Feb. 11, 2025

25/02/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0415

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 13,136,799



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 24, 2025 (as to 5,681,799 warrants)

March 15, 2025 (as to 7,455,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2025 (as to 5,681,799 warrants)

August 15, 2025 (as to 7,455,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,136,799 shares with 13,136,799 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 22, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0416

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, February 11, 2025 trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0417

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, February 11, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0418

EDGE TOTAL INTELLIGENCE INC. ("CTRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,999,490 Offering: 9,433,000 Listed Shares with 4,716,500 warrants



Offering Price: $0.53 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.67 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to certain acceleration rights



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 14, 2025, January 20, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0419

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,439,024 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debt for $2,000,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $2,000,000 $0.82 2,439,024

Additionally, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,636,364 Shares to settle outstanding debt for $4,000,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $4,000,000 $1.10 3,636,364

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases on January 20, 2025; January 29, 2025; and February 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0420

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $265,000



Offering: 6,625,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 21, 2025, January 23, 2025 and February 4, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0421

KOVO+ HOLDINGS INC. ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,187,950



Offering: 43,759,013 Listed Shares with 21,879,507 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 12, 2024 and February 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0422

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,591,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2028 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,183,000 shares with 3,591,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 10, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0423

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,793,200



Offering: 12,644,000 Common Shares with 6,322,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 27, 2024, February 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0424

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:12 p.m. PST, February 10, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0425

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 11, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0426

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-arm's length asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire commercial real estate property in Boisbriand, Quebec.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendor $10,250,000, subject to adjustments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 06, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0427

STARDUST SOLAR ENERGY INC. ("SUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0428

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Joint Venture Interest Purchase Agreement, dated December 20, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired a 49% joint venture interest in two mineral claims comprising the Rand Claims. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Consideration Share. The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, after which 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading. In addition, the Vendor has agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby an additional 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading every four months thereafter.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered to be an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 8, 2025, and February 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

