VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. ("BRAG")("BRAG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation, Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Graduation

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on January 27, 2021, under the symbols "BRAG" and "BRAG.WT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "BRAG" and "BRAG.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 26, 2021, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Miscellaneous

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 20, 2020, 14,786,125 warrants (each, a "Warrant") of the Company were listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "BRAG.WT".

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated November 18, 2020 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated November 13, 2020. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.00 per share, subject to an acceleration clause.

Per the terms of the underlying warrant indenture, if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares on the Exchange exceeds $1.50 for ten (10) consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company is entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date thirty (30) days from the date notice of such acceleration is provided to holders of Warrants.

The Company has now delivered to holders of Warrants a notice of the occurrence of the Acceleration Trigger and its election to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to February 22, 2021.

Accordingly, any Warrants that have not been exercised by 4.30 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 22, 2021 will automatically be cancelled.

The Company has advised that, as of January 21, 2021, 14,483,103 Warrants remained outstanding, which will be listed on Toronto Stock Exchange with the revised expiry date as of February 22, 2021.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19 and January 21, 2021.

_____________________________________

KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")

[formerly: KORE Mining Ltd ("KORE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective January 25, 2021, ("Closing Date") KORE Mining Ltd ("KORE" or the "Company") has transferred all of its British Columbia ("BC") gold exploration assets, including the FG Gold and Gold Creek gold projects, ("Spin-out") into a newly incorporated company, Karus Gold Corp. ("Karus" or "Karus Gold"). Pursuant to a plan of arrangement under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), at a special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on January 20,2021 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders approved the arrangement by a special resolution passed by more than 66⅔% of the votes cast by shareholders of KORE present or represented by proxy at the Meeting and more than 50% of the disinterested shareholder votes cast by KORE shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The Supreme Court of British Columbia issued the final court order approving the arrangement on January 22, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement each KORE shareholder will hold one half of one Karus Share and one new KORE shares for every one common shares of KORE held on the effective date of the Arrangement and collectively, KORE shareholders, other than dissenting shareholders, will own 100% of Karus Gold

Further information on this transaction is available on the Company's Sedar Profile, in the Information Circular dated December 18, 2020 and in the news releases dated December 16, 2020, January 20, 2021, and January 25, 2021.

Effective at close on Monday, January 25, 2021, the old KORE share CUSIP number (50066W105) will be delisted.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday January 26, 2021, the new KORE shares will begin trading under the new CUSIP number (50067K100). There is no change in the Company's name, no change in trading symbol and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Arrangement:



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

106,058,280 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 14,081,464 shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KORE (old) CUSIP Number: 50067K100 (new)

Notice of Distribution

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per one (1) old common share(s) of KORE: one half of one (1/2) Karus common share and one (1) new KORE common shares.

Payable Date: January 28, 2021

The distribution is being effected via Letters of Transmittal to be issued on the "Closing Date".

Company Contact: Ms. Jessica Van Den Akker, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: Suite 960, 1055 West Hastings Str., Vancouver British Columbia, V6E 2E9 Company Phone Number: 1-888-407-5450 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

SYNSTREAM ENERGY CORP. ("SHM.H")

[formerly Synstream Energy Corp. ("SHM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Synstream Energy Corp. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Alberta to NEX.

As of January 27, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SHM to SHM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued June 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC. ("ZMS.H")

[formerly Zecotek Photonics Inc. ("ZMS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Zecotek Photonics Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 27, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ZMS to ZMS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 31, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 30, 2018 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

KURE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KUR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 6, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated January 5, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

21/01/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated September 29, 2020 between the Company and Moon Energy Corp., Foundation Canada (Maureen Galata) whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cascallen Claims, Ontario (in four stages: 70% interest, 80% interest, and 100% interest) over a five-year period. Consideration is as follows:

Year 1: 70% interest: $30,000.00, $25,000 advance royalty payment and completion of a minimum of 1,300 meters of drilling and 1% NSR

Year 1: 80% interest: $25,000 advance royalty Payment and 400,000 common shares and completion of a minimum of 6,000 meters of drilling.

Year 2: 90% interest: $25,000 advance royalty payment and 500,000 share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares for a two-year period at $0.28 per share and a minimum of 4,000 meters of drilling.

Year 5: 100% interest: $25,000 advance royalty payment, $5,000,000 and PEA within 5 years.

$25,000 advance royalty payment due annually to a maximum of $250,000.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Amending Agreement to Asset Purchase Agreement dated January 18, 2021 (the "Agreement") between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company"), iMD Health Global Corp. (the "Buyer") and Owen Media Partners Inc. (the "Seller") whereby Seller owns and operates the Canadian Medical Directory, an electronic database of Canadian medical professionals (the "CMD Database"), and certain assets used in connection with such ownership and operation (collectively, the "CMD Business") and the Buyer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will purchase, all right, title and interest in and to the CMD Business.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $250,000 and will issue 574,468 common shares at a deemed price of $2.47 per common share on closing and a performance based earnout payment payable by the issuance of 148,936 common shares at a deemed price of $2.47 per common share over a period of 2 years. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $2.47 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price. The first earnout is contingent on the CMD Business achieving a total New Contracted Revenue of $465,000 in the 2021 calendar year. The second earnout is contingent on CMD Business achieves total New Contracted Revenue of $490,000 in the 2022 calendar year.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2020 and January 22, 2021 for further details.

_______________________________________________

COIN HODL INC. ("COIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 22, 2021, the name of the company in the bulletin heading should have read as follows:

COIN HODL INC. ("COIN")

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:56 a.m. PST, January 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Subscription Agreement for Common Shares of XCorp AI Ltd. (the "Agreement") dated October 14, 2020 between the Company and Envision Geoscience Inc. ("Purchaser"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell 500,000 common shares in the capital of XCorp AI Ltd. (the "Subsidiary") at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell shares of the Subsidiary for $25,000 cash payment.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 45,833,331 shares







Purchase Price: $0.09 per share







Number of Placees: 4 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Paysafe UK GOLO Holdco Limited Y 27,777,777 James McRoberts Y 4,166,666 Habsfan Holdings Inc. (Joel Leonoff) Y 6,666,666 Danny Chazonoff Y 7,222,222





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Group Eleven Resources ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2020 and December 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 23,076,999 shares







Purchase Price: $0.065 per share







Number of Placees: 3 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Gentile Y 11,584,615 Glencore Canada Corporation Y 6,097,615





Finder's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. – 323,686 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.065 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 30, 2020 and January 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement ("Purchase Agreement") dated September 2, 2020, and further amended on January 15, 2021, between the Company and Coltan Gold Minerals Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the Vendor's legal and beneficial title and interest in and to a joint venture royalty agreement ("JV Royalty Agreement") dated July 6, 2020, as amended, between Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and the Vendor. The Company will provide the Vendor with the following as total consideration for the purchase:

2,150,000 common shares of the Company issued upon the closing date of this transaction; The right to acquire up to 2,975,000 additional common shares of the Company, upon written notice by the Vendor to the Company, in lieu of a convertible note previously negotiated in the Purchase Agreement, provided that the additional common shares do not result in the Vendor owning 19.5% or more of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company; USD$500,000 loan (the "Loan") which was provided to the Vendor to complete the initial drilling program as part of the initial payment under the JV Royalty Agreement (further outlined below). The Loan will bear a 6% annual interest rate not compounded accrued, due 24 months from the date of issuance and further payable as per the terms under the JV Royalty Agreement.

Under the terms of the JV Royalty Agreement, the Vendor initially had the option to acquire a 50% interest in the Vila Nova property located in Amapa, Brazil provided the following payments were made:

An initial payment in the amount of USD$500,000 to finance the 2,000 metre drilling program along with the completion of the business; A second payment of USD$500,000 as per the scheduled terms; and A final payment of USD$5,000,000 as per the scheduled terms.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 31, 2020, September 15, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

________________________________________

KONA BAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 3, 2020 and December 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,400,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.03 per share







Warrants: 7,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,400,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period







Number of Placees: 7 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Klutch Financial Corp. (Aaron Keay) Y 1,450,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINAURUM GOLD INC. ("MGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment of an existing Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), originally dated December 22, 2011, between Minaurum Gold Inc. (the "Company") and Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby for a limited time the Company may repurchase a portion of the net smelter return royalty and eliminate the bankable feasibility study payment on the Company's Biricu Project (collectively, the "Concessions"), located in the Guerrero gold belt, Mexico.

In exchange for the Concessions, the Company will make a one-time payment of 100,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2021.

________________________________________

SAHARA ENERGY LTD. ("SAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, January 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAHARA ENERGY LTD. ("SAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share exchange agreement dated November 13, 2020 (the "Agreement") between the Company and the shareholders of Volcanic Media Inc. (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Volcanic Media Inc. By way of consideration, the Company may issue up to $240,000 of shares to the Vendors upon meeting certain criteria. The shares will be issued at a deemed price calculated in accordance with the terms of the Agreement, but in any event no less than $0.08625 per share, being the Discounted Market Price. The maximum number of shares issuable to the Vendors will be 2,782,609 shares.

There is no finder's fee payable

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2020, November 2, 2020 and December 30, 2020 for further details.

________________________________________

RAINY MOUNTAIN ROYALTY CORP. ("RMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,200,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per share

Warrants: 6,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,200,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 6 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Koston Holdings Co. (Shawn Smith) Y 1,100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, January 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, January 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to royalty portfolio sale and purchase agreement dated November 09, 2020 (as amended on December 16, 2020) (the "Agreement"), between Vox Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Breakwater Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a portfolio of five (5) royalties on mineral properties located across Canada and USA.

As consideration for the Agreement, the CDN$1,125,001 purchase price will be satisfied via CDN$400,001 in cash and issuance of 252,878 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$2.867 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2020 and January 21, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BUTTE ENERGY INC. ("BEN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, January 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

