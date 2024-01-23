TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0244
HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, January 29, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 31, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 31, 2024.
TRADE DATES
January 29, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 31, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
24/01/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0245
CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,333,333 non-flow-through common shares and 16,666,667 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per non-flow-through common share and $0.03 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
11,666,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,666,666 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a period of two (2) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$40,000
|
N/A
|
1,333,333
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0246
COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by CoTec Holdings Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 22, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,011,325 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from January 29, 2024, to January 28, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0247
MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 29, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,332,997 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
2
|
296,667
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
2
|
233,332
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$32,999.99
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0248
NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Second Amendment Agreement dated December 21, 2023, to the Original Property Agreement dated September 25, 2018, between Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (the Company), and Arms' length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project located in Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County in Nevada for the additional consideration of 500,000 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the company's news release dated January 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0249
NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000,000
common shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,000,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$3,000,000
|
$0.30
|
10,000,000
For further details, please refer to the company news release dated January 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0250
PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 29, 2023, the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Convertible Debentures (the "Amended Convertible Debentures"):
Previously Amended
Maturity Date: December 1, 2023
Amended Convertible
Debentures Maturity Date: March 1, 2024
Previously Amended
Convertible Debentures
Conversion Period
Expiry Dates: December 1, 2023
Amended Convertible
Debenture Conversion Period
Expiry Date: March 1, 2024
The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $2,395,000 from the Previously Amended Convertible Debentures. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Previously Amended Convertible Debentures.
The convertible debenture/s was issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 18, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 30, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0251
PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 8, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.23 per share
|
Warrants:
|
18,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.36 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$26,820
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0252
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 70% interest in 76 mining claims comprising the TIMM property in Northern New Brunswick.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
At closing (already issued)
On or before December 31,
On or before December 31,
Upon positive preliminary
Upon positive feasibility
Upon beginning commercial
|
N/A
N/A
N/A
$25,000
$50,000
$100,000
|
50,000 common shares
100,000 common shares
100,000 common shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
N/A
$50,000
$50,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company must satisfy a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty pursuant to an underlying agreement, the first half of which (1%) may be repurchased for a sum of $1,000,000 and the remaining half for $10,000,000.
After issuing the 250,000 common shares and completing the $100,000 in work expenditures over two years, the Company will have earned a 70% interest in the TIMM Property, and will enter into a joint venture with the Seller, carrying the Seller for the first $1,000,000 of work expenditures. Afterwards, the Seller can retain its 30% interest by contributing its share of the exploration expenses. Should the Seller's interest in the property fall below 10%, its interest will be converted to a 10% return on net profits from mine production.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2023 and January 22, 2024.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 janvier 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») entre Exploration Puma Inc. (la « société ») et une partie sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 70 % dans 76 claims miniers comprenant la propriété TIMM dans le nord du Nouveau-Brunswick.
|
CONTREPARTIE
|
ESPÈCES ($)
|
TITRES
|
ENGAGEMENTS
|
À la clôture (déjà émis)
Le ou avant le 31 décembre 2024
Le ou avant le 31 décembre 2025
Lors d'une évaluation
Lors d'une étude de faisabilité
Au début de la production
|
S/O
S/O
S/O
25 000 $
50 000 $
100 000 $
|
50 000 actions ordinaires
100 000 actions ordinaires
100 000 actions ordinaires
S/O
S/O
S/O
|
S/O
50 000 $
50 000 $
S/O
S/O
S/O
La Société doit s'acquitter d'une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de la fonderie en vertu d'un accord sous-jacent, dont la première moitié (1 %) peut être rachetée pour une somme de 1 000 000 $ et la moitié restante pour 10 000 000 $.
Après avoir émis les 250 000 actions ordinaires et complété les travaux de 100 000 $ sur deux ans, la Société aura acquis un intérêt de 70 % dans la propriété TIMM et conclura une coentreprise avec le vendeur, soutenant le vendeur pour le premier 1 000 000 $ de dépenses de travaux. Par la suite, le vendeur pourra conserver sa participation de 30% en contribuant sa part des frais d'exploration. Si l'intérêt du vendeur dans la propriété devient inférieur à 10 %, son intérêt sera converti en un rendement de 10 % sur les bénéfices nets de la production minière.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 25 octobre 2023, et le 22 janvier 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0253
REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$3,000,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 5,454,546 common shares at a conversion price of $0.55 per share
|
Maturity date:
|
24 months from the issuance
|
Warrants
|
3,000,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of 24 months after closing
|
Interest rate:
|
14% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares upon
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
263,636
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
363,636
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$117,750
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 20, 2023 and December 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0254
RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 25, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,658,750 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.32 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,658,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,658,750 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
312,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
215,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,480.00
|
N/A
|
14,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on December 18, 2023 and January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
