an amendment to its existing promissory note of $510,500 (the "Original Note") by (i) extending the maturity date of the Original Note, and (ii) advancing an additional $400,000 to increase the principal amount owed under the Original Note to $910,500.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2022.

_______________________________________

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 4, 2022, and November 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,358,800 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 4,358,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,358,800 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $44,079 N/A 176,316

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022, December 15, 2022, and December 29, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,164,357 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per FT share



Warrants: 1,082,178 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,082,178 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for the first 6 months

$1.20 for the remaining 18 months



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2022 and December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,356,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.08 per unit



Warrants: 13,356,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,356,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 270,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 32,501 N/A 406,260

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,250 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at a price of $4.50 per share until December 31, 2024, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated August 26, 2022, and an extension agreement dated November 14, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Warrants









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $108,225 N/A 120,250

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2022, December 12, 2022, and December 23, 2022.

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,663,886 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 8,331,943 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,331,943 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: $148,001 cash and 1,138,472 warrants payable to 4 finders, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.13 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14 and 21, 2022:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 3,041,668 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,041,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,041,668 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one-year period.



Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 1,640,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 1,640,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,640,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period.



Number of Placees: 18 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,570 N/A 61,500

Finders' warrants associated with the flow-through units entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the company at $0.12 for 12 months from the closing date.

Finders' warrants associated with the non-flow-through units entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the company at $0.20 for 24 months from the closing date.

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,186,786 shares at a deemed price of $0.1289 per share to settle outstanding debt for $152,978.75.

Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2022.

________________________________________

INVENTUS MINING CORP. ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 24,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 8,320,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,640 N/A 310,400 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,530,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT Unit



Warrants: 765,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 765,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 exercisable for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of FT Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,000,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022, and December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,427,273 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.055 per FT Share.



Number of Placees: 3 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $43,995 N/A 799,909









Finder's Warrants are non-transferrable and shall be exercisable into common

shares at a price of $0.07 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 3 years from the

date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022, and December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 17,602,143 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists

of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company ("FT Share") and

one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.035 per FT Unit



Warrants: 17,602,143 Warrants to purchase 17,602,143 common shares.



Warrant Price: $0.07, exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 29 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[3 Pro Group Members] P 1,435,000 FT Units









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $36,216 N/A 1,046,114*









*332,400 Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and shall be exercisable into

common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.07 per Finder's Warrant for a period

of 2 years from the date of issuance.

*713,714 Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and shall be exercisable into

broker units at a price of $0.035 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 2 years from

the date of issuance. Each broker unit consists of one Share and one Warrant.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022, and December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,714,286 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.035 per Unit



Warrants: 1,714,286 Warrants to purchase 1,714,286 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.07, exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $4,200 N/A 120,000









Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and shall be exercisable into Shares at

a price of $0.07 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 3 years from the date of

issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,040,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,040,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,040,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022, and November 25, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

