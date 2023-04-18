VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("AUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 14, 2023 and Aurcana Silver Corporation (the "Company") news release dated April 14, 2023, effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

____________________________________

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend on March 7, 2023:

Dividend per Share: 0.009845 shares of PowerStone Metals Corp. per common share of the Issuer

Payable Date: March 10, 2023

Record Date: March 8, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 7, 2023

For more information, please refer to the Issuer's press release dated March 7, 2023.

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 3, 2022, a news release was issued on April 14, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. Effective at the opening, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the securities of Datable Technology Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading.

_______________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE") ("DE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 13, 2023, the Company's bought-deal Unit Offering filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated April 10, 2023, to the (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 30, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces and territories of Canada except Quebec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 13, 2023, for gross proceeds of $11,610,124 (including full exercise of the Agents' Over-Allotment Option).

Offering: 1,964,488 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), including full exercise of Over-

Allotment Option described below. Each Unit consists of one common share in

the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant

(each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is

exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.



Unit Price: $5.91 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $7.09 per share to April 13, 2025



Underwriters: Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon

Wealth Parts Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Underwriters' Commission: An aggregate of $694,578.92 in cash commission (including commission

payable from the Over-Allotment Option)



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option exercisable in whole or

in part for up to 30 days following the closing date for up to an additional 256,238

Units. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 982,244 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated

April 13, 2023, of which 982,244 warrants are issued and

outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: DE.WT CUSIP Number: 24345T 12 6

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $7.09 per share until twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the offering.

For further information, please reference the Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 30, 2022, Prospectus Supplement dated April 10, 2023 and news releases dated April 5, 2023, April 6, 2023, April 13, 2023 and April 17, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated December 7, 2022, trading in the securities of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. will resume at the opening on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated December 7, 2022 and April 14, 2023, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

23/04/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, April 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 507,345 common shares at a deemed price of $0.071 / $0.045 per share to settle an outstanding debt of $29,531.15, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to two (2) agreements dated October 01, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 2

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $29,531.15 $0.071 / $0.045 507,345 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 28, 2023.

_______________________________________

BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:42 a.m. PST, April 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,432,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 18,432,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,432,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 3,050,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $173,430 266,625 266,625









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 4, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 93,564 subordinate voting shares and 93,564 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt of $49,589.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

Nil



Warrants: 93,564 share purchase warrants to purchase 93,564 subordinate voting shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.53 per share for a period of 48 months

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2022.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 17 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 93 564 actions à droit de vote subalterne et 93 564 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 49 589 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro : Aucune



Bons de souscription : 93 564 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 93 564 actions à droit de

vote subalterne



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,53 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 29 août 2022.

________________________________________

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, April 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,019,173 shares at a deemed price of $0.015, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 31, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2023

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,820,882 shares at a deemed price of $0.015, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 31, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2023

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option to acquire a 100% interest in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, located west of Thunder Bay, ON.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION $65,000 750,000 Common Shares $200,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 28, 2023.

________________________________________

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the remaining 9.53% ownership interest of North Star Manganese Inc. (the "Subco"), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Nevada Silver Corporation (the "Company"), pursuant to share exchange agreements entered into between the Company and arm's length shareholders of the Subco (together "the Vendors").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendors: (i) aggregate issuance of 6,464,113 common shares to the Vendors on closing; and (iii) issue 6,464,113 common share purchase warrants to the Vendors, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for a period of 2-years from the date of issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 04, 2023.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 17, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated November 18, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 17, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,499,880 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from January 01, 2023 to March 31, 2023, as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $ 1,499,880.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and PI Financial Corp



Offering: 1,034,400 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2023



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, with an average sale

price of $1.45 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agent's Commission: $ 37,497

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 17, 2022, and Prospectus Supplement dated November 18, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,450,000 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 9,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,450,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $32,550 N/A 651,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on March 20, 2023 between Tuktu Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of oil & gas assets (the "Assets") located in the Southern Foothills of Alberta, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired 100% of the Assets by making a cash payment of $2,250,000 prior to customary purchase price adjustments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 21, 2023 and April 17, 2023.

________________________________________

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press releases dated April 5, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 6,273,250 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Prospectus Offering, and 1,558,550 outstanding Warrants originally issued to the Private Placement, both announced on September 28, 2020:

Number of Amended Warrants: 6,273,250



Original Expiry Date: April 20, 2022; previously extended to April 20, 2023



New Expiry Date: April 20, 2024



Number of Amended Warrants: 1,487,777



Original Expiry Date: April 20, 2022; previously extended to April 20, 2023



New Expiry Date: April 20, 2024

All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

________________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]