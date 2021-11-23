TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 23, 2021, 19:54 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 20, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 19, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 25, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")
[formerly EDISON BATTERY METALS CORP. ("EDDY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to director's resolution passed on November 8, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: EDISON LITHIUM CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 25, 2021, the common shares of Edison Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Edison Battery Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
Nil Shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EDDY (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
28103Q109 (new)
________________________________________
MONARCH WEST VENTURES INC. ("MONA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 23 , 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 19, 2021, effective at the open of market November 25, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
21/11/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amending Agreement to Purchase Agreement effective October 28, 2021 (the "Amending Agreement"), in regard to a Purchase Agreement dated May 23, 2014, as amended by amending agreement dated March 3, 2015 and May 13, 2020 (collectively the "Purchase Agreement"), between Aurion Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Dragon Mining Oy ("Dragon"), a subsidiary of Dragon Mining Limited.
The Amending Agreement amends certain provisions of the Purchase Agreement to remove the encumbrances from the Silaskaira tenement, which is the "Subject Tenement". The material encumbrances consist of 3% NSR from Dragon and the obligation to make certain contingent cash bonus payments. In consideration of the amendments, the Company will issue 130,000 common shares to Dragon at the closing, which is no more than five business days following the acceptance of the Amendment Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2014, and November 8, 2021.
________________________________________
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 25, 2018 and amended February 5, 2021, the Exchange has consented to a further amendment of the convertible debenture and the underlying warrants:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,000,000 (no change)
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units consisting of 8,000,000 common shares and
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
November 23, 2021
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
November 23, 2022
|
Original Warrant Terms:
|
Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at
|
Amended Warrant Terms:
|
Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at
The Convertible Debenture was previously extended from May 23, 2021 to November 23, 2021 as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 5, 2021 and its underlying warrants were previously extended from May 23, 2021 to November 23, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 9, 2021
________________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
660,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
660,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 660,000 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 until May 18, 2023
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Nick Zeng
|
Y
|
160,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 19, 2021.
________________________________________
IVRNET INC. ("IVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2]
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Nov.23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2021 and October 22, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,996,700 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.45 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Dundee Resources Limited
|
Y
|
5,888,900
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
949,406
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of 497,277 common shares issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp.,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated October 22, 2021 and October 29, 2021:
|
Number of Securities:
|
12,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement, subject to an
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Bill Francis
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Thorsen-Fordyce Marchant Capital Inc. (Lewis Lewrick)
|
Y
|
1,200,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placee)
|
P
|
550,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Four finders received a cash commission of $39,000 and 390,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 390,000 common shares at a price
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 29, 2021 and November 19, 2021.
________________________________________
MONARCH WEST VENTURES INC. ("MONA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 18, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Affino Inc., a venture-capital backed audience insights and privacy-safe customer analytics platform.
Under the terms of the Agreement the aggregate USD$7,300,000 purchase price was satisfied by a cash payment of USD$6,000,000, and through the issuance of 1,300,000 subordinate voting shares at a deemed CAD$1.2379 per share.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2021 and November 1, 2021.
________________________________________
QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 01, 2021, the Exchange has been advised of the following finders' fees that were paid as part of the Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Finder's Fee:
|
USD$140,000 in cash to Ken Silverman.
All other information remains unchanged.
______________________________________
STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.15 for a 24-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of CDN$10,500 in cash to PI Financial Corp. and iA Private Wealth Inc.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
