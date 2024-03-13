TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0770
KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN.H") ("KHRN.WT. H")
[formerly Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, March 15, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.
As of March 15, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from KHRN to KHRN.H and KHRN.WT to KHRN.WT. H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/03/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0771
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 24, 2024, clarified on February 1, 2024, and increased on February 13, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,520,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,520,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,520,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on February 6, 2024, and March 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0772
CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture, as announced on December 7, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$3,546,000 in outstanding principal amount of secured convertible
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 35,460,000 common shares at a conversion price of
|
Maturity date:
|
September 8, 2026
|
Warrants
|
35,460,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant
|
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
|
The Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to a
|
Interest rate:
|
18% per annum
The original convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was previously accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 14, 2023. For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated December 7, 2023 and December 29, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0773
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated effective November 1, 2023, between DeLamar Mining Company ("DMC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Integra Resources Corp. (the "Company"), and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), whereby DMC was granted an option (the "Option") to acquire from the Vendor 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interests (the "Interests") of Rich Gulch, LLC, which owns an undivided 100% interest in seventeen (17) patented mining claims located in Owyhee County, State of Idaho, through a membership interest purchase agreement ( the "MIPA").
In consideration for grant of the Option, DMC paid the Vendor US$24,100 in cash. Under the MIPA, the purchase price for the Interests was US$2,100,000, payable through issuance of common shares of the Company. Upon closing, the Company issued 2,959,769 common shares of the Company to the Vendor as consideration for the acquisition of the Interests.
This transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2024 and March 11, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0774
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,141,900 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
11,141,900 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,141,900 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
3,364,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 9,400.00
|
N/A
|
47,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 6, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0775
KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 1, 2024 and February 5, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,960,782 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.75 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,480,391 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,480,391 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
48 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
66,667
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
66,700
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$201,455
|
NA
|
138,106
Finder's Warrants Terms: Comprised of Finder's Warrants and Compensation Warrants
61,102 finder's warrants, each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
77,004 compensation warrants, each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit (a "Finder's Unit") at an exercise price of $0.75 per Finder's Unit for 24 months from the closing date. Each Finder's Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Finder's Unit Warrant"), and each Finder's Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.10 per Finder's Unit Warrant Share for 24 months from the date of issuance of the Finder's Unit Warrant.
The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2024 and February 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0776
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023, and amended December 29, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,900,663 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,900,663 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,900,663 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
666,666
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$22,756
|
N/A
|
151,713
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news release on January 15, 2024, and February 7, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0777
TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, March 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0778
TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, March 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
