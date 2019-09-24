TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 24, 2019, 19:01 ET
VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
KNICK EXPLORATION INC. ("KNX.H")
[formerly Knick Exploration Inc. ("KNX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, September 26, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.
As of September 26, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from KNX to KNX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per unit: $0.00060
Payable Date: October 15, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: September 27, 2019
________________________________________
PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common share: $0.001
Payable Date: October 15, 2019
Record Date: October 2, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: October 1, 2019
________________________________________
SAIS LIMITED ("SAIS")
[formerly Sarment Holding Limited ("SAIS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 30, 2019, the Company has changed its name from Sarment Holding Limited to SAIS Limited. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 26, 2019, the common shares of SAIS Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Sarment Holding Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Computer systems design and related services" company (NAICS Number: 54151).
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 31,794,320 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding.
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company – Toronto (Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. in Singapore is the transfer agent and registrar for Singapore territory)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SAIS
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
Y7T47K107
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("GI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
NEX Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated September 19, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday September 26, 2019, the common shares of Gem International Inc. will remain suspended on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
5,826,554
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company (Canada)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GI.H
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
368600300
|
(new)
________________________________________
HALIO ENERGY INC. ("HOIL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated December 4, 2017 and March 8, 2018, the Company's Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 4, 2017 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 26, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Consolidation, Stock Split, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
NEX Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 20, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Shareholder approval by consent of a Director's Resolution dated August 31, 2019 was obtained providing for a one (1) old for 25 (twenty five) new split effective September 25, 2019 (the ex-distribution date). At the opening September 25, 2019 the common shares will remain halted. Common shareholders of record at the close of business September 26, 2019 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about October 1, 2019. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.
________________________________________
19/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CENTURY METALS INC. ("CMET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.52 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 16, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,700,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
11,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,850,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.20 for a three (3) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y
|
# of Units
|
Thornbury Holdings Ltd.
|
(Ian Rusell and Ana Rusell)
|
Y
|
5,000,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed September 16, 2017:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
CDN$500,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.08 principal amount per share for the first 12 months of the term and at CDN$0.10 principal amount per share thereafter until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
April 28, 2022
|
Interest rate:
|
5% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Convertible Debentures ($)
|
EWI Investors, LLC
|
Y
|
$500,000
|
(Robert Savage)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 17, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,803,333 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,803,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,803,333 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Carl Lofberg
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Magnus Minerals Oy
|
Y
|
400,000
|
(Henrik Lofberg)
|
(Carl Lofberg)
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
170,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp
|
$3,780.00 cash; 25,200 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
exercisable into one common share for two years from closing at an exercise price of $0.20.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.30 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 20, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,091,336 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.13 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aleksandr Blyumkin
|
Y
|
696,153
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.15 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROOSEVELT CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("ROSV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1.47 p.m. PST, September 23, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$700,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares at a price of $0.32 per share
|
Maturity date:
|
March 16, 2021
|
Interest rate:
|
1% per month, calculated monthly and payable quarterly
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Principal
|
Moore Geological Inc. (David W. Moore)
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
Michael Kosowan
|
Y
|
$100,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 16, 2019.
________________________________________
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 04, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.35
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years. If 10 day VWAP trades above $0.70, warrants are accelerated and must be exercised within 30 days of notice.
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Stephen Cope
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]
|
P
|
245,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.
|
$95,474.00 cash
|
Eventus Capital Corp.
|
$3,000.00 cash
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
$6,900.00 cash
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$5,550.00 cash
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$1,500.00 cash
|
Blue Lakes Advisors SA
|
$15,000.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16 and September 16, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 Placees
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Michael & Young Fly Fishing Supplies, Inc.
|
Y
|
200,000
|
(Dave O'Brien)
|
Charles Kamimura
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
25,000
|
[1 Placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16 and September 16, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5.05 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 10.52 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PRIME CITY ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("PMO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 6.27 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PRIME CITY ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("PMO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, September 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
