VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LE CHATEAU INC. ("CTU.H")

[formerly Le Chateau Inc. ("CTU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the news release dated October 23, 2020 and in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of October 27, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CTU to CTU.H. There is no change in The "Company") - Submission # Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

LE MARE GOLD CORP. ("LMGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and further to a news release issued by Le Mare Gold Corp. (the "Company") on June 3, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________

LIFESTYLE GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED ("GBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the securities of Lifestyle Global Brands Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading; a news release having been issued on October 22, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on June 13, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

____________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BIG SKY PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("BSP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business October 27, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

20/10/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 29, 2020:



Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 9,931,333 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow through share







Warrants: 9,931,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,931,333 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Non Flow-Through Shares:









Number of Non-FT Shares: 9,473,400 non flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per non flow through share







Warrants: 9,473,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,473,400 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 42 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Warren Stanyer Y 120,000 Robert Sierd Eriks Y 28,000 Jody Dahrouge Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 135,000





Finder's Fee:









Red Cloud Securities Inc. $16,800.00 cash; 280,000 warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $38,500.00 cash; 513,333 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,440.00 cash; 19,200 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $8,088.00 cash; 134,800 warrants

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $810.00 cash; 10,800 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 2 years from issuance.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Purchase & Sale Agreement dated October 16, 2020 between Rory Ritchie and James Hedalen (the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company will acquire an undivided 100% interest in mineral claims located in the Richard Township, Timmins Mining District, Ontario. Consideration is 250,000 common shares (125,000 to each Vendor).

_______________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:59 a.m. PST, Oct. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,747,575 shares to settle outstanding debt for $192,330.27.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited (Trevor Steel) Y $192,330.27 $0.07 2,747,575

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 1,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of an non-binding letter of intent dated August 19, 2020, Equipment Lease Financing Agreement dated September 18, 2020 and August 18, 2020 (together "the Facility") with an arm's length party, for a term of 24 months. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at USD$0.40 (CDN$0.53) for a period of two (2) years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 21, 2020 and October 02, 2020.

_______________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for approximately CDN$346,800.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 21, 2020.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 16,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,900,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Canaccord Genuity Corp. $8,575.00 cash; 343,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable for 3 years from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated October 13, 2020 between International Montoro Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Shane Stares, Robert Stares, Alexander Stares, Stephen Stares and Michael Stares (the "Stares"). Pursuant to the Agreement the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 1,325 hectares of land known as the Victoria Lake Project located in South Central Newfoundland. Consideration is $10,000 cash, 350,000 common shares and 350,000 warrants each exercisable into once common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years. The Stares will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase half or 1% for $1,000,000.

For more information refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2020.

________________________________________

KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, Oct. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an advance in the form of non-convertible secured debenture financing (the "Loan") between the Company and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length lenders (collectively, the "Lenders"), whereby the Company received USD$1,298,000 principal amount. The Loan bears interest at 12% per annum, which will be calculated and payable quarterly matures in two years and is secured by certain intellectual property licenses held by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 2,200,000 bonus warrants to the Lenders. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of two years at CAD$0.10 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2020.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 760,868 flow-through common shares

795,453 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.23 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.22 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,556,321 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,556,321 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.24 until October 16, 2021



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,495,586 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $919,647:

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Normand Drolet NP 125,000 Louis Doyle NP 168,750 Michel Timperio NP 162,500 Frank Palantoni NP 231,250 Bertrand Venne NP 181,250 André Rancourt NP 500,000 9206-8618 Québec Inc. (André Rancourt) NP 2,564,162 Robert Brouillette NP 4,597,575 Télébrome Inc. (Robert Brouillette) NP 1,716,662 9315-4466 Québec Inc. (Guy Chamberland) NP 377,262 9305-9954 Québec Inc. (Celine Deveaux) NP 871,175

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 23, 2020.

PRODUITS NATURELS MONDIAS INC. (« NHP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 23 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 11 495 586 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,08 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 919 647 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 11 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Normand Drolet NP 125 000 Louis Doyle NP 168 750 Michel Timperio NP 162 500 Frank Palantoni NP 231 250 Bertrand Venne NP 181 250 André Rancourt NP 500 000 9206-8618 Quebec Inc. (André Rancourt) NP 2 564 162 Robert Brouillette NP 4 597 575 Télébrome Inc. (Robert Brouillette) NP 1 716 662 9315-4466 Québec Inc. (Guy Chamberland) NP 377 262 9305-9954 Québec Inc. (Celine Deveaux) NP 871 175

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 21, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.





The Company has completed its public offering of securities (the "Offering") on October 23, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $30,000,001 (27,272,728 common shares at $1.10 per share).

We have received confirmation that the closing of Offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on October 22, 2020, commenced trading at the opening on October 23, 2020.

_______________________________________

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,336,439 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share



Number of Placees: 55 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares New Court Holdings Ltd. (Jerry Grafstein) Y 55,556 Jim Grimes Y 55,556 Khurram R. Qureshi Y 55,556





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners received $97,686.73 in cash and 542,704 finder's warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.18 per share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mining Claims Purchase Agreement dated October 7, 2020 between Royal Gold Mining Inc. (the Company) and Glenn Griesbach (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 97 mining claims (5,454.6 hectares) located in Abitibi, Quebec. Consideration is $20,000 cash and 100,000 units. Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.50 for 12 months.

The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 1% for $1,000,000 cash at any time.

________________________________________

TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 17, 2020 and August 21, 2020:

Number of Securities: 120,000,000 subscription receipts convertible at no additional cost into 120,000,000 common shares of the Company upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions prior to outside date, being 180 days from closing of the financing, being either: (i) the entering into a binding agreement to acquire a Canadian-based licensed producer of cannabis; or (ii) the satisfaction of all conditions necessary for the Company to complete a transaction that would result in a change of control of the Company with a premium of at least fifty percent to the subscription receipt price. The escrowed funds will be released to the Company on satisfaction of the escrow release conditions or returned to investors if the escrow release conditions are not satisfied prior to the outside date



Purchase Price: $0.125 per subscription receipt



Number of Placees: 49 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares upon conversion Jeff Hergott Y 400,000 Stephen Arbib Y 37,228,800 Apolo Capital Advisory Corp. (Michael Galego) Y 1,600,000 Goldman Ventures Inc. Y 8,000,000





Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 9, 2020.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 13, 2020, between the Company and François-Hugues Liberge (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in all of the issued and outstanding shares of 8239991 Canada Inc. ("Immersolution").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company paid $291,142 to the Vendor in consideration for the acquisition of Immersolution, of which $80,000 were payable in cash upon signing of the Agreement, $130,000 were paid through the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.065 per common share, the assumption of $41,142 of certain debts and the payment in cash of $40,000 in 180 days following the closing of the Agreement subject to a minimum revenue target over that period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 13, 2020.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 13 février 2020, entre la société et François-Hugues Liberge (le « vendeur »), une partie n'ayant pas de lien de dépendance avec l'émetteur, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans toutes les actions émises et en circulation de 8239991 Canada inc. (« Immersolution »).

Selon la convention, la société a payé 291 142 $ au vendeur en contrepartie pour l'acquisition d'Immersolution, desquels 80 000 $ ont été payés en espèces à la signature de la convention, 130 000 $ ont été payés par l'émission de 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,065 $ par action ordinaire, la prise en charge de 41 142 $ de dettes et le paiement en espèces de 40 000 $ 180 jours suivant la signature de la convention, assujetti à un revenu minimum cible sur cette période.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 février 2020.

______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

