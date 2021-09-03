VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 12, 2021, the Company will complete a share consolidation and subsequent stock split (collectively, the "Share Restructuring"). The Company will consolidate its capital on a (2,100) two thousand one hundred old for (1) one new basis. Holders holding less than one full share post consolidation are entitled to a cash payment based on the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares for the five days immediately preceding the effective date (as mentioned below) per share of their holdings on pre-consolidation basis. Immediately after the consolidation has taken effect, the Company's common shares will be sub-divided on a (1) one old for (700) seven hundred new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the common shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange with the effect of the consolidation and stock split. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Post – Consolidation and Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,864,587 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ALV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 02255Q 20 9 (new)

For more details on the Share Restructuring and small shareholder arrangements, please refer to the Company's information circular dated July 6, 2021 and news release dated July 21, 2021.

________________________________________

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated August 11, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 8, 2021, the common shares of Assure Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: 180,000,000 shares with par value of $0.001 of which

11,836,288 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: IOM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 04625J204 (new)

________________________________________

DARELLE ONLINE SOLUTIONS INC. ("DAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the securities of Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 26, 2019, a news release was issued on September 3, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective August 27, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 27, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 4,900,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on September 02, 2021, for gross proceeds of CDN$11,551,750 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 5,635,000 Units (includes 735,000 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one ordinary share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one ordinary share at CDN$2.60 until September 2, 2024.



Unit Price: CDN$2.05 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, PI Financial Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$693,105 in cash and 169,050 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at CDN$2.05 until September 2, 2024.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 08, 2021, the ordinary share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Australia



Capitalization: up to 2,817,500 warrants created and authorized, of which 2,817,500 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GMG.WT CUSIP Number: Q42733 115

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated September 2, 2021 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 27, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one ordinary share of the Company at a price of CDN$2.60 until September 2, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 27, 2021 and news releases dated August 12, 2021, August 13, 2020 and September 02, 2021.

______________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on September 8, 2021, under the symbol "SFI".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "SFI" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of market September 7, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

TIGER INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("TGR.H")

[formerly Tiger International Resources Inc. ("TGR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Tiger International Resources Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of September 8, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TGR to TGR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

21/09/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 8, 2021, between the Company and Medican Organic Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a one million square foot licensed cultivation and manufacturing facility in Valleyfield, in the province of Quebec, from the Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $27 million plus the founding of certain deposit requirements of approximately $5.7 million.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2021.

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 8 juin 2021, entre la société et Medican Organic Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'une installation ayant une licence de culture et de fabrication d'un million de pieds carrés à Valleyfield, dans la province du Québec, du vendeur, une filiale en propriété exclusive de The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 27 millions de dollars et prendre en charge certains dépôts garantis d'environ 5,7 millions de dollars.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 juin 2021.

_____________________________________

EVERGEN INFRASTRUCTURE CORP ("EVGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletins dated July 28, 2021 and July 30, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the over-allotment option has been partially exercised, resulting in the issuance of an additional 231,000 common share purchase warrants (each, an "Additional Warrant") for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $83,160.

The partial exercise of the over-allotment option increases the total aggregate gross proceeds of the

Offering to $20,103,160 (all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated). Each Additional Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $10.50 per Common Share until August 4, 2023.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated September 3, 3021.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated February 22, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020 filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, occurred for gross proceeds of $545,769.

Agent: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation



Offering: An aggregate of 1,588,500 common shares were issued during the months of April 2021, May 2021, and June 2021



Offering Price: average price of $0.3436 per share



Agents' Fee: $16,373

In addition, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the period beginning July 1, 2021 and ended September 2, 2021 (being the date of termination of the ATM Program), occurred for gross proceeds of $140,505.

Offering: An aggregate of 435,000 common shares were issued during the months of July 2021 and August 2021



Offering Price: average price of $0.3230 per share



Agents' Fee: $4,215

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, Prospectus Supplement dated February 22, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated February 22, 2021 and August 27, 2021.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,119,611 flow-through shares and 972,500 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.44 per flow-through share and $0.40 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 4,092,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,092,111 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.47 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees



Finder's Fee:





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $14,800 cash and 37,000 finder's warrants

Leede Jones Gable - $1,232 cash and 2,800 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one unit at a price of $0.40 and includes one common share and one warrant that is exercisable at $0.47 and has a two-year expiry term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated July 29, 2021 and September 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,645 shares to settle outstanding debt for $46,714.35.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Please refer to the Company's news release dated September 2, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:37 a.m. PST, Sept. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP. ("MFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:48 p.m. PST, Sept. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,712,198 common shares at $0.1574 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2021.

________________________________________

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")

[formerly Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. ("QBC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:38 a.m. PST, Sep. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Nexvu Capital Corp. Y 2,000,000 (Brian Leeners/Greg Pearson/Gord Fretwell)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, September 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, Sept. 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated February 17, 2021 (the "Agreement") between a subsidiary of the Company (the "Company") and Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 60% interest in the Carruthers Pass Property in BC (the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $400,000 and will issue $250,000 in shares. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.1125. The Company must also incur exploration expenditures totalling $3,000,000 over 5 years.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated March 15, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 23, 2021, among the Company, Company's subsidiary and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has indirectly acquired 100% interest in Xome Services, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, which provides valuation management products and services to clients in the residential real estate sector (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to purchase the Target for USD$15,000,000, payable as follows: (i) USD$9,000,000 cash payment and (ii) issuance of 10,251,834 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 23, 2021 and September 1, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

District Mines Ltd. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 3, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,377,566 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $275,513.20.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Blackhill Consultants Inc. Y $30,000 $0.20 150,000 (Jeremy Ross)







1295668 BC Ltd. Y $34,006.60 $0.20 170,033 (Brian Ast)







Anthony Paterson Y $46,506.60 $0.20 232,533

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 17, 2021, August 27, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

________________________________________

