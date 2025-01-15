VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0156

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice 2024-0005 dated May 27, 2024, all trades on Friday, January 17, 2025, in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 .

T+2 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Trading in the corresponding securities, which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable), will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel 2024-0005 du TSX en date du 27 mai 2024, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le vendredi 17 janvier 2025 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière le mardi 21 janvier 2025 .

Une date de règlement particulière T+2 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du lundi 20 janvier 2025.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments L.P. Preferred Shares, Series 1 PVF.PR.U Partners Value Investments L.P. Preferred Shares, Series 1 PVF.PR.V NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. USD Units WRLG.NT.U

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0157

ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on January 21, 2025, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash same-day settlement. The Rights expire on January 21, 2025, and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on January 21, 2025.

TRADE DATES

January 21, 2025 - TO SETTLE – January 21, 2025

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the Rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0158

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 3, 2025 and the Company's press release dated January 2, 2025 effective at opening on Friday, January 17, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0159

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: February 19, 2025

Record Date: January 29, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: January 29, 2025

_______________________________________

25/01/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0160

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 8,040,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 24, 2025 (as to 7,040,000 warrants)

February 21, 2025 (as to 1,000,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 24, 2025 (as to 7,040,000 warrants)

July 21, 2025 (as to 1,000,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,040,000 shares with 8,040,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 6, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0161

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a definitive royalty purchase agreement dated November 22, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company, some of its subsidiaries and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") to dispose 0.75% gross revenue royalty (the "GRR") on the mining claims, mining leases and mineral tenures comprising the Punitaqui copper mine in Chile (the "Property"). The GRR would also apply to third-party materials processed through the Punitaqui mining complex from the effective date of the Agreement to December 31, 2027.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser will provide a cash consideration of CAD $3,500,000 to the Company (CAD $3,050,000 is payable on closing of the transaction and the remaining CAD $450,000 is payable within 45 days of closing). The Company has the right to buy back 0.375% GRR of the 0.75% GRR for a cash payment of USD $1,500,000 once the Company has made royalty payments to the Purchaser in excess of CAD $4,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0162

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,125,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: January 16, 2025 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.156 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holder will have 30 days to exercise its warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,125,000 common shares with 3,125,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 7, 2023.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0163

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,050,000



Offering: 6,100,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.50 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/a N/a



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0164

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a definitive royalty purchase agreement dated November 22, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and certain arm's length parties (the "Vendors") to acquire 0.75% gross revenue royalty (the "GRR") on the mining claims, mining leases and mineral tenures comprising the Punitaqui copper mine in Chile (the "Property"). The GRR would also apply to third-party materials processed through the Punitaqui mining complex from the effective date of the Agreement to December 31, 2027.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide a cash consideration of CAD $3,500,000 to the Vendors (CAD $3,050,000 is payable on closing of the transaction and the remaining CAD $450,000 is payable within 45 days of closing). The Vendors have the right to buy back 0.375% GRR of the 0.75% GRR for a cash payment of USD $1,500,000 once the Vendors have made royalty payments to the Company in excess of CAD $4,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2024, November 25, 2024, November 27, 2024, November 28, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0165

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,469,518.08



Offering: 2,341,000 Non-Flow-Through Shares with 1,170,500 warrants attached

7,331,376 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.52 per Non-Flow-Through Share

$0.58 per Flow-Through Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.70 per share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0166

INVENTUS MINING CORP. ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $600,000



Offering: 15,000,000 Listed Shares with 15,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.09 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 21, 2024 and November 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0167

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 193,072 common shares at a deemed price of US$1.58 per common share to settle outstanding accrued interest of US$305,054 under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 2, 2025.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 193 072 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 1,58 $US par action ordinaire, en règlement d'intérêts courus de 305 054 $US aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

En vertu des billets, la société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 janvier 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0168

QURI-MAYU DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ("QURI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $215,500 Offering: 10,775,000 Listed Shares with 10,775,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 36,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, December 6, 2024, December 9, 2024 and January 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0169

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 473,830 broker warrants in consideration for arranging CAD$6,529,000 and US$340,000 in Green Bonds. The Green Bonds mature on August 9, 2029 and bear interest at 9% per annum. Broker warrants were issued pursuant to the closing of three tranches.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 473,830





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a three-year period.



For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated July 4, 2024, August 29, 2024, November 13, 2024, and December 11, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0170

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 13, 2024 ("Supplement"), to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus, dated August 2, 2023 ("Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, excluding Quebec. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of Shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to the Supplement to the Company's Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $557,362.96 pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarterly period ending on December 31, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation.



Offering: 758,300 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.



Share Price: Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $0.735 per Share.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Over-allotment Option: None.



Agents' Commission: $13,934.07 cash.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus, Supplement, and the news releases dated February 14, 2024, October 8, 2024, and January 13, 2025, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0171

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $173,705.00



Offering: 3,474,100 Units with 3,474,100 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.050 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 165,720





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 20, 2024, and January 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]