TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KNICK EXPLORATION INC. ("KNX.H")

[formerly Knick Exploration Inc. ("KNX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, September 26, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of September 26, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from KNX to KNX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per unit: $0.00060

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common share: $0.001

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: October 2, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: October 1, 2019

________________________________________

SAIS LIMITED ("SAIS")

[formerly Sarment Holding Limited ("SAIS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 30, 2019, the Company has changed its name from Sarment Holding Limited to SAIS Limited. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 26, 2019, the common shares of SAIS Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Sarment Holding Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Computer systems design and related services" company (NAICS Number: 54151).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 31,794,320 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto (Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. in Singapore is the transfer agent and registrar for Singapore territory) Trading Symbol: SAIS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: Y7T47K107 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("GI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated September 19, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday September 26, 2019, the common shares of Gem International Inc. will remain suspended on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,826,554 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: GI.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 368600300 (new)

________________________________________

HALIO ENERGY INC. ("HOIL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated December 4, 2017 and March 8, 2018, the Company's Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 4, 2017 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 26, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Consolidation, Stock Split, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

NEX Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 20, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Shareholder approval by consent of a Director's Resolution dated August 31, 2019 was obtained providing for a one (1) old for 25 (twenty five) new split effective September 25, 2019 (the ex-distribution date). At the opening September 25, 2019 the common shares will remain halted. Common shareholders of record at the close of business September 26, 2019 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about October 1, 2019. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

________________________________________

19/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CENTURY METALS INC. ("CMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.52 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 23,700,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants: 11,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,850,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.20 for a three (3) year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

ProGroup=P # of Units Thornbury Holdings Ltd.



(Ian Rusell and Ana Rusell) Y 5,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed September 16, 2017:

Convertible Debenture CDN$500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.08 principal amount per share for the first 12 months of the term and at CDN$0.10 principal amount per share thereafter until maturity



Maturity date: April 28, 2022



Interest rate: 5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures ($) EWI Investors, LLC Y $500,000 (Robert Savage)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,803,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,803,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,803,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Carl Lofberg Y 40,000 Magnus Minerals Oy Y 400,000 (Henrik Lofberg)



(Carl Lofberg)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 170,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $3,780.00 cash; 25,200 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable into one common share for two years from closing at an exercise price of $0.20.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.30 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,091,336 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.13 per share



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aleksandr Blyumkin Y 696,153

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.15 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROOSEVELT CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("ROSV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1.47 p.m. PST, September 23, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $700,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at a price of $0.32 per share



Maturity date: March 16, 2021



Interest rate: 1% per month, calculated monthly and payable quarterly



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Principal Moore Geological Inc. (David W. Moore) Y $50,000 Michael Kosowan Y $100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 16, 2019.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 04, 2019:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years. If 10 day VWAP trades above $0.70, warrants are accelerated and must be exercised within 30 days of notice.



Number of Placees: 34 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stephen Cope Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 245,000

Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. $95,474.00 cash Eventus Capital Corp. $3,000.00 cash Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $6,900.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $5,550.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,500.00 cash Blue Lakes Advisors SA $15,000.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16 and September 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael & Young Fly Fishing Supplies, Inc. Y 200,000 (Dave O'Brien)



Charles Kamimura Y 50,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 25,000 [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16 and September 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.05 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 10.52 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRIME CITY ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("PMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6.27 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRIME CITY ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("PMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

