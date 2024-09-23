VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2800

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated June 21, 2024, between Gowest Gold Ltd. ("Gowest" or the "Company"), a group of existing shareholders of Gowest (the "Acquiring Group") and 1000920370 Ontario Inc., a company controlled by a member of the Acquiring Group, pursuant to which the Acquiring Group acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Gowest, not already owned by the Acquiring Group, for cash consideration of $0.15 per common share (the "Share Consideration") by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Additionally, all outstanding warrants and options of the Company were acquired by the Company in exchange for consideration per warrant and option equal to the amount in which the Share Consideration exceeded the exercise price of the warrants and options in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by Gowest shareholders and warrantholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders and warrantholders held on September 5, 2024, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on September 13, 2024. The Arrangement was completed on September 19, 2024.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on September 24, 2024, the common shares of Gowest will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, refer to the Company's management information circular dated July 24, 2024 and available under Gowest's profile on SEDAR+, and the Company's news releases dated June 24, 2024, September 6, 2024, September 16, 2024, and September 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2801

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors on August 13, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the common shares of Power Group Projects Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,956,056 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: PGP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 73928T201 (New)

BULLETIN V2024-2802

SAGA METALS CORP. ("SAGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 19, 2024, effective at market open on Tuesday September 24, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company completed its public offering of securities on September 23, 2024. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $1,758,539.68.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated September 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2803

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: October 15, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2804

ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of two patents acquired under two royalty and assignment agreements dated December 2019 and January 2022 for no consideration. No products were ever manufactured or sold based on the assigned patents.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 4, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2805

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length agreement for the disposition of its Erongo Central Gold Project in Namibia (the "Project"). Pursuant to the agreement, the optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Company's Project over a three-year period for total consideration of US$1.5 million in cash, US$4,000,000 worth of shares of an entity controlled by the optionee, US$ 6.0 million of exploration expenditures and issuing Antler a 2% net smelter return royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 23, 2024, May 24, 2024, August 22, 2024 and September 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2806

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $5,000,000 Offering: 15,625,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.32 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 16, 2024, and September 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2807

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Sept. 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2808

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 23, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2809

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,300,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 21, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 21, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,500,000 shares with 2,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 27, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-2810

EDGE TOTAL INTELLIGENCE INC. ("CTRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $4,250,000.00

Offering: 10,625,000 Listed Shares with 5,312,500 warrants







Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share







Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per Listed Share for a two-year period until September 16, 2026, subject to an acceleration right





Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 743,600







Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60

for a two-year period until September 16, 2026.





Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 2, 2024 and September 16, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2811

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the purchase agreement dated September 11, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Kodiak Copper Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in and to the Aspen Grove Copper-Gold property located in Southern British Columbia.

As consideration, the Company shall issue a total of 1,400,000 common shares upon closing of the acquisition. The property being acquired by the Company will be subject to a 2.0-3.0% net smelter return royalty, which the Company may repurchase 0.5-1.0 % percent of the NSR royalties, respectively, for $ 2 million or $ 3 million.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2812

PUCARA GOLD LTD. ("TORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $252,472.95 Offering: 8,415,765 Listed Shares with 4,207,883 warrants



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a five-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 11, 2024 and September 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2813

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement







Gross Proceeds: $490,503.03







Offering: 16,350,101 Flow-Through Shares with 8,175,051 warrants attached





Offering Price: $0.03 per Flow-Through Share







Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Flow-Through Share for a 2-Year period.







Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate): N/A 433,499





Commission Terms: Each non-transferrable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-Year period.





Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 16, 2024 and September 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2814

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $549,530

Offering: 5,495,300 Listed Shares with 2,747,650 warrants attached







Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share







Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a 1-year period, subject to an acceleration right.





Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 108,000







Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 1-year period, subject to an acceleration right.





Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 7, 2024, June 28, 2024, July 27, 2024, August 28, 2024, and September 23, 2024.

