TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated February 25, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 25, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commencement Date: At the opening on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.







The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.





Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 7,000,000 common shares





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

BLTC.P CUSIP Number:

058826 10 8 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 25, 2020.

Company Contact: Harry Pokrandt Company Address: 25th Floor, 700 W. Georgia St. Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1B3 Company Phone Number: 604 363 7742 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

CLAROCITY CORPORATION ("CLY.H")

[formerly Clarocity Corporation ("CLY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Clarocity Corporation (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of March 11, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CLY to CLY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: March 31, 2020

Record Date: March 16, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 13, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BRITISH CONTROLLED OILFIELDS LIMITED ("BCO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 5, 2016, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the common shares of British Controlled Oilfields Limited, (the "Company"), will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

20/03/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIML RESOURCES INC. ("AIML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 in the first year





$0.20 in the second year



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Finder's Fee: $1,350 cash and 125,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$110 cash and 10,000 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.35 per share for six months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,021,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 8,021,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,021,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 85 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 28, 2020 and March 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,004,133 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,502,067 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,502,067 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a five year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade greater than $0.52 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Brady Stiles Y 4,542,400

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated March 5, 2020 and March 5, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,774,991 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.90

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 60,000,000 common shares and 30,000,000 warrants (this private placement occurred before the 2017 stock consolidation of 10 to 1), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on May 27, 2016.

_______________________________________

BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a subscription agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Sobe Organics Inc. Under the Agreement, the Company will acquire 51% of all the issued and outstanding shares of Sobe Organics, Inc. ("Sobe"). The Company has decided to offer US$250,000 as total consideration for the proposed equity ownership interest.

This transaction is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 6, 2020.

________________________________________

CANADIAN OREBODIES INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2020 and February 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 850,000 flow-through common shares

4,920,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through common share

$0.10 per non-flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Northfield Capital Corporation

Y 1,000,000 O3 Mining Inc.

Y 1,200,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$13,140 in cash paid to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADIAN OREBODIES INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 premium-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.145 per premium-flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Northfield Capital Corporation Y 4,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CLEGHORN MINERALS LTD. ("CZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated January 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020:

Number of Securities: 5,700,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 5,700,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,700,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Joseph Groia Y 1,000,000 Glenn J. Mullan Y 1,000,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 5, 2020.

________________________________________

FENGRO INDUSTRIES CORP. ("FGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 5, 2019, which closed in two separate tranches on January 22, 2020 (gross proceeds of $410,000) and February 26, 2020 (gross proceeds of $100,000) for aggregate gross proceeds of $510,000:

Number of Shares: 102,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.005 per share, prior to completion of a minimum 10:1 consolidation of the Company's common shares, which the Company has undertaken to complete prior to any trade resumption



Warrants: none



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 20,000,000 [2 placee(s)]









Ndovu Capital III BV Y 12,000,000

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 5, 2019, January 22, 2020 and February 26, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, March 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing proposed non-convertible unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") to be issued to Peter M. Deeb, a non-arm's length party to the Company, and Axium Capital Corp, an arm's length party to the Company (collectively the "Lenders"), for an aggregate gross proceeds of $1,175,000.00. The Debentures will bear interest at the rate of 9% per annum payable quarterly and mature five (5) years from the issuance.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 587,500 non-transferable bonus warrants to the Lenders in connection with the Debentures. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.60 per share within five (5) years from the issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Warrants Peter M. Deeb Y 87,500

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2020.

_______________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY") ("KLY.WT.B") ("KLY.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:55 p.m. PST, March 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LAST MILE HOLDINGS LTD. ("MILE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2020 and amended on February 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,010,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 7,010,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to purchase 7,010,000 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause such that if, at any time following the date the Warrants are issued, the closing price of the common shares of the Company is equal to or exceeds $0.85 for 20 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is 15 business days following the date a news release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 95 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 565,000 [ 9 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $85,050.00 and 170,100 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $22,500.00 and 45,000 broker warrants

Cormack Securities Inc. - $24,000 and 48,000 broker warrants

National Bank Financial Inc. - $36,300 in cash payments and 72,600 broker warrants

PI Financial Inc. - $7,500 in cash payments and 15,000 broker warrants

Each broker warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.65 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 21 and March 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the first and second tranche of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,944,139 shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 10,944,139 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,944,139 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 32 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. $2,160.00 cash; 18,000 warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $7,920.00 cash; 66,000 warrants

David Horlington $35,200.00 cash

BT Global Growth Inc $44,720.00 cash; 506,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Agent Warrant to purchase 1 share and 1 warrant ($0.20) exercise price, for 2 years after closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a subscription agreement dated February 28, 2020 between the Company and New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found"), an Ontario private exploration company with a mineral claim package in Newfoundland and Labrador. Pursuant to the subscription agreement, New Found has issued 15 million common shares in exchange for 6,944,444 Company shares. The Company has the right to appoint a director of the New Found board for a period of 3 years provided it maintain at least a 10% interest. The Company's investment represents a 15.97% interest in New Found in exchange for an approximate 3.73% interest in the Company.

The transaction is a non-arm's length transaction as a director of the Company also holds a 16.79% interest in New Found.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2020 and March 6, 2020.

________________________________________

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated February 13, 2020 between Roadman Investments Corp. (the Company) and CLOV Biopharma Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor. Consideration is 13,000,000 common shares, subject to escrow release provisions.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated February 12, 14, 21 and March 2, 2020.

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:43 a.m. PST, March 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 29, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

___________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, March 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, March 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

