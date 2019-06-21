VANCOUVER, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated April 29, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 25, 2019, the common shares of Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,376,994 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BGS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 068294305 (new)

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.1995

Payable Date: July 31, 2019

Record Date: June 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: June 27, 2019

________________________________________

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")

[formerly Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. ("GCR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to resolutions of the Company's Board of Directors effective June 21, 2017 and June 10, 2019, the Company has changed its name from Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. to Gespeg Resources Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the common shares of Gespeg Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Copper-zinc ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212233).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

86,039,934 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common share



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: GCR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37425P103 (NEW)

__________________________________

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved a plan of arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Return of Capital Transaction"). The Return of Capital Transaction was made effective at 12:01am (Pacific time) on June 14, 2019. Shareholders were required to submit a letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent to receive the distribution payable pursuant to the Return of Capital Transaction.

The shareholders of the Company approved the Return of Capital Transaction at the Company's annual general and special meeting on June 13, 2019. In addition, the Company received the final order of the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on the same day.

Effective, June 24, 2019, the Company will trade on the new CUSIP.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

99,395,048 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GRZ (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 38068N306 (new)

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated March, 27, 2019, June 13, 2019, June 14, 2019, and June 21, 2019 and the Company's Information Circular dated April 30, 2019 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Effective on Monday, June 24, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on June 21st by the Company.

________________________________________

MAVERIX METALS INC. ("MMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, under the symbol "MMX".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "MMX" on TSX Venture Exchange after Monday, June 24, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

NOVATEQNI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("NTQ")

[formerly NOVATEQNI CORPORATION ("NTQ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders May 21, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening June 25, 2019, the common shares of NovaTeqni Technology Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of NovaTeqni Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' Company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,794,746 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NTQ (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: 67001M 10 9 (new)

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors May 23, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the common shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,694,296 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: TRS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 895298206 (new)

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.0075

Payable Date: July 15, 2019

Record Date: June 28, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: June 27, 2019

________________________________________

ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")

[formerly ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR") ]

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 20, 2019, the Bulletin incorrectly stated the ticker symbol and company tier. The ticker symbol should be ZTR.H as stated above and the tier should be NEX Company as stated above.

________________________________________

19/06/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kieran Downes Y 600,000 Jason Riley Y 1,300,000 Derrick Auch Y 600,000 Patrick Joseph Meager Y 200,000







Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on May 31, 2019 and June 14, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.085 for a two (2) year period, to settle outstanding debt for $17,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 13, 2019.

________________________________________

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.30 p.m. PST, June 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,763,333 non flow-through shares

2,662,500 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow-through share

$0.20 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,763,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,763,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 42 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Max Sali Y 150,000 FT



100,000 NFT Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 325,000 FT [3 places]











Finder's Fee: $11,480 cash and 61,366 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$18,550 cash and 107,333 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share for one year.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of a total of 250,000 non-transferable warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to purchase 250,000 common shares pursuant to three non-convertible loans totalizing $250,000, bearing an annual interest rate of 6% and maturing after six months. The Bonus Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued news release dated June 17, 2019 in connection with that transaction.

DIAGNOS INC («ADK»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission de bons de souscription en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission d'un total de 250 000 bons de souscription non transférables permettant de souscrire à 250 000 d'actions ordinaires, dans le cadre de trois prêts non-convertibles totalisant 250 000$, ayant un taux d'intérêt annuel de 6 % et échéant après un six mois. Les bons de souscription peuvent être exercés au prix de 0,35 $ l'action pendant une période d'un an.

Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun

La société a émis un communiqué de presse le 17 juin 2019 relativement à l'opération précitée.

__________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2019 and June 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,761,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 6,761,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,761,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Finder's Fee: $21,248 cash payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

$630 cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,012,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 6,012,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,012,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Marie Constance Norman Y 37,500 Brian McEwen Y 75,000







Finder's Fee:

Connor Perger $30,100.00 cash; 150,500 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,400.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $7,000.00 cash; 35,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Non-transferable. Same terms as the private placement warrants.





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.38 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 20, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 exercisable until June 17, 2021

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 3, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a second tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2019. The revised terms of the entire financing are as follows:

Number of Shares: 3,384,200 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,384,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,384,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period

$0.20 in the second year

$0.25 in the third year



Number of Placees: 18 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kim Evans Y 400,000







Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $8,006.40 and 66,720 non-transferable warrants, where each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 29, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.55 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.15 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RIDER INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SARMENT HOLDING LIMITED ("SAIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SARMENT HOLDING LIMITED ("SAIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, June 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VICTORY CAPITAL CORP. ("VIC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

