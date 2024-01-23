VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0244

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, January 29, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 31, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 31, 2024.

TRADE DATES

January 29, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 30, 2024

January 30, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 31, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

24/01/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0245

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 non-flow-through common shares and 16,666,667 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per non-flow-through common share and $0.03 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 11,666,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,666,666 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $40,000 N/A 1,333,333

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0246

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by CoTec Holdings Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 22, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,011,325 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from January 29, 2024, to January 28, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0247

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,332,997 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 296,667 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 2 233,332



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $32,999.99 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0248

NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Second Amendment Agreement dated December 21, 2023, to the Original Property Agreement dated September 25, 2018, between Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (the Company), and Arms' length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project located in Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County in Nevada for the additional consideration of 500,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the company's news release dated January 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0249

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000,000

common shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,000,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $3,000,000 $0.30 10,000,000

For further details, please refer to the company news release dated January 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0250

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 29, 2023, the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Convertible Debentures (the "Amended Convertible Debentures"):

Previously Amended

Maturity Date: December 1, 2023

Amended Convertible

Debentures Maturity Date: March 1, 2024

Previously Amended

Convertible Debentures

Conversion Period

Expiry Dates: December 1, 2023

Amended Convertible

Debenture Conversion Period

Expiry Date: March 1, 2024

The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $2,395,000 from the Previously Amended Convertible Debentures. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Previously Amended Convertible Debentures.

The convertible debenture/s was issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 18, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 30, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0251

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 8, 2024:

Number of Shares: 18,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 18,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $26,820 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0252

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 70% interest in 76 mining claims comprising the TIMM property in Northern New Brunswick.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) At closing (already issued) On or before December 31,

2024 On or before December 31,

2025 Upon positive preliminary

economic assessment Upon positive feasibility

study Upon beginning commercial

production N/A N/A N/A $25,000 $50,000 $100,000 50,000 common shares 100,000 common shares 100,000 common shares N/A N/A N/A N/A $50,000 $50,000 N/A N/A N/A









The Company must satisfy a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty pursuant to an underlying agreement, the first half of which (1%) may be repurchased for a sum of $1,000,000 and the remaining half for $10,000,000.

After issuing the 250,000 common shares and completing the $100,000 in work expenditures over two years, the Company will have earned a 70% interest in the TIMM Property, and will enter into a joint venture with the Seller, carrying the Seller for the first $1,000,000 of work expenditures. Afterwards, the Seller can retain its 30% interest by contributing its share of the exploration expenses. Should the Seller's interest in the property fall below 10%, its interest will be converted to a 10% return on net profits from mine production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2023 and January 22, 2024.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») entre Exploration Puma Inc. (la « société ») et une partie sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 70 % dans 76 claims miniers comprenant la propriété TIMM dans le nord du Nouveau-Brunswick.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS

AU TITRE DE

TRAVAUX ($) À la clôture (déjà émis) Le ou avant le 31 décembre 2024 Le ou avant le 31 décembre 2025 Lors d'une évaluation

économique préliminaire positive Lors d'une étude de faisabilité

positive Au début de la production

commerciale S/O S/O S/O 25 000 $ 50 000 $ 100 000 $ 50 000 actions ordinaires 100 000 actions ordinaires 100 000 actions ordinaires S/O S/O S/O S/O 50 000 $ 50 000 $ S/O S/O S/O

La Société doit s'acquitter d'une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de la fonderie en vertu d'un accord sous-jacent, dont la première moitié (1 %) peut être rachetée pour une somme de 1 000 000 $ et la moitié restante pour 10 000 000 $.

Après avoir émis les 250 000 actions ordinaires et complété les travaux de 100 000 $ sur deux ans, la Société aura acquis un intérêt de 70 % dans la propriété TIMM et conclura une coentreprise avec le vendeur, soutenant le vendeur pour le premier 1 000 000 $ de dépenses de travaux. Par la suite, le vendeur pourra conserver sa participation de 30% en contribuant sa part des frais d'exploration. Si l'intérêt du vendeur dans la propriété devient inférieur à 10 %, son intérêt sera converti en un rendement de 10 % sur les bénéfices nets de la production minière.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 25 octobre 2023, et le 22 janvier 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0253

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $3,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,454,546 common shares at a conversion price of $0.55 per share



Maturity date: 24 months from the issuance



Warrants 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of 24 months after closing Interest rate: 14% per annum



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares upon

conversion





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 263,636 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 363,636



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $117,750 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 20, 2023 and December 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0254

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,658,750 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 4,658,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,658,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 312,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 215,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,480.00 N/A 14,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 18, 2023 and January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]