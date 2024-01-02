VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0001

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on December 14, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Thursday, January 4, 2024, the shares of Intrepid Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining & Oil & Gas Extraction" company.

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,431,561 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 544,485 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: INTR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 46123W203 (NEW)

BULLETIN V2024-0002

MAWSON GOLD LIMITED ("MAW")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 4, 2024 the common shares of Mawson Gold Limited (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

297,970,820 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MAW CUSIP Number: 577789 10 0

Company Contact: Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary Company Address: 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC

V6E 3V7 Company Phone Number: (604) 685-9316 Company Email Address: [email protected]

24/01/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0003

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,086,144 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 14,086,144 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,086,144 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 328,143 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $25,411.50 NA 726,043

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 10, 2023, November 30, 2023 and December 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0004

DELIVRA HEALTH BRANDS INC. ("DHB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 60,000,000 units. Each unit ("Unit") is comprised of one common share of DHB ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.015 per Unit



Warrants: 60,000,000 Warrants to purchase 60,000,000 Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 08 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 35,820,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 24,180,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 18,459 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0005

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,666,665 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 14, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 14, 2026



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,666,665 shares with 6,666,665 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 14, 2021.

BULLETIN V2024-0006

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 29, 2023, the purchase price for the non-flow-through share stated in the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Purchase Price: $0.07 per non-flow-through share

BULLETIN V2024-0007

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:56 a.m. PST, Jan. 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0008

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 27, 2023 the following information is corrected.

Number of Shares: 16,050,000 flow through shares

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-0009

KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("KLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 301,563 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $45,234.47.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-0010

LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP. ("LNGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 426,360 common shares at a deemed value of C$0.50 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$208,333.33.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 US$208,333.33 C$0.50 426,360

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2023 and December 29, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0011

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Jan. 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0012

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by SSC Security Services Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 11, 2023, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,200,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 4, 2024 to January 3, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 11, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0013

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 02, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0014

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.06 per share for a period of 5 years, to settle outstanding debt for US$400,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2023.

