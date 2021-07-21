VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

[formerly Pasofino Gold Limited ("VEIN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (14) fourteen old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday July 22, 2021, the shares of Pasofino Gold Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,608,792 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VEIN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 702657305 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: August 31, 2021

Record Date: July 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: July 29, 2021

________________________________________

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited ("OOOO")

[formerly Evermount Ventures Inc. ("ETV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

NEX Company

Share Capital Reorganization

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the amendment and restatement of the articles of Evermount Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (renamed OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited) to create a new class of subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares"), create a new class of multiple voting shares (the "Multiple Voting Shares") and re-designate each outstanding common share of the Company as a Subordinate Voting Share. The aforementioned capital reorganization was completed in connection with the Company's Qualifying Transaction, as further described below, and was approved by a special resolution of the shareholders of the Company on March 30, 2021. For further details, refer to the Company's information circular dated March 3, 2021, which is available under its profile on SEDAR.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's arm's length Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") and related transactions, all as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated March 10, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

The Company has acquired all outstanding shares of Video Commerce Group Limited. (the "Target") pursuant to a securities exchange agreement among the Company, the Target and the Target's shareholders dated September 1, 2020, as amended, for aggregate consideration of 71,201,966 post-Consolidation (as defined below) shares of the Company, as further described below: (i) 35,108,195 Subordinate Voting Shares were issued to Target shareholders (except for Samuel Jones) in exchange for each ordinary share of the Target held by such shareholders; (ii) 17,332,771 Multiple Voting Shares were issued to Samuel Jones in exchange for each ordinary share of the Target held by Samuel Jones; and (iii) 18,761,000 Subordinate Voting Shares were issued to the subscribers under the Concurrent Financing (as defined below) completed by the Target. Samuel Jones is the sole holder of the Multiple Voting Shares and the issuance of the Multiple Voting Shares was approved by the shareholders of the Company on March 30, 2021.

In connection with the QT, the Target completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $15,008,800 (the "Concurrent Financing"), pursuant to which 18,761,000 ordinary shares of the Target were ultimately issued at a price of $0.80 per share, each of which has been exchanged for one Subordinate Voting Share (post-Consolidation) in connection with the closing of the QT. Finders were paid total cash fees of $530,928 and were issued a total of 478,360 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") in connection with the Concurrent Financing. Each one Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Subordinate Voting Share (post-Consolidation) a period of one year from the closing of the QT at a price of $0.80 per Subordinate Voting Share.

An aggregate of 3,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares (post-Consolidation) were issued to arm's length finders (Wayne Lloyd and Pimlico Partners LLC) in connection with the QT.

The Exchange has been advised that closing of the QT occurred on July 19, 2021.

For further information, see the Filing Statement and the news releases of the Company dated July 19, 2021 and June 21, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis (the "Consolidation"). The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Subordinate Voting Shares of OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Evermount Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting

Shares, with no par value, of which 61,428,213 Subordinate

Voting Shares (listed) and 17,332,771 Multiple Voting Shares

(unlisted) are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,525,251 Subordinate Voting Shares and 17,332,771 Multiple

Voting Shares are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow

Agreement and 500,000 Subordinate Voting Shares are

Subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: OOOO (new) CUSIP Number: 670885102 (new)

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ETV.H to OOOO. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

Company Contact: Samuel Jones Company Address: c/o 1000 – 925 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V6C 3L2 Company Phone Number: 44 7508 099 300 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

21/07/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated June 24, 2021:

Number of Securities: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Number of Placees: 48 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jaelky Holdings Inc. (Andrew Davidson) Y 200,000 Communications Financières S.D.N.L. Inc. (Sylvain Laberge) Y 200,000 Denis Clement Y 200,000 Tom MacNeill Y 200,000







Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $13,900 and 140,000 non-

transferable purchase warrants to purchase 140,000 common shares at a price

of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the private

placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 30, 2021 and July 9, 2021.

________________________________________

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement: # of Warrants: 1,106,615 Expiry Date of Warrants: October 4, 2022 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.21 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.165

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,229,167 shares with 1,229,167 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 5, 2017.

Private Placement: # of Warrants: 3,499,476 Expiry Date of Warrants: July 16, 2022 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.21 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.165

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,212,435 shares with 5,212,435 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 18, 2017.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, July 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, July 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AUMENTO CAPITAL IX CORP. ("AUIX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, July 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 23, 2021:

Number of Securities: 3,463,900 flow-through common shares

9,078,472 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $3.32 per flow-through common share

$1.90 per non flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 65 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Sprott Capital

Partners LP received a cash commission totaling $1,380,229.42 and 501,595

common share purchase warrants to purchase 501,595 common shares of the

Company at a price of $1.90 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 16, 2021.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. (« AZM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 20 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 3 463 900 actions accréditives ordinaires

9 078 472 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 3,32 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

1,90 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 65 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Paradigm Capital Inc., Valeurs mobilières Banque Laurentienne et Sprott Capital

Partners ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 1 380 229,42 $ et

501 595 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 501 595 actions ordinaires

à un prix de 1,90 $ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 juillet 2021.

________________________________________

CROSS BORDER CAPITAL I INC. ("CBX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, July 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CROSS BORDER CAPITAL I INC. ("CBX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,333,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Accelerate Resources Ltd.







(Yaxi Zhan) Y $500,000 $0.06 8,333,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share exchange agreement ("Agreement") dated May 15, 2021 between Globalblock Limited ("GlobalBlock"), GlobalBlock's shareholders (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will complete a business combination with Globalblock by acquiring all of its issued and outstanding shares in return for an aggregate of 48,450,000 common shares of the Company issued at a deemed price of $1.14 per common share to be allocated among the Vendors, subject to a 24 month escrow. GlobalBlock will continue its digital asset broker business through its digital asset trading platform while also becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company after the transaction.

In connection with this acquisition, the Company will also provide an aggregate of 2,550,000 common shares in the capital of the Company as finder's fees broken down as follows:

I. 1,649,850 common shares to Rupert Williams; and II. 900,150 common shares of the Company to Angus Campbell.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated May 17, 2021 and July 19, 2021.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 204,500 shares at a deemed value of $0.36 per share to settle outstanding debt for $73,620.00.

Number of Creditors: 21 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Simon Dealy Y $450.00 $0.36 1,250.00 Impactreneur Capital Corp. Y $1,921.50 $0.36 5,337.50 Dan Teguh Y $1,800.00 $0.36 5,000.00 Sean Cleary Y $2,250.00 $0.36 6,250.00 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement







[9 Creditors] P $10,395.00 $0.36 28,875.00

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 11, 2021 between Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") and Foundry Digital LLC (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires 3,019 cryptocurrency mining machines from the Vendor. The Company will offset any unpaid invoices for hosting and unracking fees payable by the Vendor against the cash payment. As consideration to the Vendor, the Company will make a cash payment and issue 1,500,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants)" whereby the Warrants are exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$3.11 for a two-year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2021.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,800,000 common share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt in connection with a settlement agreement between the Company, Renaissance Oil Corp. and Eskandar Maleki.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $12.00 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the securities are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, July 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 215,840 shares and 215,840 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $10,792.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 215,840 share purchase warrants to purchase 215,840 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a three year period, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,666,666 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.42 per unit and 239,725 common shares at a deemed price of $0.52 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $3,764,657.56. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of 36 months following its issuance:

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated May 13, 2021.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 20 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 8 666 666 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,42 $ par unité et 239 725 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,52 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 3 764 657,56 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire de la société et un bon de souscription permettant de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,55 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant leur émission :

Nombre de créanciers: 12 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 mai 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 732,397 shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 per share



Warrants: 732,397 share purchase warrants to purchase 732,397 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.29 for a six-month period



Number of Placees: 15 Placee

Insider/Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





James Proudfoot Y 92,105





Douglas Macauley Y 52,631

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 71,875 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Joe Houssian Y $1,718.70 $0.15 11,458 Philip Hughes Y $4,999.95 $0.15 33,333 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.30 $0.15 13,542 David Rehn Y $2,031.30 $0.15 13,542

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

