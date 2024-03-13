VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0770

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN.H") ("KHRN.WT. H")

[formerly Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, March 15, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of March 15, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from KHRN to KHRN.H and KHRN.WT to KHRN.WT. H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

24/03/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0771

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 24, 2024, clarified on February 1, 2024, and increased on February 13, 2024:

Number of Shares: 10,520,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 10,520,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,520,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued news releases on February 6, 2024, and March 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0772

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture, as announced on December 7, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $3,546,000 in outstanding principal amount of secured convertible

debentures Conversion Price: Convertible into 35,460,000 common shares at a conversion price of

$0.10 per share Maturity date: September 8, 2026 Warrants 35,460,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant

exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 until

September 8, 2026, subject to an accelerated expiry provision Warrant Acceleration Provision: The Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to a

date that is not less than fifteen (15) days from delivery of such notice,

in the event that the closing price of the common shares listed on the

TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.30 for twenty (20)

consecutive trading days Interest rate: 18% per annum

The original convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was previously accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 14, 2023. For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated December 7, 2023 and December 29, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0773

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated effective November 1, 2023, between DeLamar Mining Company ("DMC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Integra Resources Corp. (the "Company"), and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), whereby DMC was granted an option (the "Option") to acquire from the Vendor 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interests (the "Interests") of Rich Gulch, LLC, which owns an undivided 100% interest in seventeen (17) patented mining claims located in Owyhee County, State of Idaho, through a membership interest purchase agreement ( the "MIPA").

In consideration for grant of the Option, DMC paid the Vendor US$24,100 in cash. Under the MIPA, the purchase price for the Interests was US$2,100,000, payable through issuance of common shares of the Company. Upon closing, the Company issued 2,959,769 common shares of the Company to the Vendor as consideration for the acquisition of the Interests.

This transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2024 and March 11, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0774

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2024:

Number of Shares: 11,141,900 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 11,141,900 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,141,900 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,364,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 50,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 9,400.00 N/A 47,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 6, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0775

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 1, 2024 and February 5, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,960,782 shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share



Warrants: 2,480,391 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,480,391 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 66,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 66,700



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $201,455 NA 138,106

Finder's Warrants Terms: Comprised of Finder's Warrants and Compensation Warrants

61,102 finder's warrants, each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

77,004 compensation warrants, each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit (a "Finder's Unit") at an exercise price of $0.75 per Finder's Unit for 24 months from the closing date. Each Finder's Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Finder's Unit Warrant"), and each Finder's Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.10 per Finder's Unit Warrant Share for 24 months from the date of issuance of the Finder's Unit Warrant.

The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2024 and February 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0776

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023, and amended December 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,900,663 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 6,900,663 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,900,663 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 666,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,756 N/A 151,713

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on January 15, 2024, and February 7, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0777

TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, March 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0778

TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, March 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

